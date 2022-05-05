High school roundup: Tremper baseball team sweeps Racine Case in SEC doubleheader

The Tremper High School baseball team had an interesting day at Andy Smith Field Wednesday against Southeast Conference rival Racine Case.

In an SEC doubleheader necessitated by Tuesday’s rainout, the Trojans barely got won the first game 10-9, then blew Case out 13-0 in the second game to extend their winning streak to nine games.

In the first game, Tremper (11-1, 9-1 SEC) was the home team and built a 6-2 lead after four innings.

But in the top of the fifth, the Eagles (3-9, 2-8) had a seven-run outburst to take a 9-6 lead. The Trojans scored one in the bottom of the inning to make it 9-7.

Tremper got another run across in the sixth, then won the game in the bottom of the seventh inning with two runs.

The Trojans are 3-1 in one-run games this season — their only loss was 11-10 to Racine Horlick on April 12 in their third game of the season.

Ethan Bauerschmidt went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two stolen bases, Ivan Jake went 1 for 2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, and Cam Prickett went 0 for 1, but walked three times and scored two runs for Tremper. Four others had one RBI each and Case helped by committing three errors.

Rory Dutton pitched into the fourth inning and allowed five hits, four earned runs and walked three batters. Richie Dibble allowed four earned runs on just one hit as he walked two batters, hit a batter and threw two wild pitches.

Jack DeRousse went the final 2⅔ innings and allowed just two hits and struck out two to get the win.

There was far less drama in the second game. Case was the home team, but Tremper pitcher Jalani Hudnall threw a two-hitter and struck out eight in a five-inning victory.

Hudnall also did the job at the plate, going 2 for 4, both doubles, and knocking in three runs. Ryne Lesnik matched Hudnall by going 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Jake (two walks), Wyatt Modory (two steals), Cal Adamczyk and courtesy runner Ben Wajerski each scored two runs, Rylan Taylor walked three times and Simon Koziol walked twice.

FRANKLIN 14-5, BRADFORD/REUTHER 4-0: The Red Devils had one bad inning in the first game and stayed close to the state-ranked Sabers in the second game Wednesday in a Southeast Conference doubleheader at Wavro Field at Bradford.

In the first game, Dylan Mass had a career day for Franklin (9-1, 8-0 SEC), ranked third in Division 1 in the first Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association poll of the season. Mass went 5 for 5 with a double, four RBIs, five stolen bases and three runs scored.

The Sabers scored nine runs in the top of the fifth inning to go ahead 12-0 and Bradford/Reuther (3-8, 3-6) answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning.

Noah Hansen (two stolen bases) and Jacob Heyden (double) each went 2 for 4 and Heyden drove in one of the four runs, but the Red Devils stranded nine baserunners. Austin Loberger pitched into the fifth and he and Daniel Kleutsch combined to walk just two batters and strike out six.

In the second game, Logan LaBuda had a slow start on the mound, giving up three runs in the first inning, but settled in and allowed nine hits and three earned runs for his second complete-game performance.

Franklin’s Evan Iwinski and Carson Reinhardt combined on a one-hitter — Logan Scuglik had the only hit for Bradford/Reuther, a double. The Red Devils walked eight times, but couldn’t convert, again leaving nine runners on base.

Softball

INDIAN TRAIL 7, UNION GROVE 3: The Hawks took advantage of several Broncos errors Wednesday and won a nonconference game at Indian Trail.

Indian Trail (9-1), ranked seventh in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association/wissports.net state poll, trailed 1-0 after four innings.

In the bottom of the fifth, Indian Trail scored three runs, two coming home on Grace Peltier’s two-out single. In the sixth, the Hawks got four more runs, including RBIs on Morgan Calhoun’s triple and another Peltier single.

Kaia Mismash went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and Emma Giese (double, two stolen bases, two runs scored), Peltier (three RBIs) and Calhoun (triple) each had two hits. Morgan Fuhrer pitched a three-hitter and struck out three.

“We were sloppy today (the Hawks had six errors), but the bats came around late to help us get a tough win,” Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. “The bottom of the order … really gave our offense a spark and Grace has been amazing for us the past week.”

BURLINGTON 7, CENTRAL 2: The Falcons could get little going against Demons ace Morgan Klein and lost a Southern Lakes Conference game Wednesday at Burlington.

Klein struck out 11, allowed six hits and walked two to keep Burlington (10-2, 7-1 SLC) in a share of the conference lead with Elkhorn. Klein also went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs.

Meghan Lampos and Allie Loucas each went 2 for 3 to lead Central (6-4, 6-3 SLC), which had just six hits.

The Demons led 6-1 after four innings, helped by six walks by Falcons pitchers Lila McNeill and Lampos, who also combined for nine strikeouts.

“We did some good things but you need to play your best ball when you're playing a team like Burlington,” Central co-coach Tom Lampe said. “We gave too many free passes and we have to tighten the defense a little bit.”

OAK CREEK 14, WILMOT 1: Knights ace Riley Grudzielanek had 13 strikeouts and pitched a one-hitter Wednesday in a nonconference game played at Oak Creek.

The game was scheduled for Wilmot’s home field, which was unplayable, but no matter where Grudzielanek pitched, she dominated for Oak Creek (10-1), ranked third in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association/wissports.net state poll,

Sophia Schmidt had the only hit for the Panthers (6-5) and stole a base, and Wilmot’s run scored on an error.

Girls soccer

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 4, RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S 2: The Lady Pacers found their offense in the second half and rallied from a halftime deficit for a Metro Classic Conference victory at Pershing Park in Racine.

Shoreland (6-6-0, 2-2-0 MCC) trailed 2-1 at the half after the Angels’ Arianna Jones erased an early Lady Pacers’ advantage by scoring goals in the 14th and 27th minutes.

St. Catherine’s (3-6-0, 2-3-0) inadvertently knocked the ball into its own net to tie the match at 2-2. It remained that way until the 70th minute, when Julia Heathcock scored off a pass from Alianna Herrera to put Shoreland ahead 3-2.

Kaylee Carter, who scored the first goal of the match in the eighth minute (unassisted) for the Lady Pacers, gave them an insurance goal in the 73rd minute, assisted by Heathcock.

Brittany Durham earned the victory in goal for Shoreland and Herrera play well on defense, Lady Pacers coach Matthew Grow said.

HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 5, CHRISTIAN LIFE 1: The Eagles had several chances to score in the first half Wednesday, but the Patriots scored four goals in the second half and won a Midwest Classic Conference match at Milwaukee.

Christian Life coach Alan Krass said freshman forward Audrey Heiring “was a handful for them to handle until she was knocked out of the game in the 28th minute.”

Without Heiring, the Eagles (2-5-0, 0-2-0 MCC) struggled to get their offense going again.

After trailing just 1-0 at the half, Christian Life had some breakdowns on defense and Heritage Christian (4-4-1, 2-1-0) took advantage with four goals.

Aliyah Doerr scored the only goal for the Eagles on a one-time shot off a pass from Sydney Bandholtz.

Sarah Barbaro had eight saves in goal for Christian Life and Krass said Maddie Andersen played well on defense.

INDIAN TRAIL 4, OAK CREEK 1: The teams exchanged goals early, but a goal by Evelina Martinez just before the half for the Hawks led to victory Tuesday in a blustery Southeast Conference match at Oak Creek.

Nami Gerritts scored in the fourth minute for Indian Trail (4-5-1, 2-1-1 SEC) off an assist by Martinez and the Knights (4-4-0, 2-2-0) tied the match on a corner kick in the 11th minute.

The Hawks got the go-ahead goal in the 38th minute when Gerritts found Martinez on a through ball for a 2-1 lead at the half.

Indian Trail quickly made it 4-1 on goals by Zoraya Marquez (Makayla Milligan assist) in the 45th minute and by Martinez (Emma Jiter assist) in the 49th minute.

Hawks goalkeeper Rebecca Hannaman made three saves and Indian Trail coach Drew Baker said Ava Murawski, Jiter, Milligan and Cassie Gruchow had strong performances.

Boys golf

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE MAJOR MEET: Central had three players finish in the top 10 and four Falcons shot 88 or better at Twin Lakes Country Club, but they fell just short of winning the third Southern Lakes Conference Major Meet of the season.

Lake Geneva Badger, led by medalist TJ Walton and two other players in the top 10, totaled 339 to Central’s 340. Union Grove was right there as well, finishing third at 342.

Aidan Hawkins shot an 83 to finish sixth, Dylan Bruni shot an 84 for eighth and Connor L’Esperance shot an 85 to take 10th for the Falcons. Bennett Gatto shot an 88 (13th) to round out Central’s top four.

Wilmot was eighth, led by Parker Kouba-Leutik with a 96.

Walton shot a 78 to earn medalist honors ahead of Union Grove players Simon Graham (80), Nathan Beutel (81) and Jacob Brown (82).

Boys tennis

CENTRAL 5, ELKHORN 2: The Falcons victories all came in straight sets and the two losses were in three sets in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Wednesday at Elkhorn.

Central’s No. 1 singles player, Christos Dovas, got a challenge from Elkhorn’s Tobias Candido, but held him off for a 6-2, 7-5 win.

Reid Glassen beat Seth Bruce 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3 singles and Brett Hanke beat Andrew Brahm 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4 singles, but the Falcons’ Austin Dority lost to Brody Christsenson 6-7 (4), 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2 singles.

It was the same in doubles for Central. Ben Marecek and John Kinzler cruised past Cam Gromacki and Gianni Castiello 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 and Steven Verhaalen and Anthony Maxon beat Louis Rimkus and Evan Bednarek 6-2, 7-5 at No. 3. At No. 2, Connor Barribeau and Jordan Oppenneer lost to Ryan Jordan and Cullen Gahart 4-6, 6-0, 6-4.

UNION GROVE 7, WILMOT 0: The Panthers’ No. 3 doubles team of Cole Smyk and Zach Walls had the best showing against the Broncos Wednesday in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Union Grove.

Smyk and Walls lost to Christian Demarest and Sam Grimes 7-6, 6-2 in the closest match of the meet. Otherwise, Wilmot won just one game in singles and one other game in doubles.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0