High school roundup: Tremper baseball team tops Indian Trail to take first two games of 3-game set

The Tremper baseball team put itself in position for a three-game series sweep of crosstown rival Indian Trail.

In the second game of this week’s Southeast Conference set Thursday at Indian Trail, the Trojans scored four runs in the first three innings, added an insurance run in the top of the sixth and held on to beat the Hawks, 5-3.

Tremper, which improved to 7-1 overall and 6-1 in the SEC as it seeks a second straight conference title, defeated Indian Trail (4-5, 3-4) by a 7-4 final in Tuesday’s series opener at Tremper’s Andy Smith Field.

The teams were scheduled to conclude the series at Andy Smith Field on Friday. That game ended too late to be included in Saturday’s edition of the News.

In Thursday’s game, Tremper starting pitcher Rory Dutton helped his own cause with an RBI in a two-run first inning, and Ethan Bauerschmidt (single in the second inning) and Tanner White (double in the third) had key RBI as the Trojans built a 4-1 lead.

Indian Trail scored twice in the third and ones in the fifth to get within 4-3, but Bauerschmidt came through again for Tremper with an RBI single in the sixth to make it 5-3.

Jack DeRousse did the rest, pitching the final two innings, allowing one hit and striking out three. Dutton walked one and allowed five hits and just one earned run to get the win.

Bauerschmidt went 2-for-3 with two RBI, Ryne Lesnik went 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored and Ivan Jake walked three times.

“Our kids are competing and playing with confidence, and that’s all anyone can expect from them,” Tremper coach John Matera said. “Despite the cold weather, Rory and Jack were sharp. They attacked the strike zone and worked efficiently.”

For the Hawks, Jackson Wilhelmson had a hit and two RBI and Ian Choi had a hit and scored two runs.

CENTRAL 7, BURLINGTON 6, (8 INN.): The Falcons tied this Southern Lakes Conference game Thursday in the top of the sixth, then scored a run in the top of the eighth and held on to beat the Demons at Burlington.

Central, which improved to 10-1 and 6-1 SLC and entered Friday with a one-game lead over Union Grove (4-1 SLC atop the conference, trailed 3-1 after three innings, then took a short-lived lead with four runs in the top of the fourth. Burlington (4-5, 3-3) got two runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game at 5-5.

The teams traded runs in the fifth (Burlington) and sixth (Central), and the seventh was scoreless to send the game to extra innings.

After the Falcons took the lead in the eighth, pitcher Scott Schulz finished off the Demons in the bottom of the inning. Schulz, in relief of Seth Brankey, pitched hitless ball over the final three innings, striking out three and walking three.

Adam Switalski and Jack Rose each had two hits, including a double, and one RBI for Central. Brankey (double), Nick Argersinger, Schulz (double) and Mason Mitacek each drove in a run. Joey Pflug walked four times and added a double.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 12, GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 2: Leadoff hitter TJ Cuadra had a big day and Soren Smith pitched an efficient game to lead the Pacers past the Spartans in a Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Carthage’s Augie Schmidt Field.

Cuadra went 2-for-3 with three RBI and three stolen bases to lead Shoreland (4-5, 4-2 MCC), which had 10 hits, and Cody Pavlovich went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Tyler Walker, Jackson Sadowski and David Ripke (triple) each scored two runs and Ripke matched Cuadra with three steals. The Pacers had 12 steals overall.

Shoreland led 4-2 after three innings, then scored seven in the bottom of the fourth to take an 11-2 lead. The game ended after the fifth inning on the 10-run rule when the Pacers scored one run.

After the two first-inning runs, Smith blanked Martin Luther (2-6, 2-4) the rest of the way, needing just 59 pitches in five innings. He allowed four hits, walked two and struck out seven. Smith also went 2-for-3 and stole a base.

Boys golf

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Indian Trail senior Alex Martin was the medalist Thursday in an SEC Mini-Meet at Bristol Oaks Country Club.

Martin shot an even-par 36 on the front nine at Bristol Oaks that included three birdies and three bogeys. He finished four shots ahead of runners-up Jack Boscher of Racine Case and Luka Stojadinovic of Oak Creek, who each shot a 40.

Sophomore AJ Hamelin had a 41 for the Hawks, who finished fourth in the eight-team meet with 188.

Tremper was fifth with 192, led by sophomore Owen DeRousse and junior Blake Callahan with 47s. Bradford, seventh with 245, was led by sophomore Luis Canady with a 57.

Oak Creek won the meet with 168, one shot ahead of Franklin (169). Both teams had all five players shoot 45s or better.

Girls soccer

MUSKEGO 2, TREMPER 0: Two errors in the Trojans’ defense resulted in both of the goals for the top-ranked Warriors on Thursday in a non-conference match at Ameche Field.

Tremper (4-2-2) held its own against Muskego (8-0-2), ranked No. 1 in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, but the two mistakes were costly.

“We made two misreads defensively, and they both cost us, which you certainly can’t do against a high-quality team like Muskego,” Tremper coach Todd Hardy said.

Aside from the mistakes, Hardy said his team had its chances. Tremper had two good scoring situations, including hitting a penalty kick off the far post.

“Our effort was fantastic tonight,” Hardy said. “We played them tough up and down the field.”

The Warriors, who lost to Bradford in the WIAA Division-1 sectional finals last season, scored in the 36th and 71st minutes.

Girls lacrosse

DIVINE SAVIOR HOLY ANGELS 15, KENOSHA 14 (3 OT): Indian Trail’s Victoria Shea scored seven goals, but the Dashers rallied from a seven-goal deficit to beat the Storm in three overtimes in a Classic 8 Red Division game Monday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

The Storm (4-2, 3-1 Classic 8 Red) led 9-7 at halftime and extended the lead to seven goals, then DSHA came back and tied the game with just two seconds left in regulation.

After two scoreless overtimes, the Dashers scored in the third extra period.

Shea also had seven caused turnovers and 13 ground balls for the Storm. Central’s Ava Viirre had four goals and two assists, and Indian Trail goalie Xochitl Delvale-Vera had 17 saves.

