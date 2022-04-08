High school roundup: Marquez leads Indian Trail girls soccer team to win; boys golf, tennis open SEC seasons

On a soaking wet night at Jaskwhich Stadium, the Indian Trail girls soccer team weathered the elements with little issue.

Zoraya Marquez notched a hat trick and the Hawks tallied four second-half goals en route to a 6-2 victory over Racine St. Catherine's in a non-conference match Thursday night.

Indian Trail improved to 3-2 overall with its second straight win and was scheduled to play at Burlington in another non-conference match Friday night, which ended too late to be included in Saturday's edition of the News.

In Thursday's match, Emma Jiter assisted Marquez goals in the 22nd and 35th minutes to give the Hawks a 2-1 halftime lead. Evelina Martinez then scored off a Makayla Milligan assist in the 48th minute, then Carissa Phillips scored twice, first off a Martinez helper in the 49th minute then off a Calina Lockrem assist in the 60th.

Finally, Marquez completed her hat trick in the 78th minute off an assist by Phillips.

"This was the best we have played all season," Indian Trail coach Drew Baker said. "We continually are working to improve our game with strong team play, and (Thursday) night was a result when it all came together and we played a complete game."

Indian Trail finished the match with 25 shots, 20 of them on goal.

RACINE PARK 8, WILMOT 3: The Panthers dropped a non-conference match to Park at Pritchard Park in Racine on Thursday night.

After being shut out in both of its season-opening losses, Park wasted no time ending that drought, as senior Grace Betker scored two goals in the first two minutes of the match.

Betker also had an assist on sophomore Marissa Espinoza’s goal in the 18th minute, then junior Shelby Jennings added a goal (assisted by Elizabeth Anguiano) in the 26th minute to give Park a 5-0 lead at the half.

In the second half, Jelayna Thomas (Emily Getman), Grace Navarro (unassisted) and Veronica Maldonado each scored for Park.

Wilmot's goal scorers were not available as of Friday morning.

Boys golf

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: The SEC's boys golfers braved cool, rainy weather Thursday and opened their seasons in a mini-meet at Petrifying Springs Golf Course.

Playing on the front nine of the course, sophomore AJ Hamelin of Indian Trail and junior Blake Callahan of Tremper had the best individual rounds among Kenosha County golfers, each shooting a 42 that included five pars.

The Hawks, who also got a 44 from senior Alex Martin and a 49 from sophomore Caden Jeffson, finished fourth in the eight-team meet with a 190.

The Trojans, who also got a 46 from junior Owen DeRousse, finished fifth at 195.

Juniors Victor Ignatowski of Franklin and Luka Stojadinovic of Oak Creek each shot a 38 to win co-medalist honors. Oak Creek won the meet with a 163 and Franklin was second at 167.

Boys tennis

INDIAN TRAIL 7, RACINE CASE 0: In their Southeast Conference opener Thursday, the Hawks won all four contested matches in straight sets at Indian Trail.

Cole Reigel won the No. 1 singles match, 6-0, 6-0, over Francesco Punzo; Will Murowski won, 6-0, 6-2, at No. 2 singles over Tommasso Chieregato; David Porut defeated Josh Herness, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 3 singles; and Colin McGee won, 6-0, 6-0, over Andre Cartagena at No. 4 singles.

Case did not have enough players to field the three doubles flights, which Indian Trail won by forfeit.

