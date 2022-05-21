High school roundup: St. Joseph baseball team wins in extra innings against Racine Horlick

The St. Joseph baseball team was given a solid run for its money Saturday by Racine Horlick, a Division-1 opponent, in a non-conference game at Horlick Field in Racine.

But the Lancers, ranked No. 3 in Division-3 in the latest state coaches poll, prevailed in extra innings, 10-7, after scoring four runs in the top of the ninth to secure a hard-fought victory.

St. Joseph (15-1) scored two runs top of the first, but Horlick (11-11) responded with three runs in the bottom of the first. The Lancers retook the lead with a two-run third inning, but the Rebels pulled back ahead with two runs in the fourth. St. Joseph took the lead again with two runs in the top of the sixth, and Horlick tied the game with a run in the bottom of the sixth.

After two scoreless innings, the Lancers took control of the game with four runs in the top of the ninth. Peter Visconti then held the Rebels to one run in the bottom of the ninth to secure the win.

Visconti, Jack McTernan and Dylan Love each had two RBI for the Lancers, while Matt Schulte and Jacob Ashmus each had two hits.

Schulte, Tommy Santarelli and Visconti each pitched three innings for St. Joseph, with Visconti getting the win after allowing an unearned run with three walks and three strikeouts.

St. Joseph, which claimed its third consecutive outright Metro Classic Conference title last week and is looking to defend the WIAA Division-3 state title it won last season, hosts Lake Geneva Badger in a non-conference game 4:30 p.m. Monday at Simmons Field.

BURLINGTON 9, INDIAN TRAIL 3: The Hawks were unable to keep up offensively with the Demons in their non-conference game Saturday morning in Burlington.

Indian Trail (4-18) struck first with a run in the first inning, but Burlington (12-10) responded with eight unanswered runs across the next four innings.

Jackson Wilhelmson led the Hawks with one hit and two RBI. Gage Finch added an RBI double as well.

Softball

KAUKAUNA TRIANGULAR: Central lost a pair of games in the Kaukauna Triangular on Saturday.

The Falcons (11-11) lost their first game, 8-3, against Menomonee Falls (18-5), then lost 11-0 against defending WIAA Division-1 state champion Kaukauna (25-0).

In the first game, the Falcons recovered from an early deficit and led 2-1 after the first inning. Menomonee Falls tied the game in the fourth then took control of the game with a four-run fifth inning.

Sam Erber hit a solo home run and Lila McNeill hit a triple to lead Central.

