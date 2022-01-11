High school roundup: St. Joseph boys basketball team beats state-ranked Mequon Homestead

The St. Joseph boys basketball team took a quick break from Metro Classic Conference play this past Saturday to play a state-ranked Division-1 opponent.

And considering a game like that matters when the WIAA seeding committee meets later this season to carve out the postseason brackets, the Lancers bagged a fantastic victory for their resume.

Ranked No. 8 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll — this week's poll had not been released as of the News' press time Tuesday — St. Joseph emerged with a 64-57 win over Mequon Homestead, ranked No. 10 in Division-1, on Saturday afternoon in the LeRoy Young Classic at West Bend East.

The Lancers improved to 8-2 and were scheduled to play at Racine Lutheran in Metro Classic play Tuesday night. That game ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.

"We had a great defensive game and played together," St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said after Saturday's big win. "We did everything we planned on the defensive end, and it got us a victory over a really good-shooting team. Luke (Schuler) also had a very big game for us and was the difference-maker on the offensive end."

Indeed, Schuler, not always a huge source of offense for the Lancers, poured in a game-high 24 points, as St. Joseph leading scorer Andrew Alia was held to 12, five below his season average. But St. Joseph got plenty of contributions from others, as Jacob Ashmus also scored 12 points, while Caiden Lecce and Saveion Weatherford each added seven.

Girls basketball

The Prairie School 66, Shoreland Lutheran 23

The Pacers dropped a Metro Classic game Monday at home against the Hawks.

Maren Fitzpatrick led Shoreland (4-9 overall, 0-6 Metro Classic) with seven points, Amanda Heusterberg scored six and Julia Heathcock added five.

Jasonya Barnes scored a game-high 19 points to lead Prairie (12-2, 6-0).

Shoreland plays at Racine St. Catherine's on Friday night.

Wrestling

Bauer Brawl

Christian Life and St. Joseph both competed in the 16-team event Saturday at West Allis Hale, as the Eagles placed second in the team standings and the Lancers placed 10th.

CLS had four wrestlers win their weight class, as Drew Dolphin went 2-0 with two pints to place first at 106 pounds, Troy Dolphin went 3-0 with three pins to finish first at 138, Jordan Luhr went 3-0 with three pins to place first at 145 and Carl Travis went 3-0 with three pins to finish first at 170.

Additionally, Dequavion Pinter placed fourth at 195 and Jack Helzer finished fourth at 285.

In the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings for Division-3, Drew Dolphin (27-1) was No. 2 at 106, Troy Dolphin (28-2) was No. 2 at 132, Luhr (19-8) was No. 12 at 145 and Travis (22-9) received honorable mention at 170.

For St. Joseph, meanwhile, Co'Ji Campbell went 3-0 with two pins Saturday to win the title at 113, while Jayden Gordon finished 2-1 with two pins to place second at 160. Charles Anderson (138) and Marco Matteucci (220) notched fourth-place finishes for the Lancers.

Campbell (10-0) was ranked No. 5 at 113 in Division-3 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings and Gordon (8-1) was ranked No. 10 at 170.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0