High school roundup: Shoreland Lutheran softball team continues winning ways with defeat of Tremper

The Shoreland Lutheran softball team extended its winning ways Friday, breaking a tie with five runs over the final three innings for an 8-3 non-conference victory over Tremper at Anderson Park.

The Pacers (15-4) have won 12 of their last 13 games and took this one over beginning in the fifth inning. The teams were tied 3-3 after four innings, then Shoreland scored two runs in the fifth, two in the sixth and one more in the seventh.

The teams combined for 24 hits, but Shoreland made more efficient use of its 13 hits. Just two of the Pacers’ eight runs were earned, thanks to four errors by Tremper (11-14).

Kaylee Ruiz went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Amanda Heusterberg went 2-for-3 with two runs scored to lead Shoreland. Camryn Mulligan and Haley Voss also scored two runs each.

Mulligan went the distance for the Pacers in the circle, allowing 11 hits and two walks.

Finley Koziol went 2-for-4 with two RBI, and Chloe Wamboldt (RBI) and Mya West each went 3-for-4 for Tremper, which left 14 runners on base.

“It was an extremely disappointing finish to a very tough week,” said Tremper coach Dan Truttschel, whose team lost all five games it played this week. “Give credit to Shoreland for playing a very solid game. We continue to shoot ourselves in the foot, and it cost us.”

WATERFORD 16, WILMOT 15: The Panthers and Wolverines played a doozy of a game Friday at Wilmot, with the Panthers just coming up on the short end of the final score in the Southern Lakes Conference finale for both teams.

The teams traded runs for most of the game, with Waterford opening with a four-run first inning and the Panthers (13-10, 7-7 SLC) answering with a five-run second.

The Wolverines (8-11, 6-8) took the lead back at 8-4 in the top of the fourth, and Wilmot scored three in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at 8-8.

Waterford took the lead for good with three runs in the top of the fifth, and the Panthers scored one in the bottom of the inning to make it an 11-9 lead.

Then came the wild and wooly seventh inning. The Wolverines scored five runs in the top of the seventh, highlighted by a long home run by Annika Ottoson.

But Wilmot didn’t quit in the bottom of the seventh. Katherine Bubel hit a home run for the Panthers, as they scored six runs, but it wasn’t quite enough.

Sophia Schmidt went 2-for-5 with a double and four RBI, and Kamryn Poepping went 2-for-5 with a double, four RBI and two runs scored to lead Wilmot’s offense. Keghan Pye (2-for-5, two RBI, three runs scored), Kianna Weis (3-for-5, RBI) and Bubel (3-for-5, two RBI, two runs scored) also hit well.

The teams combined for 35 hits and 10 errors, and just nine of Waterford’s runs were earned. Poepping allowed 10 hits and four earned runs in 4.1 innings and Katie Beagle allowed seven hits and five earned runs in the final 2.2

For Waterford, Sam Tallevera went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBI, and Raelynn Barwick went 4-for-5 with two doubles.

Girls soccer

INDIAN TRAIL 1, CENTRAL 1: The Hawks and Falcons played to a non-conference draw Friday at Jaskwhich Stadium.

Indian Trail (7-6-3) scored first in the 26th minute when Evelina Martinez put away a nice shot from Carissa Phillips. Central (12-4-3) then equalized the match in the 53rd minute when Caroline Hill scored.

Indian Trail coach Drew Baker wanted to cite his seven seniors, Rebecca Hannaman, Phillips, Emma Jiter, Makayla Milligan, Amanda June, Megan Flasch, and Ava Murawski, after their final regular-season home match.

"It was a competitive, even, back-and-forth battle of quality soccer from both schools," Baker said. "The game could have went either way, but great goalkeeping from Rebecca Hannaman (eight saves) and Vitorija Minic (seven saves) prevented any further scoring chances."

Indian Trail concludes its regular season with a Southeast Conference match Tuesday against Racine Park at Pritchard Park in Racine, while Central plays St. Joseph in non-conference action Monday at Anderson Park/Troha Field.

CHRISTIAN LIFE 2, WESTLAKE CHRISTIAN (ILL.) 2: After trailing 1-0 at the half, the Eagles battled back twice, including scoring the match-tying goal in the final minutes, for a non-conference draw Friday at Grayslake, Ill.

Sydney Bandholtz (Aliyah Doerr assist) scored in the 50th minute for Christian Life (2-8-2) to tie the match at 1-1. Westlake took the lead back on a breakaway in the 65th minute, then Doerr came through with less than three minutes left in the match, scoring to the near post just past Westlake’s goalkeeper.

Sara Barbaro had five saves in goal for the Eagles, and coach Alan Krass said Naomi Miller, Abby Stanphil and Makenzie Miles also played well.

