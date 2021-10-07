High school roundup: St. Joseph boys soccer team blanks Shoreland in Metro Classic matchup

"Once again, our defense, at all levels, was outstanding."

For Shoreland (4-8-1 overall, 2-2-1 Metro Classic), Kaiden Love made six saves in net.

"As a team, we started the game mentally flat, and then as the game progressed, we were physically intimidated," Shoreland coach Dan Hahm said. "St. Joseph brought an intensity we could not match in all levels of the field."

Boys volleyball

Indian Trail 3, Racine Horlick 0

The Hawks earned at least a share of the Southeast Conference title Wednesday with a 25-12, 25-18, 25-20 road sweep of the Rebels.

With the win, the Hawks improved to 15-11 overall and 6-0 in the SEC and for the second straight week received honorable mention in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association Top 10 poll.

"(Wednesday) was a good challenge for us," Indian Trail coach Brian Sharkey said. "Our goal of earning a conference championship and defeating a sectional opponent was in front of us, and we met the challenge."

The Hawks were also without last week's Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Player of the Week, Nathan Hill, who was out due to injury.