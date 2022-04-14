High school roundup: St. Joseph girls soccer team gets weather-shortened win at Horlick

The St. Joseph girls soccer team beat the weather Wednesday evening, scoring four quick goals in a non-conference match against Racine Horlick at Levonian Field in Racine before the game was called due to thunderstorms and poor field conditions.

The Lancers scored in the fourth, 11th, 23rd and 27th minutes, racking up a 4-1 lead before the match was called just before halftime. So it went down as a win for St. Joseph, which improved to 4-1 overall after moving up two spots to No. 4 in Division-4 in this week's state coaches poll.

The Lancers' only defeat so far was a 3-1 loss Monday at top-ranked and defending WIAA Division-4 state champion Brookfield Academy, in a match St. Joseph led 1-0 at halftime before falling.

In Wednesday's match against Horlick, the Lancers wanted to get out to an early lead before the bad weather set in, and they accomplished that goal.

"Knowing the forecast, we wanted to get on the board right away and play out in front," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "In the first 30 minutes, we had a 70-30 possession advantage, 11-2 shot advantage, and obviously success in finishing.

"Our coaching goal was to move some players around, try some new options with an eye toward the longer season, which the girls handled pretty well."

Sophomore Ava Rizzitano scored twice for St. Joseph, senior Martina Harrington and junior Elise Harron scored one goal apiece and junior Katelyn Vitkus tallied two assists.

St. Joseph will now be off all of next week for spring break and doesn't return to action until April 27 for a Metro Classic Conference match against Burlington Catholic Central at Bushnell Park in Burlington.

Girls lacrosse

KENOSHA 20, OAK CREEK 5;

KENOSHA 17, WAUWATOSA 2

In a sport now sanctioned by Kenosha Unified School District, Kenosha defeated Oak Creek on Monday at Oak Creek and Wauwatosa on Wednesday at Jaskwhich Stadium to improve to 3-0 on the season.

In Monday's win over Oak Creek, Central Senior Ava Viirre scored seven goals to lead the Storm.

"Ava really had a career night as a shooter," Kenosha coach Cal Becker said. "She's really become a serious threat both as a natural lefty and shooting right-handed, as well."

Indian Trail Junior Victoria Shea totaled six goals, nine ground balls and five caused turnovers for the Storm in Monday's match and Central junior Amelia Tennis added three goals.

Also for Kenosha, Indian Trail seniors Alyssa Bailey and Becca Vines and Tremper freshman Ella Seidman each scored a goal, while Indian Trail sophomore goalie Xochitl Delvale-Vera was strong in the net with seven saves.

"The girls did a great job in all facets of the game, not just offensively, but defensively as well, holding Oak Creek to five goals," Becker said.

Details from Wednesday's match were not available as of Thursday morning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0