High school roundup: Tremper boys soccer blanks another opponent in Clash

Two matches, two shutout victories for the Tremper High School boys soccer team.

The Trojans finished play in the two-day Kenosha Clash Invitational Wednesday by blanking Lake Geneva Badger 4-0 at Ameche Field.

Tremper (2-0), ranked sixth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll, led 3-0 at the half on goals by Conner Heath (Daniel Chiappetta assist), Chiappetta (Alex Gotz assist) and Isaiah Montero (unassisted, 25-yard free kick).

In the second half, neither team scored until Chiappetta used an individual effort to get free, then passed the ball to Isaac Kushner, who scored in the 79th minute.

“Chiappetta used his ball skill to work around a defender and feed it in the middle to Isaac Kushner,” Trojans coach Rob Blascoe said. “We played another solid game to get a victory over a talented and well-coached Badger team.”

Tremper goalkeeper Ben Wajerski made four saves, including a couple “outstanding” ones, Blascoe said.

INDIAN TRAIL 8, ST. JOSEPH 0: The Hawks scored six goals in the first 20 minutes of the match and got a career performance by Carlos Manjarrez to beat the Lancers for their second victory in the two-day Kenosha Clash Invitational.

Manjarrez led Indian Trail (2-0) with three goals and two assists, with Guilherme Santos and David Chon adding two goals each; Santos also had two assists.

“I’m so proud of Carlos Manjarrez,” Hawks coach Jeff Laurent said. “He’s a fantastic player who often times does the hard work in the middle of the park without the fame, but today was his day and I’m so happy for him.”

Laurent said his team played unselfishly, which led to the fast start.

“We seemed less concerned with scoring and more concerned with giving the ball to each other, and the result is the goals just happened,” Laurent said. “It was a great team effort to play for each other and the proof is that every single one of our goals was assisted.

“This will serve as a launching pad for us.”

Laurent said Adam Hatch, Aydan Reed, Mason Wtorkowski and Logan Zdanowicz played well on defense and goalkeeper Liam McKenna stopped a St. Joseph penalty kick in the second half to preserve the shutout.

BRADFORD/REUTHER 4, BURLINGTON 1: The Red Devils improved to 2-0 with a four-goal outburst late in the match to beat the Demons in the two-day Kenosha Clash Invitational Wednesday at Ameche Field.

Burlington scored the first goal, in the seventh minute and led 1-0 at the half.

Bradford/Reuther tied the match in the 49th minute, then put the match away with goals in the 71st, 72nd and 77th minutes.

No further information was available.

CENTRAL 7, RACINE HORLICK 0: The Falcons recovered from Tuesday’s 5-0 loss to Tremper behind Jacob Ludwig’s hat trick and shut out the Rebels Wednesday in the two-day Kenosha Clash Invitational at Ameche Field.

Ludwig scored the first two goals of the match, on assists by Vuk Mini and Marcos Love, and added his third goal late in the second half, assisted by Ernie Virgili.

Lowe (Virgili assist) had a second-half goal and Virgili, Jacob Meredith and Austin Dawson played well on the back line to help goalkeeper Carlo Perez earn the shutout, Central coach Vlatko Minic said.

“We were able to dominate this game and it helped us find our identity,” Minic said. “We struggled (Tuesday), but we were closer today.”

Boys volleyball

ST. NORBERT PREP QUADRANGULAR: Indian Trail and Wilmot each played a pair of perennial state powers Wednesday and each lost both nonconference matches at a four-team tournament hosted by St. Norbert College in De Pere.

The Hawks and Panthers were part of a campus tour of St. Norbert, which plays men’s volleyball in NCAA Division III.

After the tour, Kaukauna and Kimberly swept Indian Trail and Wilmot in their matches, although the matches were very competitive.

Kaukauna, which beat Indian Trail in the WIAA state quarterfinals last year, beat the Hawks 25-23, 25-16, and Kimberly beat the Hawks 25-16, 25-13.

Wilmot lost to Kimberly 25-20, 25-21 and to Kaukauna 25-20, 26-24.

Indian Trail senior outside hitter Jackson Wilhelmson and Wilmot junior outside hitter Dane Turner were named to the All-Tournament team.

Wilhelmson led the Hawks with 13 kills and 10 digs, senior setter Ryan Edwards had 27 assists and sophomore outside hitter Tyler Sioco had two aces.

No statistics were available for the Panthers.

BRADFORD/REUTHER 2, RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S CO-OP 1: The Red Devils opened their season with a 21-25, 25-20, 15-12 nonconference victory over the Racine St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie co-op team Wednesday at St. Catherine’s.

Bradford/Reuther also played Shorewood, but no results or statistics were available Wednesday night.

GREENFIELD 3, TREMPER 0: The Trojans lost to the Hustlin’ Hawks 25-12, 25-20, 25-22 Wednesday in a nonconference match at Greenfield.

No further information was available for Tremper.

Girls volleyball

TREMPER: In the 10th annual Demon Invitational Wednesday at Burlington, the Trojans lost in the semifinals of the Silver Bracket playoffs.

Tremper split its matches in pool play, beating Jefferson 12-25, 25-12, 15-11 and losing to Burlington 25-22, 25-11 to advance to the Silver Bracket.

The Trojans lost to Whitefish Bay 25-9, 25-16 in the Silver semifinals, then lost to Fort Atkinson 25-17, 25-12 in the Silver third-place match.