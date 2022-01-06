High school roundup: St. Joseph edges Shoreland Lutheran in Metro Classic dual wrestling meet

The St. Joseph and Shoreland Lutheran wrestling teams waged a tight battle Wednesday night in a Metro Classic Conference dual meet at Shoreland.

But with three pins and a pair of major decisions, the Lancers were able to emerge with a 38-30 victory.

St. Joseph picked up four points at 120 pounds when Ivan Porcayo defeated Micah Babinec by a 14-3 major decision, and the Lancers got another four-point major decision victory, this time by a 13-2 score, when Charles Anderson beat Tyler Peterson at 138 pounds.

Recording pins and six points each for St. Joseph, meanwhile, were Jayden Gordon over Gabe Laitinen at 160 pounds in 38 seconds, Adam Davis over Lucas Rathje at 170 pounds in 5:38 and Marco Matteucci over Jerrick Bourque at 220 pounds in 4:25.

Gordon wrestled at 160 pounds Wednesday, but he was ranked No. 10 in Division-3 at 170 pounds in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings.

And picking up forfeit victories and six points each for St. Joseph on Wednesday were Co'Ji Campbell at 113 pounds and Noah Davis at 145 pounds.

For Shoreland on Wednesday, Gabe Bixby notched a pin of Ellioth Torres at 152 pounds in 3:05 to pick up six points for his team, and the Pacers also grabbed a pair of three-point victories via decision when John Zirbel defeated Brian Ortega, 11-7, at 182 pounds and Thomas Markham beat Danny Vo, 7-4, at 285 pounds.

Notching six-point forfeit victories for Shoreland were Ella Van Buren at 106 pounds, Mason Gill at 126 pounds and James Bratz at 195 pounds.

Two of the meet's top wrestlers didn't compete Wednesday because they picked up forfeit wins, as Campbell was ranked No. 5 at 113 pounds for the Lancers in Division-3 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings, while Gill was ranked No. 4 at 138 pounds in Division-2 for the Pacers.

CLS wrestlers ranked

The Christian Life wrestling team features several competitors who were ranked in Division-3 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online Rankings.

The highest were Drew Dolphin and Troy Dolphin, who each checked in at No. 2 at 106 pounds and 132 pounds, respectively.

As a freshman last season, Drew Dolphin placed sixth at 106 pounds in the WIAA Division-3 State Meet, while Troy Dolphin was also sixth at state as a junior last season at 120 pounds.

Also for the Eagles, Jordan Luhr was ranked No. 12 at 145 pounds and Carl Travis received honorable mention at 170 pounds.

Boys basketball

Wilmot 66, Cudahy 64

Led by 20 points from Cooper Zimmerman and 19 from Anthony Corona, the Panthers notched their second win of the season Wednesday night with a non-conference victory at Cudahy.

Zimmerman scored 13 points in the first half, then Corona scored 12 in the second half to lead Wilmot (2-7 overall) to the win. Kade Frisby added nine points for the Panthers and Jackson Ticha and Jake Christiansen scored eight each.

Claudio Esquivel scored 22 points to lead Cudahy (4-4).

Wilmot returns to Southern Lakes Conference play Friday night at home against Elkhorn.

Heritage Christian 86, Christian Life 43

The Eagles dropped a Midwest Classic Conference game Tuesday night at Heritage Christian to drop to 1-8 overall and 0-5 in the conference.

Sam Jennings had a double-double for CLS, which plays at Living Word Lutheran on Friday night.

