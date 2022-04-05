High school roundup: Tremper baseball team starts strong against Bradford/Reuther

The Tremper and Bradford/Reuther high school baseball teams opened the season against each other Tuesday to kick off their respective seasons.

The Trojans picked up right where they left off last year.

Wyatt Modory allowed just three hits in five strong innings and the Tremper offense pounded out 15 hits for an 11-1 victory in six innings over the Red Devils in a Southeast Conference game at Andy Smith Field.

The Trojans, who tied Franklin for the SEC title last year at 18-3, scored in four of the six innings, leading 5-0 after three innings and 7-0 after four.

Ivan Jake and Tanner White each went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Cal Adamczyk, Rory Dutton (two RBIs) and Simon Koziol each had two hits. All but one hit, Ryne Lesnik’s double, were singles for Tremper.

“Our hitters were aggressive at the plate and showed a lot of confidence,” Tremper coach John Matera said.

Modory threw 87 pitches, 50 for strikes, and had three strikeouts and walked four. Jack DeRousse pitched the final inning, striking out the side.

“Wyatt has improved a lot,” Matera said. “It was great to see him compete tonight and have success.”

Noah Hansen, Logan Scuglik and Jacob Wollschlager each had one hit for Bradford/Reuther. Starting pitcher Max Strash struck out seven and walked just two, but allowed 12 hits and eight earned runs.

The game ended with two outs in the bottom of the sixth on the 10-run rule after Tremper scored its 11th run of the game.

CENTRAL 2, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: At Paddock Lake, starting pitcher Michael Mulhollon struck out 16 Comets in 6⅔ innings and Scott Schultz got the final out to cap a combined no-hitter for the Falcons in the Southern Lakes Conference opener for both teams.

Mulhollon threw 63 of his 100 pitches for strikes, then reached his pitch limit after getting the first two outs of seventh inning. Schultz needed just four pitches to induce the final out.

“Michael was absolutely dominant in this game,” Central coach Jacob Morman said. “I loved the way he attacked every hitter and was in complete command from start to finish. It was a special performance.”

Central (2-0 overall), which had just four hits off Delavan-Darien starter Mickey O’Grady, scored both of its runs in the bottom of the fifth on RBIs by second baseman Keegan Kearby and designated hitter Kade Scott.

The Comets were playing their season opener.

Softball

INDIAN TRAIL 6, TREMPER 3 (9 INNINGS): The Hawks turned on the power in extra innings, hitting a triple and home run in the top of the ninth to beat the Trojans in a Southeast Conference game at Anderson Park.

Indian Trail (2-0 overall and SEC) led 3-0 after their at-bat in the top of the fourth, then Tremper (0-2, 0-1) scored two in the bottom of the fourth and one in the fifth to tie the game at 3-3.

After a scoreless eighth, the Hawks got going in the ninth. Addison Johnson had a one-out infield single, then freshman Emma Lighthizer hit a triple to deep center field. Lighthizer scored on a wild pitch and Emma Giese capped the scoring with a home run to left field, her second homer of the year.

Giese and Johnson each went 3 for 5 and Morgan Fuhrer, Zoe Connell (double, RBI) and Grace Peltier (RBI) each had two hits. Fuhrer, the starting pitcher, went two innings and had three strikeouts, Lighthizer pitched the next 2⅓ and struck out four, and Maddy Bozek went the rest of the way, striking out two, to get her first high school win.

Payton Eschbach went the distance for Tremper, striking out four and walking two.

“We really had to grind out a win today against a good team,” Indian Trail coach Matthew Bradley said. “Eschbach did a nice job keeping us off balance and they made a lot of tough plays. I am proud of our girls for grinding it out and not quitting.

“It was a great job by our younger pitchers in relief, Emma Lighthizer and then 4 2/3 shutout innings by Maddy Bozek. We got some timely hits again and Zoe and Grace stayed hot.”

Tremper had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the seventh. The Trojans loaded the bases with one out, but a runner got doubled off third base after a flyout to end the threat.

“Even in the loss, I am extremely proud of my kids,” Tremper coach Dan Truttschel said. “We battled an excellent ITA team and had our chances to win.”

Maritza Martinez went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Trojans.

Girls soccer

TREMPER 5, RACINE HORLICK 0: The Trojans had five players score one goal each and were strong on defense in front of goalkeeper Kallista Street as they beat the Rebels Tuesday at Pritchard Park in Racine in the Southeast Conference opener for both team.

Chloe Fitch and Emily Slye scored the first two goals for Tremper (3-1 overall) in a span of four minutes in the first half. In the 26th minute, Fitch one-timed a pass from Madison Kasianowicz inside the far post. In the 30th minute, Slye stole the ball and hit a line drive shot from 20 yards to the upper right corner.

The Trojans opened the second half with Kasianowicz converting on a penalty kick in the 47th minute after Slye was fouled in the box. Just three minutes later, Tess Callahan made it 4-0 with a shot over the goalkeeper head after a corner kick by Megan Jankowski rebounded off a Horlick defender.

Addie Melichar capped the scoring in the 65th minute on an odd play. Sofia Rademacher played a through ball from the side to Melichar, who was tripped by a defender but was able to get her foot on the ball and scored past a diving goalkeeper.

Street had to make just one save in goal.

“Our defense of Celeste Chapa, Audri Allen, Tabitha Schaver, Megan Jankowski, Teagan Mattner and Gabriella Bosovich played a solid game, stopping Horlick's runs before they could become dangerous,” Tremper coach Todd Hardy said. “Our hustle and drive was exceptional tonight.”

CENTRAL 12, WILMOT 0: In the Southern Lakes Conference opener for both teams, Kiley Cummings scored five goals, four in the first half, and the Falcons led 9-0 at the half en route to victory over the Panthers Tuesday at Wilmot.

The match ended after the 60th minute on the 10-goal rule.

Cummings scored her goals in the fourth (Caroline Hill assist), seventh (Maddie Haubrich), 19th (Talia DeBartelo) and 25th (unassisted) minutes of the first half and added her fifth in the 49th minute (Alyssa Klementzos) for Central (4-0 overall).

DeBartelo and Hill each scored two goals and Cummings assisted on one of each player’s goals.

Falcons goalkeeper Lola Minic didn’t have to make a save.

“We challenged the girls to play with no let down and maintain the quality of play we've been working on and they delivered,” Central assistant coach Jon Kao said. “We were able to use all of our weapons effectively and created a lot of chances by playing our style of soccer.”

