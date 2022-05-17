High school roundup: St. Joseph girls soccer team rallies for huge win over The Prairie School

The St. Joseph girls soccer team is making a nice little habit of pulling out thrilling wins against top-notch opponents.

In a huge Metro Classic Conference match Monday at Carthage's Art Keller Field, the Lancers — ranked No. 8 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll — scored three unanswered goals in the second half to pull out a 3-2 victory over The Prairie School, ranked No. 4, in a matchup of teams that entered the day unbeaten in Metro Classic play.

The Lancers (10-1-0 overall) improved to 6-0-0 in the Metro Classic to take a one-game lead on the Hawks (5-1-0 Metro Classic) with two conference matches remaining.

Monday's victory also came exactly a week after St. Joseph defeated Lake Country Lutheran, then ranked No. 2 in Division-4 and now ranked No. 3, by a 4-3 score on an Elise Harron goal with 20 seconds left in the match.

In Monday's win, senior Jayden Hill, more well-known as a girls basketball standout, scored two goals, including the game-winner in the 69th minute off a crossing assist by fellow senior Martina Harrington.

"Jayden made some great runs, and they paid off," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "Her game-winner was a 100% effort goal where she re-directed a perfectly-placed ball. A great athlete who made a great play."

Alia also singled out senior goalkeeper Maricela Ortega, a first-year player who made nine saves Monday, some of the spectacular variety.

“Maricela was admittedly nervous, but she delivered," said Alia, who also cited the play of junior Kaitlyn Vitkus and senior Camryn Kozak on defense. "She’s been playing with growing confidence and made some incredible plays. At her core, she’s a competitor and trusted her instincts. It’s a different ride home without her performance.”

After Prairie built up a 2-0 halftime lead, St. Joseph sliced its deficit in half when Hill converted a cross from sophomore Ava Rizzitano in the 45th minute. Four minutes later, Harrington was fouled in the box and put away the penalty kick, her 26th goal of the season, to tie it up at 2-2.

The Lancers travel to Pritchard Park in Racine for a Metro Classic game against Racine Lutheran at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

BRADFORD 7, RACINE PARK 0: Haley Christianson scored four goals to lead the Red Devils in a Southeast Conference match Monday at Bradford Stadium.

“Haley was flying all over the field tonight and really scored two awesome header goals,” Bradford coach David Naylor said.

Christianson, a junior forward, scored the first of her goals in the 17th minute with an assist from freshman Ella Bradley, and the duo scored again in the 38th minute.

Christianson didn’t score again in the first half, but she added another goal in the 48th minute, assisted once more by Bradley, and then scored her final goal in the 59th minute, assisted by Kate Brown.

Bradley, who assisted on three of Christianson’s goals, finished the game with four assists.

“Ella plays beyond her years,” Naylor said. “As a freshman, she really sees the field very well. She crosses as well as anyone we have had in the last 10 years.”

Brown scored the Red Devils’ first goal of the match in the 13th minute on a long pass from Vaneza Aguilar from 25 yards out, and Te’Lisha Brown scored her first varsity goal unassisted in the 35th minute.

Brown added her second goal of the night in the 43rd minute with an assist coming from Bradley to further extend the Red Devils’ lead over the Panthers.

“It was a really good team performance tonight and just a good overall win,” Naylor said. “We possessed the ball for the majority of the game and outshot Park, 34-3. We had lots of good play tonight. Our defense shut them out and only allowed a handful of chances.”

With the win, Bradford (8-1-4, 5-0-1 SEC) added some reinforcement to its first-place position in the SEC and will have a chance to win the conference title outright in next Tuesday's match against Racine Horlick. The Red Devils entered Tuesday with 11 points in SEC play, three ahead of both Franklin (4-1-0 SEC) and Tremper (3-0-2 SEC) atop the conference.

“This amazing group of seniors has been to two sectional finals and the State Tournament but haven’t won conference yet,” Naylor said. “I am proud of them and how close we are to getting their names up on our conference championship banner.”

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 13, GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 1: Julia Heathcock scored a hat trick, as the Pacers won a Metro Classic game on Monday at Shoreland.

The Pacers (9-7, 4-2 Metro Classic) scored nine goals in the first half alone. They finished the game with 30 shots and 23 shots on goal.

Behind Heathcock's hat trick, the trio of Belle Zarling, Kaylee Carter and Shay Lange each scored a pair of goals. Additional goal-scorers against the Spartans (1-12, 0-6 MCC) included Ashley Adams, Maren Fitzpatrick and Lauren Carter.

The final goal of the contest was an own goal. Ella Malliet made two saves on three shots in net for Shoreland.

Softball

INDIAN TRAIL 6, CENTRAL 1: The Hawks, ranked sixth in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll, bounced back from their second loss of the season a week ago to win four straight games over a span of six days.

That form continued with a non-conference game against Central on Monday, as Indian Trail collected 11 hits and won behind another gem in the circle from Morgan Fuhrer.

The senior pitcher allowed only three hits in seven innings and struck out three without issuing a walk.

The Hawks (16-2) opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. The Falcons (9-9) responded in the top of the third inning to make it a 1-1 game. But the Hawks added two runs in the fourth and fifth innings to give Fuhrer all the run support she would need.

"We just aren't hitting right now," Central co-coach Tom Lampe said. "I think we're pressing too much. We have very good hitters, but it's hard to do when you're tense. We just need to settle in and we'll be fine."

The Falcons were led at the plate by Delaney Koltanowski, who went 2-for-2 with a run scored, while Lila McNeill went 1-for-3 with one RBI. McNeill started in the circle and allowed six earned runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out five.

Morgan Calhoun led the Hawks with a 3-for-4 effort at the plate, with a double, two RBI, one stolen base and a run scored. Zoe Connell went 2-for-4 with a triple, one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored.

"This was a nice win for us tonight," Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. "I'm very happy with our approach against one of the great programs. Central is young and will be dangerous in the playoffs. I’m just happy with the win."

RACINE CASE 7, TREMPER 6: The Trojans fell late in a Southeast Conference game Monday in Racine.

The Eagles (7-6, 3-5 SEC) led 1-0 after the first inning. But the Trojans (11-10, 4-6 SEC) pushed back by scoring six runs from the second to the sixth inning.

The Eagles added one run in the bottom of the sixth but trailed 6-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh. They then rallied for five runs to take the win.

Payton Eschbach pitched 6.1 innings in the circle for Tremper and allowed seven runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out five. Eschbach also went 1-for-3 at the plate with one RBI.

Also for the Trojans, Aubrey Juga went 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored. Mya West went 2-for-3 with a stolen base.

SUN PRAIRIE EAST 8, BRADFORD 3: The Red Devils were bitten in the late stages of a non-conference game at Sun Prairie on Monday.

The Cardinals, who improved to 22-1 and were ranked second in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll, led 2-0 after two innings.

Yet, the Red Devils (14-7) stayed in striking distance throughout the game. They scored in the top of the third to make it a 2-1 game. A four-run fifth inning for the Cardinals, however, would prove decisive, but even still, the Red Devils followed with a two-run top of the sixth inning.

Bradford committed four errors in the game. Starting pitcher Brooklynn Danielson allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out three in four innings.

"We gave a very good team too many free bases with loose balls and sloppy defense," Bradford coach John Ruffolo said.

Bradford was led at the plate by Livie Lehmann, who went 1-for-3 with a double and one RBI.

Boys golf

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: AJ Hamelink and Alex Martin led Indian Trail to a fourth-place finish on the front-nine at Tuckaway Country Club in Franklin on Monday.

Hamelink, a sophomore, birdied the sixth hole and ended with four pars for a 39. Martin, the Hawks' No. 1 player, totaled four pars and finished with a 41.

The opening two holes for Tremper's Blake Callahan, meanwhile, were eventful. After opening with a double-bogey, the junior recorded an eagle on the second hole. Callahan finished with a team-best 42.

For Bradford, sophomore Vito Cucunato carded a 55.

Franklin won the team event with a 154, ahead of Oak Creek (162). Indian Trail finished fourth (182), Tremper fifth (192) and Bradford seventh (227).

METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Noah Fendel led Shoreland Lutheran to a fifth-place finish on Monday at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

Fendel, the Pacers' No. 2 golfer, shot a 54 to finish in a tie for 19th with St. Joseph's Matthew Keeter and Burlington Catholic Central's Calvin Topt.

Thomas Dippel led St. Joseph with a 47 at the meet. The Lancers' No. 1 player finished with a share of eighth place with Whitefish Bay Dominican's Donovan Harwood. St. Joseph did not field a complete team to factor into the team event.

The Prairie School won the team event with a 176, ahead of Whitefish Bay Dominican in second (181). Shoreland finished fifth (247).

