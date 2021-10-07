High school roundup: St. Joseph boys soccer team blanks Shoreland in Metro Classic matchup

The St. Joseph boys soccer team blanked Shoreland Lutheran, 3-0, on Wednesday in a Metro Classic Conference match between county rivals at Shoreland.
St. Joseph (8-1-3 overall) remained unbeaten in conference play at 3-0-3 and stayed tied with Whitefish Bay Dominican for second place behind Wind Point Prairie, which is 6-0-0 in the Metro Classic and was ranked No. 4 in the latest Division-4 state coaches poll.
The Lancers host Prairie to close out the regular season next week Wednesday at Anderson Park/Troha Field.
St. Joseph scored its first goal Wednesday in the 10th minute when senior Matt Schulte played a through ball to senior forward Andrew Alia, who put it in for a 1-0 lead. In the 31st minute, sophomore Keegan Bradley put home the rebound off an Alia direct kick for a 2-0 lead, then freshman Peter Visconti scored off an Alia assist for a 3-0 halftime advantage.
Neither team scored in the second half, as midfielder Phil Rizzitano and defender Giovanni Bosco and Caiden Lecce helped keep the Pacers off the scoresheet.
"It is always an amped-up environment when St. Joe’s and Shoreland play, regardless of sport," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "Shoreland is always well-coached, well-prepared, and plays the right way. We did a great job controlling the ball and creating scoring opportunities.
"Once again, our defense, at all levels, was outstanding."
For Shoreland (4-8-1 overall, 2-2-1 Metro Classic), Kaiden Love made six saves in net.
"As a team, we started the game mentally flat, and then as the game progressed, we were physically intimidated," Shoreland coach Dan Hahm said. "St. Joseph brought an intensity we could not match in all levels of the field."
Boys volleyball
Indian Trail 3, Racine Horlick 0
The Hawks earned at least a share of the Southeast Conference title Wednesday with a 25-12, 25-18, 25-20 road sweep of the Rebels.
With the win, the Hawks improved to 15-11 overall and 6-0 in the SEC and for the second straight week received honorable mention in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association Top 10 poll.
"(Wednesday) was a good challenge for us," Indian Trail coach Brian Sharkey said. "Our goal of earning a conference championship and defeating a sectional opponent was in front of us, and we met the challenge."
The Hawks were also without last week's Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Player of the Week, Nathan Hill, who was out due to injury.
"Our guys played clean volleyball and really stepped up in Nathan's absence," Sharkey said. "We really do a have truly well-rounded team where all of our athletes contribute and can step up at any time."
Leading the way for the Hawks were senior setter Zander Feudner (30 assists), junior outside hitter Jackson Wilhelmson (12 kills, four blocks) and junior libero Jackson Tirado (seven digs, three aces).
Bradford 3, Racine Park 2
The Red Devils notched a five-set SEC win on Wednesday during Senior Night at the Bradford Fieldhouse.
No other details were provided to the News as of Thursday morning.
Girls volleyball
Franklin 3, Tremper 0
The Sabers swept the Trojans, 25-13, 25-10, 25-18, in an SEC match Tuesday at Franklin.
Meghan Ignarski (four kills, three solo blocks, one assist block), Megan Jankowski (two kills, 10 digs) and Jesena Borkowski (three solo blocks, three digs) led Tremper.
"We could not find a rhythm, as we had no energy," Tremper coach Ashley Pecha said. "Our serve-receive and defense were off, making our offensive game difficult. Our middles did a phenomenal job in the front row by blocking effectively and slowing down Franklin's attacks.
"... We have one more week left in the conference. We need to play every point like it's the last."