High school roundup: Tremper boys soccer team stays tied for first place in Southeast Conference

The Tremper boys soccer team is all set for a showdown with Oak Creek next week for the Southeast Conference title.
Behind goals from Ryan Whynott and Conner Heath, the Trojans blanked Franklin, 2-0, on Tuesday in an SEC match at Franklin.
Tremper (9-1-5 overall) improved to 5-0-1 in the SEC, tied with Oak Creek for first place. The Knights won at Racine Case, 8-0, on Tuesday.
After a non-conference game Saturday against Delavan-Darien at Ameche Field, Tremper hosts Oak Creek next week Tuesday at Ameche at 6:30 p.m. in an SEC finale with the conference title on the line.
The WIAA playoffs then being with regionals on Oct. 19.
Bradford 9, Racine Park 1
After a slow start, the Red Devils got going and rolled to an SEC victory over the Panthers on Tuesday at Bradford Stadium.
Erick Villalobos got Bradford on the board with a rocket from outside the box, Michael DeLuca scored twice and Nagib Ayech, Oscar Hernandez and Landon Williams each scored their first varsity goals for the Red Devils. Bradford coach Johnny Rimkus also cited the play of freshman Jordan Manjarrez in the midfield.
"It was great to see the excitement from our team as we added new names to the scoresheet," Rimkus said. "... We are looking to keep the momentum from our last two games going into playoffs and have a strong run."
Central 1, Union Grove 1
Marcos Lowe scored on a Dylan Bruni assist to give the Falcons a 1-0 halftime lead, but the Broncos scored the lone goal in the second half for a Southern Lakes Conference draw Tuesday at Union Grove.
"Playing Grove always is a tight match, and this year was no different," Central coach Jon Kao said. "We played rushed and never really settled into an offensive rhythm.
"Goalkeeper Max Weis had an incredible night with some quality saves. Dylan Bruni and Jacob Meredith also worked hard on the back line to contain their offense. In the second half, Kyle Martinez was able to spark the offense. Unfortunately, we gave one up in the second half with an unfortunate mistake, but sometimes that is how soccer goes."
St. Joseph 2, Racine Lutheran 0
Andrew Alia scored both goals for the Lancers in a Metro Classic Conference win Monday at Anderson Park/Troha Field.
Alia scored scored his first goal in the 22nd minute off a cross by fellow senior Phil Rizzitano, and St. Joseph led 1-0 at halftime. In the second half, freshman Peter Visconti was fouled in the box in the 58th minute, leading to a penalty kick that Alia converted.
"It was a very physical match, perhaps a precursor to Friday’s football game between the two schools," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "Our central midfielders — Visconti, Rizzitano and Keegan Bradley — worked hard the entire match and did a great job controlling the pace of play. As a team, every player did a great job executing what we asked them to do."
Alia also cited the play of senior defender Matt Schulte.
Wind Point Prairie 2, Shoreland Lutheran 0
The Pacers hung tough but couldn't scratch the scoresheet against the Hawks, ranked No. 2 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll, on Monday in a Metro Classic match at Prairie.
Prairie scored both its goals in the second half, in the 47th and 60th minutes, as Shoreland goalie Kaiden Love made seven saves to keep the Pacers in the match. The second goal came when Shoreland's Ethan Lindemann made a nice play to sweep the ball away from a Prairie forward, but it bounced off a leg and into the net.
"We did not play our best soccer, but it was one of our better nights that displayed exceptional effort when our technical play was failing us," Shoreland coach Dan Hahm said.
Christian Life 2, Racine Park 1
Aiden Andersen served the ball into the box for the game-winner in the second half, as the Eagles notched a non-conference win Monday at CLS.
Micheal Oware scored to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead, but the Panthers tied it in the 30th minute.
CLS had just 11 players available and at one point in the match played with just nine on the field, but the Eagles managed to pull out a victory.
Girls volleyball
Bradford 3, Racine Park 0
The Red Devils notched an SEC home sweep of the Panthers, 25-10, 25-14, 25-9, on Tuesday at the Bradford Fieldhouse.
"Winning a conference match during Homecoming week is always tough and special," Bradford coach Kyle Yackley said. "The girls came out focused and ready to play. We stayed faithful to the process, and it finally paid off.
Syderah Farmer led the Red Devils with 10 kills, Nevaeh Thomas had four kills and four aces, Ally Eckel totaled seven aces and 12 digs, Kate Yackley had five aces and Rachel Madsen tallied 19 assists and eight digs.
Central 3, Elkhorn 1
The Falcons posted a 25-14, 23-25, 25-11, 25-17 SLC win over the Elks on Tuesday at Elkhorn.
Central was led by Lauren Foerster (eight aces, 11 kills, 12 digs), Karis Bridleman (two aces, 16 kills, three blocks), Sydney Selburg (four aces, five kills, 31 assists) and Lindsay Piktel (10 kills).
"Trying to build some momentum to head into the postseason," Central coach Megan Awe said. "We are trying to work out some kinks in our offense and become more efficient. Elkhorn was scrappy and puts up a good fight."
St. Joseph 3, Racine Lutheran 1
The Lancers won a Metro Classic match in four sets over the Crusaders, 25-21, 25-18, 24-26, 25-17, on Tuesday at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
Ellie Schuler led St. Joseph with 14 kills and 33 assists, Allie Prochnow totaled 23 digs and Jayden Hill and Sarah Ryan each had six blocks.
"As we continue to improve throughout the year, the future continues to look bright for St. Joe’s volleyball," St. Joseph coach Sierra Leigh said.