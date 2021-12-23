High school roundup: St. Joseph girls basketball team gets win at Burlington Catholic Central

Led by senior guard Jayden Hill, the St. Joseph girls basketball team notched a 57-45 Metro Classic Conference road win at Burlington Catholic Central on Wednesday night.

Hill nearly had a triple-double, totaling 21 points, 13 rebounds and eight steals, while Deja Rivers and Ava Rizzitano each added nine points and six boards and Naziya Bobo added seven points.

The Lancers, who improved to 5-3 overall and evened their Metro Classic record at 2-2, led by 15 points at halftime and held off the Hilltoppers (6-3, 2-3) in the second half. Madeline Von Rabenau scored 13 points to lead Catholic Central.

St. Joseph will next participate in next week's Doctors of PT Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena, as the Lancers will play Indian Trail on Tuesday and Janesville Parker on Thursday.

Union Grove 82, Wilmot 41

The Broncos, ranked No. 9 in Division-2 in the latest state coaches poll, cruised past the Panthers on Wednesday night in a Southern Lakes Conference matchup at Wilmot.

McKenna Johnson scored 19 points to lead the Panthers (6-4 overall, 3-2 SLC) and Jade Klahs added eight.

Payton Calouette led Union Grove (8-2, 4-0) with 17 points.

Wilmot will also compete in the Doctors of PT Holiday Classic next week at Carthage against Tremper on Tuesday and Bradford on Wednesday.

Boys basketball

Union Grove 71, Wilmot 47

The Panthers dropped to 1-7 overall and 0-4 in the Southern Lakes Conference with an SLC home loss to the Broncos on Wednesday.

Jackson Ticha scored 13 points to lead Wilmot, Cooper Zimmerman and Anthony Corona scored eight each and Jake Christiansen added six.

For Union Grove (6-2 overall, 2-1 SLC), Tyson Skalecki made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 25 points.

Wilmot will compete next week in the Mineral Point Tournament at Mineral Point High School.

Wrestling

Milwaukee Hamilton Invite

Tremper posted a 2-3 record in dual matches at the event Wednesday.

The Trojans defeated Racine Case, 39-21, and Madison East, 36-31, and were defeated by Marshall, 36-24, West Allis Hale, 33-27, and Waterford, 42-36.

Leading the way for Tremper was Nathan Johnson, who went 5-0 with five pins at 138 pounds.

Also for the Trojans, Jackson Henderson went 5-0 with four pins and a forfeit at 160, Connor Crawford went 4-1 with four pins at 120, Rory Dutton went 4-1 with two pins and a forfeit at 132 and Landon Gontscharow went 4-1 with two pins and two forfeits at 170.

St. Joseph 54, South Milwaukee 12

The Lancers rolled to a non-conference dual-match victory Wednesday at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.

Recording wins for St. Joseph were Co'Ji Campbell by forfeit at 113, Ivan Porcayo by forfeit at 120, Noah Davis by pin at 145, Jayden Gordon by forfeit at 160, Adam Davis by forfeit at 170, Ryan Paupore by forfeit at 182, Brian Ortega by pin at 195, Marco Matteucci by forfeit at 220 and Danny Vo by forfeit at 285.

The Lancers had two wrestlers ranked in Division-3 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online poll, as Campbell clocked in at No. 4 at 113 and Gordon checked in at No. 11 at 170.

