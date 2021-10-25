High school roundup: Shoreland Lutheran's Herrera headed to State Cross Country Meet

Central hosts Whitnall in the second round Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Details from those three matches were not provided to the News.

Girls swimming and diving

Racine Invitational

Indian Trail tallied 481 points to finish second overall, while Tremper was fifth with 208 at Saturday’s 10-team event.

Both teams came home with one title each. The Indian Trail 400-freestyle team of sophomore Aelianna Carpenter, junior Bella Wulterkens, senior Mia Walker and freshman Gianna Wulterkens was first in 3:58.72, while Tremper senior Teiya Brewster won the diving event with 399.65 points.

Other top efforts for Indian Trail were the 200-relay team of Walker, Gianna and Bella Wulterkens and Carpenter, second (1:58.94); Gianna Wulterkens, second in the 200-individual medley (2:21.89) and the 100-breaststroke (1:11.63); Carpenter, second in the 100-butterfly (1:04.49); Walker, second in the 100-backstroke (1:04.61); freshman Mia Svihl, third in the 200-IM (2:30.38); Aeliana Carpenter, third in the 50-freestyle (27.21); and Bella Wulterkens, third in the 500-freestyle (5:46.83).

Tremper senior Ava Bilotti was third in the 200-freestyle (2:11.61) and the 100-freestyle (1:00.65).