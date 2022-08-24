High school roundup: Tremper boys soccer team rolls in season opener

The Tremper High School boys soccer team started its season Tuesday with a performance worthy of its preseason ranking.

The Trojans, who are ranked sixth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll, scored four goals in the first half and rolled to a 5-0 victory over Central in the Kenosha Clash Invitational at Ameche Field.

A trio of seniors led the way in the first half for Tremper. Forward Conner Heath scored two goals and midfielder Alex Gotz and forward Reymundo Solis scored one goal each.

Senior forward Daniel Chiappetta had two assists and Gotz and sophomore midfielder Dylan Bezotte had one each.

“We put the game under control in the first half with the four goals,” Tremper coach Rob Blascoe said.

Senior defender Isaiah Montero made “a great run out of the back,” Blascoe said, to score the only goal of the second half for the Trojans. Heath had the assist.

Senior goalkeeper Ben Wajerski made three saves in 70 minutes for Tremper.

INDIAN TRAIL 2, BURLINGTON 1: The Hawks kicked off their season with a nonconference victory in the Kenosha Clash Invitational Tuesday at Ameche Field.

David Chon scored both goals for Indian Trail. In the 20th minute, Guilherme Santos sent in a perfect cross to Chon, who headed the ball in past Burlington’s goalkeeper.

About 10 minutes later, Chon was taken down inside the box and was awarded a penalty kick, which he converted.

Chon led the Hawks with 18 goals last season.

Indian Trail’s defense, led by Ayden Reed and Adam Hatch, didn’t allow a goal until the 67th minute, when Benjamin Graham scored on a long bender for Burlington.

After gaining the early advantage, the Hawks held on defensively and did not allow Burlington to score until the 67th minute in the second half.

Hawks coach Jeff Laurent also said Carlos Manjarrez “did a really nice job of controlling the middle.”

UNION GROVE 3, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 0: The Broncos, ranked ninth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll, scored all of the goals in the first half of a nonconference season-opening match at Union Grove.

Union Grove scored its goals in the third, 10th and 25th minutes, but didn’t score again.

A lot of that had to do with the play of Pacers sophomore goalkeeper Connor Hahm, who made 14 saves, including stops on a breakaway and a penalty kick in the second half.

Shoreland coach Dan Hahm, Connor’s father, was pleased with the second-half effort.

“I appreciated our team's endurance in overcoming many difficulties they faced,” Dan Hahm said. “For the boys to keep Union Grove scoreless in the second half is a testament to their strong mental fortitude to persevere.”

Girls volleyball

INDIAN TRAIL 3, ST. JOSEPH 0: Hawks junior setter Alyssa Ray earned her 1,000th career assist as Indian Trail swept a nonconference season-opening match 25-11, 25-10, 25-15 Tuesday against the Lancers.

Ray had 28 assists and is fourth all-time at Indian Trail with half of her prep career yet to go, Hawks coach Ashley Kuehl said.

Other leaders were Lanie Hawley with 13 kills, Callesta Styles with four blocks, Hawley and Ray with five aces each and Mia Johnson with 14 digs.

“The girls played aggressive and confident, and came to win,” Kuehl said.

Girls golf

CENTRAL: The Falcons, ranked No. 1 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Division 1 preseason poll, continued to dominate teams in southeast Wisconsin Tuesday, winning their third major tournament in the last two weeks by edging Brookfield East by four shots in the Mukwonago Varsity Invitational at Morningstar Golfers Club in Waukesha.

Led by junior twins Katelyn and Kylie Walker, Central totaled 304, four ahead of the Spartans (school-record 308), who are tied for fifth in the rankings. Katelyn finished second with a 1-under-par 71 and Kylie shot an even-par 72 to take fourth.

The Walkers had a battle for the top spots with another pair of sisters, junior Madison Haugen and freshman Payton Haugen of Brookfield East. Madison was the tournament medalist with a 3-under 69 and Payton took third in the WIAA tiebreaker after she and Katelyn Walker tied at 71.

The other scores for the Falcons’ top four were a 79 by senior Elle O’Reilly and an 82 by junior Chloe Brown.

The top four teams in the tournament were ranked in the top 10 in Division 1. No. 9 Oconomowoc was third (319) and No. 7 Arrowhead was fourth (329).

Girls tennis

CENTRAL 7, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: The Falcons swept the Comets in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Tuesday at Delavan.

Central lost just five games in singles and five in doubles.

Gwen Hammond won 6-0, 6-0 over Delavan-Darien’s Rylee Crull at No. 1, Lauren Werlinger won 6-0, 6-1 over McKenna O’Grady at No. 2, Ella Alcalde won 6-4, 6-0 over Sophia Szcap at No. 3 and Ava Phillips won 6-0, 6-0 over Emily Lock at No. 4.

The No. 1 doubles team of Grace Hanke and Gianna Mandli beat Janelle Simons and Delany Thone 6-2, 6-0; Mary Kinzler and Ani Minic won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 over McKenzie Mohr and Reagan Pelnar; and Morgan Chyla and Nina Pelli beat Grace Johnson and Megan Markley 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.

• At a quadrangular Monday at Mukwonago, the Falcons beat both Mukwonago and Port Washington 5-2, and lost to Eau Claire Memorial 4-3.

Central swept singles against Mukwonago and Port Washington, all in straight sets. Hammond won all three of her matches while losing just three games, and Phillips also won three matches.

In doubles, Chyla and Pelli won two of their three matches at No. 3. They lost the first set to Lucia Crawford and Olivia Cooper of Eau Claire Memorial, but came back to win the match 3-6, 6-2, 10-5.

Hanke and Mandli lost two tough three-set matches, to Memorial’s Kimberly Harvey and Katelyn Anderson (6-4, 3-6, 13-11) and to Grace Neitzke and Gaby Ortiz of Port Washington (6-1, 2-6, 10-8).