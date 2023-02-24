The seniors on the Wilmot High School boys basketball team didn’t want to lose their final regular-season home game Thursday.

Jake Christiansen and Cooper Zimmerman made sure that didn’t happen.

Christiansen scored a career-high 25 points and Zimmerman had 21 points to lead the Panthers to a 77-62 victory over Lake Geneva Badger in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Wilmot to close out their regular season.

Christiansen, who averages 13 points per game, had a modest first half with seven points. Zimmerman had 10 points and junior Christian Irslinger had nine as Wilmot (10-14, 4-10 SLC) took a 34-30 lead at halftime.

Christiansen exploded in the second half with 18 points, including 6 of 8 shooting at the free-throw line. His last four free throws came late, converting in the bonus twice.

Christiansen’s previous season- and career-high was 24 points on Dec. 30 in a 76-62 victory over Tremper at the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic at Carthage College.

Zimmerman (13.8 average) finished with 21 points.

In the first meeting with Badger (9-15, 5-9), a 57-52 loss, Christiansen had 15 points and Zimmerman was held to nine.

Irslinger finished with 12 points, all on 3-point baskets, and senior Anthony Corona added 10 points.

Brad Lyon and Ashton Turner each had 17 points to lead the Badgers.

FRANKLIN 71, BRADFORD 57: The teams were tied at halftime, but the Sabers pulled away from the Red Devils with a 46-point second half Thursday in a Southeast Conference game at Bradford.

Bradford (3-21, 1-13 SEC) hung in with SEC-champion Franklin (16-8, 12-2) in the first half and the score was 25-25 at halftime.

In the second half, the Sabers broke the game open with a 46-32 advantage.

DeAndre Jennings led Bradford with 18 points, and Keany Parks and Andy Sauer each added 12 points. The Red Devils were efficient at the free-throw line, going 10 of 13.

Will Gardner and Brandon Tilly each had 18 points to lead Franklin.

Bradford, the No. 17 seed in its sectional bracket, opens WIAA Division 1 tournament play Tuesday with a regional quarterfinal at No. 16 Tremper. The Trojans swept the season series with the Red Devils in SEC play.

The winner plays at No. 1 seed Kettle Moraine next Friday in a regional semifinal.

OAK CREEK 80, TREMPER 60: The Knights secured a tie for second place in the Southeast Conference with a victory over the Trojans Thursday at Oak Creek.

Tremper (5-17, 3-10 SEC), the No. 16 seed in its sectional bracket, opens the WIAA Division 1 playoffs against No. 17 Bradford Tuesday at Tremper.

Oak Creek (12-11, 10-4) will tie Indian Trail or Racine Case for second in the SEC. The Hawks and Eagles play Friday night at Indian Trail.

RACINE ST. CATHERINE'S 63, ST. JOSEPH 52: Eric Kenesie and the Lancers gave the state-ranked Angels a run for their money during the regular season and Metro Classic Conference finale on Thursday at Kenosha.

The Lancers (14-10, 7-9 MCC) trailed 31-16 after the first half. The Angels (23-1, 16-0 MCC), ranked third in Division 3 in the latest Associated Press state poll, were buoyed in the first half by a dominant performance by senior forward Domonic Pitts, who scored 18 of his career-high 25 points in the first half with four 3-pointers.

Kenesie and the Lancers were still up to the challenge. The junior guard was limited to six points in the first half but finished with a team-high 20 points and six assists as the Lancers outscored the Angels 36-32 in the second half.

“St. Joseph is very well coached,” St. Catherine's coach Ryan Thompson said. “They play very hard.

“We had a few nice stretches where we made some shots and we were able to guard them just enough to keep a lead.”

The Lancers also had solid performances from Peter Stapleton and Tommy Santarelli. Stapleton scored 14 points, grabbed a team-high nine rebounds and added three assists. Santarelli scored 12 points.

“We played hard and kept fighting to stay in the game,” St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. “I'm proud of our boys' effort and how this season has prepared us going into the playoffs.”

The win for the Angels was their 15th straight. The Lancers finished the regular season with four wins in seven games during February.

HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 91, CHRISTIAN LIFE 60: The Eagles lost to the state-ranked Patriots Thursday at Christian Life in the Midwest Classic Conference regular-season finale for both teams.

Christian Life (11-13, 4-10 MCC) opens WIAA Division 4 tournament play in a regional semifinal next Friday against either Milwaukee Juneau or Milwaukee Destiny.

Heritage Christian (22-2, 12-2), the MCC champion, is ranked second in Division 5 in the Associated Press state poll.

Gymnastics

WIAA DIVISION 1 MUKWONAGO SECTIONAL: Three gymnasts from the Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay co-op team finished in the top five in their respective events at the Division 1 Mukwonago Sectional and qualified for next week’s WIAA State Championships at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.

Senior Leeza Patterson, the only Williams Bay gymnast on the team, qualified on the uneven bars and the all-around, and Wilmot freshman Penny Zubor qualified on the floor exercise.

Patterson was third on the bars with a 9.025 and fourth in the all-around with a total of 34.525.

Zubor scored 9.025 on floor to tie for fifth.

The state individual competition is next Saturday at Lincoln High School.

Franklin/Muskego was the sectional team champion with 145.0 points, and Janesville Craig was second with 136.425. WUW tied for fourth with Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine with 130.3.

Tremper/Indian Trail was seventh (125.65) and Bradford/Central was ninth (43.85). The top finisher for either of those teams was sophomore Jayda Riley of Tremper/Indian Trail, who was in the top 15 in each individual event and 10th in the all-around (33.35).