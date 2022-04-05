High school roundup: Schmidt's three-run blast powers Wilmot softball team past Badger

Catcher Sophia Schmidt's three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning helped the Wilmot softball team get off to a big start on its way to a 10-1 victory over Lake Geneva Badger on Monday in a Southern Lakes Conference opener.

The Panthers were the home team, but the game was played at Badger due to field conditions. Wilmot improved to 2-0 overall with the win and plays Badger again 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wilmot.

In Monday's game, Wilmot posted a four-run first inning, as Keghan Pye led off with a walk and scored on a throwing error after Kienna Weis reached on a fielder's choice. Brecken Mercer then walked and Schmidt cranked her three-run shot over the fence in center field.

The Panthers scored two more runs in the bottom of the second when Summer Bewick led off with a double to center, Pye reached on an infield single, Weis advanced the runners on a groundout, then Bewick scored on a wild pitch and Schmidt plated Pye on a groundout for her fourth RBI of the game.

Pye finished the game 2-for-3 with three runs, Alana Buchanan scored two runs and Katherine Bubel had two hits, including an RBI triple in the bottom of the sixth that scored Mercer for the Panthers' final run.

In the circle, meanwhile, Katie Beagle made her season debut for Wilmot and got the win in six innings of work, allowing just an unearned run on two hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.

OAK CREEK 4, BRADFORD O: The Red Devils faced a tough task in their season opener Monday at Oak Creek East Middle School against the defending Southeast Conference champion Knights and standout junior pitcher Riley Grudzielanek, last season's Co-SEC player of the Year and a Wisconsin Fastpitch Coaches Association All-State selection.

Bradford freshman starting pitcher Brooklynn Danielson matched Grudzielanek zero for zero through five innings Monday, but the Knights knocked Danielson out of the game and broke through with four runs in the bottom of the sixth to secure the win.

Danielson allowed just three hits and four walks with two strikeouts in her 5.1 innings of work, but some errors behind her and wild pitches led to Oak Creek scoring four unearned runs in the sixth, all charged to Danielson after Aubrey Strelow came on in relief to record the final two outs of the inning.

Grudzielanek, a Northwestern recruit, fanned a remarkable 22 batters to record all of her outs via strikeout, with one Bradford batter reaching base safely after a third strike. Livie Lehmann had Bradford's lone hit, though the Red Devils were able to get runners in scoring position multiple times but couldn't get the key hit they needed off the tough Grudzielanek.

"Despite the high strikeout total, I thought we competed nearly every at-bat and took aggressive swings," Bradford coach John P. Ruffolo said. "Danielson was phenomenal in the circle and gave us a fighting chance to beat one of the top pitchers in the nation."

Bradford was scheduled to host Racine Case in SEC play Tuesday at Bullen Middle School. That game ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.

Girls soccer

ST. JOSEPH 7, WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 0: The Lancers, ranked No. 6 in Division-4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll, opened Metro Classic Conference play with a shutout win over the Knights on Monday at Ameche Field to improve to 2-0 overall.

St. Joseph outshot Dominican by a huge margin, 21-2, in shots on goal and built a 2-0 halftime lead on a pair of first-half goals by sophomore Ava Rizzitano, both assisted by senior Martina Harrington.

In the second half, Harrington tallied three goals and junior Elise Harron scored two, with Harrington, Rizzitano and senior Jayden Hill accounting for the assists. The Lancers' defense was led by Hill, sophomore Daniella Bosco and juniors Ally Prochnow and Katelyn Vitkus, according to coach Gino Alia.

"The girls did a great job at every level defending and then building to create scoring opportunities," Alia said. "We had several chances early, kept working and eventually found the net. Dominican is a young team with good speed and a dynamic midfielder (sophomore Claire Emmerich). We had a game plan, and the girls executed it to a 'T.'"

St. Joseph faces Metro Classic rival Racine St. Catherine's at Pritchard Park in Racine at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

