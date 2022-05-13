High school roundup: Setter fires no-hitter for St. Joseph baseball team; Tremper tops Bradford for 3-game sweep

Andrew Setter fired a six-inning no-hitter, and the St. Joseph baseball team racked up a season sweep of Whitefish Bay Dominican with a 12-0 Metro Classic Conference victory Thursday at Aaron Field in Milwaukee.

Setter, a senior, threw 80% of his pitches for strikes, struck out 10 and didn't walk a batter. He faced just two batters over the minimum, with Dominican reaching base twice on errors to prevent a perfect game.

The game was called after six innings due to the 10-run rule.

In addition to his 10 strikeouts, Setter recorded three groundouts, two lineouts, two popouts and a flyout. He's allowed just two hits in the four games he's pitched in this month, and the Lancers also gave up just two hits total to Dominican in their season series after Luke Schuler authored a two-hitter in Tuesday's 10-0 win.

"Setter was really on (Thursday), he dominated Dominican," St. Joseph coach Ryan Gavinski said. "He aggressively went after the hitters, mixed pitches well and was efficient."

St. Joseph, the defending WIAA Division-3 state champion and ranked No. 3 in the division in the latest state coaches poll, improved to 12-0 overall and 11-0 in the Metro Classic with Thursday's win.

Offensively, Jack McTernan tripled, scored a run and drove in four for the Lancers, Tommy Santarelli had a triple, a run and an RBI, Matt Schulte had a double, a run and an RBI, Setter also tripled and scored twice, Brady Davidson tripled and drove in two runs and Schuler scored twice.

TREMPER 6, BRADFORD 3: It took more than a month, but the Trojans finally finished off a three-game sweep of the Red Devils.

Tremper pitcher Wyatt Modory withstood a shaky fifth inning and finished with a complete-game four-hitter, as Tremper topped Bradford in a Southeast Conference contest at Tremper’s Andy Smith Field in a game that had been postponed earlier this season.

It was the 15th consecutive win for the Trojans.

Tremper (17-1, 13-1 SEC) and Bradford (5-11, 5-8) opened their respective seasons against each other April 5 and 6, with the Trojans winning 11-1 in the season opener at Tremper and 15-5 in the second game at Bradford. The third game of the series, scheduled for the same week, was postponed by rain twice.

Tremper scored three runs in the second inning and one in the third to take a 4-0 lead. In the top of the fifth, the Red Devils scored three, aided by an error.

Modory got out of the jam and got a couple insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth on RBI singles by Jalani Hudnall and Rory Dutton to make it 6-3.

Modory got his fifth win of the season, striking out five and walking none.

“I’m so proud of Wyatt,” Tremper coach John Matera said. “After Bradford pulled to within one run, his confidence showed, and he got it done. The rest of the guys fed off of that.”

Ryne Lesnik and Ethan Bauerschmidt each went 2-for-4 for Tremper, Simon Koziol had two RBI and Dutton and Cal Adamczyk each had three stolen bases.

Logan LaBuda, Logan Scuglik and Noah Hansen had the RBI for the Red Devils in the fifth.

ELKHORN 5, CENTRAL 4: The Falcons rallied from a 3-0 deficit with four runs in the top of the seventh inning, but the Elks walked the game off in the bottom of the inning in a Southern Lakes Conference game Thursday at Elkhorn, snapping Central's 10-game winning streak.

Central (15-2, 9-2 SLC), ranked 10th in Division-1 in latest state coaches poll, trailed 3-0 after six innings, then took the lead in the seventh on two RBI by Keegan Kearby and RBI by Adam Switalski and Mason Mitacek.

In the bottom of the inning, Falcons starter Dakota Veium, who allowed seven hits and struck out seven in the game, got into trouble and got just one out. Reliever Cayleb Correa didn’t give up a hit, but he walked two batters and threw a wild pitch as the Elks (10-11, 6-6) scored twice.

Kearby went 2-for-4 and Jack Rose and Switalski each hit a double for Central.

The loss dropped Central into a virtual tie for the SLC lead with Union Grove (7-2 SLC).

UNION GROVE 6, WILMOT 0: The Broncos' Brady Clark pitched 6⅓ scoreless innings to shut down the Panthers in a Southern Lakes Conference game Thursday at Wilmot.

Clark scattered three hits, walked four and had three strikeouts.

Will Kunz, Marco Falletti and Isaac Fitzgerald had the hits for Wilmot (3-12, 1-10 SLC).

Union Grove (12-4, 7-2), which has won five of its last six games, scored all of its runs in the third inning.

Girls soccer

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 2, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: On Wednesday, the Pacers tied the Crusaders in the first half, then scored the match-winning goal in the second half for a Metro Classic Conference victory at Pershing Park in Racine.

Belle Zarling scored on a rebound in the 17th minute to tie the match at 1-1 for Shoreland (8-7-0, 3-2-0 MCC).

The match remained tied until the 59th minute, when Shay Lange converted on a penalty kick for a 2-1 Pacers' lead.

The defense did its job, blanking Racine Lutheran (5-4-0, 2-3-0) the rest of the way. Shoreland goalkeeper Ella Malliet made four saves.

ST. JOSEPH 13, MARTIN LUTHER 1: On Wednesday, Martina Harrington and Ava Rizzitano combined for nine goals, as the Lancers routed the Spartans in a Metro Classic Conference match at Anderson Park/Troha Field.

In limited minutes, Harrington, one of the top 10-goal scorers in the state, scored five goals and passed out two assists. Rizzitano, meanwhile, scored four goals and Jayden Hill had a goal and three assists for St. Joseph (9-1, 5-0 MCC), ranked eighth in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll.

The Lancers were coming off a win two day prior against Lake Country Lutheran, ranked No. 2 in Division-4 at that time and now ranked No. 3.

BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 10, CHRISTIAN LIFE 0: Sarah Barbaro made 15 saves for the Eagles in their Midwest Classic Conference match Wednesday.

Boys golf

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Junior Blake Callahan of Tremper was the medalist and helped the Trojans finish fourth at H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course in Racine in the seventh Southeast Conference Mini-Meet of the season.

Callahan had one birdie and one bogey to shoot an even-par 36 on the back nine of Johnson Park. Senior Michael Zuchowski added a 44 and sophomore Owen DeRousse shot a 45, as Tremper totaled 174.

Senior Alex Martin shot a 38 to tie for third and sophomore Caden Jeffson added a 39 for Indian Trail, as the Hawks finished fifth at 177.

Bradford, which had an incomplete team, was led by sophomore Luis Canady with a 50.

Franklin had three players shoot under 40 and won the meet with 155. Oak Creek had two players with 39s and was second with 160.

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE MAJOR-MEET NO. 4: Central finally was caught by Union Grove on Tuesday in the fourth Southern Lakes Conference Major-Meet of the season.

Dylan Bruni shot a 77 to finish fourth and lead the Falcons, who totaled 330 strokes to finish one shot behind the Broncos (329). Central won the first two majors of the season and finished one shot behind Lake Geneva Badger in the third.

Aidan Hawkins shot an 82, Tyler Shike shot an 85 and Evan Pelli had an 86 to round out the Falcons’ top four scorers.

Wilmot, which finished eighth (366), was led by Dane Turner and Adam Cole with 90s.

On Monday, Turner shot an 88 to lead the Panthers to eighth place in the 13-team Abbey Springs Invitational at Majestic Oaks Golf Club in Fontana.

Wilmot totaled 372 strokes. Edgerton won the tournament with 326. Edgerton teammates Caleb Kern (76) and Brady Callmer (79) finished 1-2 individually.

On Saturday, Central placed 10th and St. Joseph placed 25th among 27 teams in the 69th Ashenfelter Invitational at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville.

Bruni led the Falcons with an 83, while Thomas Dippel paced the Lancers with a 91.

Boys tennis

ST. JOSEPH 7, RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S/LUTHERAN 0: The Lancers won all seven matches in straight sets, losing a total of 12 games in a Metro Classic Conference victory Tuesday at Lockwood Park in Racine.

Aaron Borchardt, at No. 1 singles, and Trevor Rendl, at No. 2 singles, both won 6-0, 6-0, and Rocky Santarelli (No. 3) lost just one game.

In doubles, No. 1 Gio Bosco-Ethan Esposito and No. 2 Philip Rizzitano-Caiden Lecce each lost just one game.

Girls lacrosse

KENOSHA 12, FRANKLIN 5: Indian Trail junior Victoria Shea finished with seven goals, Central Senior Ava Viirre had three and Tremper freshman Ella Seidman had two Wednesday, as the Storm beat the Sabers in a Classic 8 Red Division game at Franklin.

Kenosha (5-4, 4-1 Classic 8 Red) fell behind 2-0 early, but came back to take a 5-2 lead at halftime.

Shea also led the team with five caused turnovers and nine ground balls.

Storm goalie Xochitl Delvale-Vera made 10 saves.

“We really controlled the game offensively and defensively after those first two goals,” Storm coach Calvin Becker said. “Xochitl came up big in goal for us today. She really got the team and the crowd pumped up when she took away what looked like sure goals.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0