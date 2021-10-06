High school roundup: Tremper boys soccer team stays tied for first place in Southeast Conference

Central 1, Union Grove 1

Marcos Lowe scored on a Dylan Bruni assist to give the Falcons a 1-0 halftime lead, but the Broncos scored the lone goal in the second half for a Southern Lakes Conference draw Tuesday at Union Grove.

"Playing Grove always is a tight match, and this year was no different," Central coach Jon Kao said. "We played rushed and never really settled into an offensive rhythm.

"Goalkeeper Max Weis had an incredible night with some quality saves. Dylan Bruni and Jacob Meredith also worked hard on the back line to contain their offense. In the second half, Kyle Martinez was able to spark the offense. Unfortunately, we gave one up in the second half with an unfortunate mistake, but sometimes that is how soccer goes."

St. Joseph 2, Racine Lutheran 0

Andrew Alia scored both goals for the Lancers in a Metro Classic Conference win Monday at Anderson Park/Troha Field.

Alia scored scored his first goal in the 22nd minute off a cross by fellow senior Phil Rizzitano, and St. Joseph led 1-0 at halftime. In the second half, freshman Peter Visconti was fouled in the box in the 58th minute, leading to a penalty kick that Alia converted.