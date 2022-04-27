High school roundup: Tremper and Indian Trail play to 1-1 draw in SEC girls soccer match

Tremper scored early and Indian Trail scored late, as the crosstown rivals played to a 1-1 draw Tuesday in a Southeast Conference girls soccer match at Ameche Field.

In the second minute of the match, Emily Slye brought the ball down the sideline for Tremper (4-1-2, 1-0-2 SEC), then passed the ball to the middle to Madison Kasianowicz, who scored to the far post past Indian Trail backup goalkeeper Ayla Meo.

The teams then went scoreless until the 76th minute, when Indian Trail (3-5-1, 1-1-1) finally got the equalizer. Zoraya Marquez passed the ball back to Emma Jiter, who struck a 35-yard shot that hit off of the inside of the left post and past Tremper goalkeeper Kallista Street.

Indian Trail coach Drew Baker praised the play of Meo, who was playing in place of starting goalkeeper Rebecca Hannaman, unavailable for the match. Meo had not played goalkeeper in four years, Baker said, but was instrumental in the outcome, making 10 saves.

“Ayla was amazing tonight,” Baker said. “She made big saves and along with strong play from our back line, kept us in the game, which gave us a chance to get the tie.”

Baker also praised Street, who he used to coach.

“Kallista had a triple (three saves in a row) from inside 10 yards that could have given us a chance of tying earlier in the second half,” Baker said. “It was amazing … she literally took three goal-scoring chances away from us. I thought any and all would have scored.”

Tremper coach Todd Hardy said his team had its chances.

“We struggled to finish our runs,” Hardy said. “We put ourselves in great position at times to have decent looks at the goal, but just couldn't find the back of the net.”

BRADFORD 6, RACINE CASE 0: Kate Brown had four goals and an assist, and the Red Devils defense limited the Eagles to one shot on goal for a Southeast Conference victory Tuesday at Bradford.

Brown scored her first goal in the 23rd minute off a pass from Haley Christianson, who finished with two assists and a goal.

Brown and Christianson hooked up again in the 47th minute for a 3-0 lead for Bradford (2-0-2, 1-0-1 SEC). The Red Devils then put Case (1-2-1, 0-2-1) away with three goals in the final 10 minutes. Christianson scored her goal off a Brown assist in the 70th minute, and Brown finished off the scoring with goals in the 75th minute (Anna Seymour assist) and 76th minute (unassisted).

Allison Eckel (Ella Bradley assist) had the other goal for Bradford.

Goalkeeper Madeline Brown made one save for the Red Devils.

ELKHORN 3, CENTRAL 2: This Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday was scoreless at the half, but the Elks scored two goals early in the second half and beat the Falcons in Paddock Lake.

After Elkhorn scored, Central (6-2-1, 3-1-0 SLC) tied the match on goals by Kiley Cummings (Kate Denman assist) and Caroline Hill (Alyssa Klementzos), but Elkhorn (6-2-0, 3-0-0) scored late to win.

Falcons coach Vlatko Minic commended the play of goalkeeper Lola Minic, who stopped a penalty kick, along with the play of Klementzos.

ST. THOMAS MORE 2, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 1: The Pacers’ Lauren Carter answered an early second-half goal by the Cavaliers, but Thomas More scored in the middle of the half and held on for a Metro Classic Conference victory Tuesday at Cudahy.

Isabella Perkins scored in the first minute of the second half, then Carter scored in the 50th minute off an assist by Shay Lange to tie the match at 1-1 for Shoreland (4-4-0, 1-1-0 MCC).

Perkins scored again in the 62nd minute for Thomas More (3-0-0, 1-0-0), and the Pacers were unable to score again despite several chances.

Shoreland goalkeeper Ella Malliet faced just three shots on goal and made one save. Pacers coach Matthew Grow said Angela Sanchez played well.

Softball

WILMOT 13, UNION GROVE 9: The Panthers turned on the power Tuesday, rallying from a 6-0 deficit with four home runs, three of them in the fifth inning, to beat the Broncos on Tuesday in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove.

Wilmot (6-2, 4-2 SLC) fell behind 6-0 after the third inning when Union Grove (7-3, 6-2) scored five runs in the bottom of the frame.

But the Panthers kicked their offense into gear in the top of the fourth, scoring seven runs. They loaded the bases with one out on two singles and a walk, then Kamryn Poepping hit a long single off the right-field fence to drive in two runs. A single by Keghan Pye loaded the bases again and an error on a ground ball by Katie Beagle brought in two more runs.

After a pitching change, Sophia Schmidt drove a ball over the center-field fence for a three-run home run.

Union Grove tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, but Wilmot turned on the power with three home runs in the top of the fifth. Summer Bewick led off with a solo shot to right, Breckyn Mercer hit a two-run shot to center after a walk and Beagle hit a two-out solo homer to center for an 11-7 lead.

The Broncos answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but the Panthers got two insurance runs after a pair of errors and a two-run single by Beagle.

Beagle went 2-for-3 with five RBI to lead the offense. Pye went 3-for-5, Schmidt had three RBI and Bewick went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run. Four players scored two runs each.

Poepping pitched the final 2 2/3 innings for the Panthers in relief of Beagle and was nearly perfect, allowing just two hits and throwing 20 of 25 pitches for strikes.

CENTRAL 6, BADGER 3: The Falcons scored four runs in the top of the third inning and held off the pesky Badgers in a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Sorensen Fields in Paddock Lake.

Central (4-3, 4-2 SLC) fell behind 2-1 after the first inning, then broke the game open in the fourth. Laney Koltanowski and Lila McNeill opened the inning with singles, a groundout by Meghan Lampos brought home the first run, Sam Erber doubled home a run and scored on a single by Allie Loucas and an error brought home another run.

Badger (1-9, 0-8) had a home run to cut the Falcons’ lead to 5-3, but Lampos got the run back in the top of the fifth with a home run of her own.

Erber, Loucas and Brooke Shumaker led the offense with two hits each.

Lampos allowed six hits and struck out 13 Badgers.

“We had some timely hitting, and after the first inning, Meg settled in and took care of their bats,” Central co-coach Tom Lampe said. “We played a solid game behind her as well.”

BRADFORD 15, RACINE HORLICK 0: Aubrey Strelow pitched a three-hitter for the Red Devils and also contributed a double and RBI in their Southeast Conference game Tuesday at Bullen Middle School.

Bradford (7-3, 4-2 SEC) had 14 hits against the Rebels (1-6, 0-4) and scored six runs in both the second and third innings. The game ended after four innings on the 15-run rule.

Jenna Schnabel led the Red Devils' offense by going 3-for-4 with four RBI. Lexi Siedjak, Mya Robinson and Livie Lehmann (triple) each had two hits and two RBI.

Strelow (4-0) struck out two and walked one.

OAK CREEK 3, TREMPER 1: The Trojans stayed in the game but were held to just one hit and struck out 18 times against Knights’ ace Riley Grudzielanek in their Southeast Conference loss Tuesday at Anderson Park.

Oak Creek (7-1, 4-0 SEC), ranked third in Division-1 in the latest state coached poll, scored three runs in the third inning to give Grudzielanek all the runs she needed.

Tremper (5-6, 0-2) scored a run in bottom of the sixth when Chloe Wamboldt was driven in by Maritza Martinez. Wamboldt had the only hit for the Trojans and also stole two bases.

Tremper pitcher Payton Eschbach allowed seven hits and walked three in four innings. Reliever Finley Koziol gave up just three hits over the final three innings and struck out three.

"Couldn’t be more proud of my team to battle an excellent Oak Creek team, even in defeat," Tremper coach Dan Truttschel said. "They played so hard, battled and fought to the end.

"Facing a kid like Riley Grudzielanek, who is such a rare talent and such an amazing softball player, and hanging right in there is something this young team can certainly build on. The coaches couldn’t be more proud of their effort. There were so many positives that came out of this."

ST. JOSEPH 8, ST. THOMAS MORE 6: The Lancers rallied with two runs in the top of the seventh and two in the top of the eighth for an extra-innings win over the Cavaliers on Tuesday in a Metro Classic Conference game in Milwaukee.

Alyssa Hubli had three hits, a run and an RBI for St. Joseph, which improved to 2-3 overall and 2-1 in the MCC, Payton Hasselbrink had two hits, two RBI and a run and Ellie Schuler had two hits and also scored a run. Also for the Lancers, Abby Zupec, Ellie Fani, Cami Nyra, Genna Bernhardt and Lauren Santarelli each had a hit.

Hasselbrink worked all eight innings in the circle, allowing six runs (five earned) on nine hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

Track and field

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE RELAYS: The Indian Trail boys and girls teams each finished second to Franklin on Tuesday at the SEC Relays in Oak Creek.

The Hawks won five relays and finished no worse than third in any event in the meet, totaling 112 points. Franklin totaled 126, Tremper was fourth (34) and Bradford was eighth (12).

Indian Trail won both hurdle relays, with Elliana Knudsen, Chloe Choi and Joanne Banaszak taking the 100-meter high hurdles relay (54.36 seconds) and Vivian Jones, Knudsen and Ruqayya Jayah winning the 300 low hurdles relay (2:37.68).

Other relay wins for the Hawks were by the 400 relay (Te’Janyia Watkins, Emily Barclay, Alissa Taylor, Jones) in 52.17, the 800 sprint medley relay (Amayah Houston, Heaven Williams, Watkins, Taylor) in 1:58.87 and the long jump relay (Tiara Murray, Jayda Riley, Jones) in 41 feet, 6 inches.

Second place went to the 1,600 relay, the distance medley relay, the triple jump relay and the discus relay.

The best finishes for the Trojans were third-places by the 400 relay and the 1,600 relay.

The Red Devils’ best finish was fourth in the 1,600 relay.

For the boys, Indian Trail had four victories — the 1,600 relay (Nick Fonk, Nick Klinkhammer, Holden Forgette, Zackery Taylor) in 19:58.98, the distance medley relay (Taylor, Aaron Zhang, Gabe Islas, Chad Helmke) in 11:47.20, the long jump relay (Jonathan Murray, Aiden Burrell, Dayton Dahlquist) in 55-8 and the triple jump relay (Murray, Bryce Wallace, Konrad Anderson) in 116-8.

Taking second for the Hawks was the 300 hurdles relay (2:28.01). Indian Trail totaled 89 points, behind Franklin (116).

Bradford, which was right behind the Hawks with 86 points, won the high jump relay (Quinton Henry, Kameron Lakes, Jake Harvey) in 16-8 and took seventh in seven relays — 400 relay, 800 relay, 1,600 relay, 3,200 relay, 800 sprint medley relay, long jump relay and triple jump relay.

The best finish for Tremper (15 points) was fifth in the discus relay.

CENTRAL: The Falcons had a productive day Tuesday, winning the boys title and taking second in the girls meet in a four-team event at Union Grove.

In the boys meet, Central had nine first-place finishes. Jacob Meredith won the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and Bryan Topercer won the 400 dash, while Will Allen won the 800 and Lucas Sternberg won the 3,200. Central’s 800 and 1,600 relay teams also won, as did Niko Therman (discus) and Joel Engberg (pole vault) in the field events.

The Falcons also had six second-place entries and three third-places.

In the girls meet, Central won seven events. Kialis Anderson swept the 100 and 200 dashes and Clare Fallon won the 400 dash. The Falcons won the 400 and 800 relays, and Marley Kinzle (pole vault) and Brynn Wierzbicki (long jump) also won their field events.

The Central girls had five second-places finishes and two third-places.

