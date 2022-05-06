High school roundup: Tremper, Central battle to 2-2 draw in non-conference girls soccer match Thursday

The Tremper and Central girls soccer teams battled to a 2-2 non-conference draw in a well-played matchup between county foes Thursday night in Paddock Lake.

The Trojans (4-2-4) took a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute when Madison Kasianowicz dribbled down the middle, maneuvered past a couple defenders and put in a shot from about 12 yards out.

The Falcons, however, tied the match at 1-1 with a goal in the 38th minute. It stayed that way at the half until Central (10-3-2) took a 2-1 lead by converting a penalty kick in the 49th minute. No details were available for either of the Falcons' goals.

Tremper was able to tie the match again in the 51st minute when Megan Jankowski's corner kick found Megan Leadingham, who passed outside to Katie VerHagen, who then hit a blast from about 20 yards out into the net.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock after that.

"This was a great match between two even teams," Tremper coach Todd Hardy said. "Both defenses worked hard to prevent the other team from getting opportunities. Madison was a force up top, and Katie VerHagen's shot was amazing.

"I can't really single out individual players (Thursday) night, because everyone on our team was fired up, focused and played an integral part, whether on the field or on the sidelines."

INDIAN TRAIL 1, WAUKEGAN (ILL.) 1: The Hawks also battled to a non-conference draw Thursday night over the border in Waukegan.

Waukegan led, 1-0, for much of the match after scoring in the third minute, but Indian Trail finally evened things up in the 77th when Evelina Martinez played a through ball to Emma Jiter, who one-touched it past the Waukegan goalkeeper.

The Hawks outshot Waukegan, 15-12, and Indian Trail goalie Rebecca Hannaman made eight saves.

"This was the best game we have played all season," Indian Trail coach Drew Baker said. "(It) was hard-fought, physical but clean, and really nice soccer, with both teams producing good opportunities."

Baseball

TREMPER 14, RACINE CASE 4: The Trojans ran their winning streak to 10 games Thursday by handling the Eagles in a Southeast Conference game at Case.

Tremper improved to 12-1 overall and 10-1 in the SEC and completed a three-game sweep of Case this week. Entering play Friday, the Trojans — last season's SEC co-champion with Franklin — technically held a half-game lead over the Sabers (8-0 SEC) and a one-game lead over Oak Creek (8-1 SEC) atop the conference.

Against Case on Thursday, Cam Prickett picked up his first win of the season on the mound, allowing two runs on three hits with two walks and a strikeout in four innings. Richie Dibble then struck out six in two innings of relief and Landen Gontscharow worked the seventh to wrap it up.

"Cam had a solid start for his first time on the mound," Tremper coach John Matera said. "Richie and Landen were also effective in relief.”

Offensively, Ivan Jake continued his hot hitting of late for the Trojans, finishing 4-for-5 with two doubles, three runs and five RBI. Cal Adamczyk also doubled twice and scored three runs and leadoff hitter Ethan Bauerschmidt scored two runs.

INDIAN TRAIL 4, CUDAHY 0: Adam Hatch, Brad Bomkamp and Nate Urban combined on a non-conference shutout for the Hawks on Thursday at Indian Trail.

Hatch pitched the first two innings and struck out three without allowing a hit or a walk, Bomkamp gave up just two hits with two walks and six strikeouts in four innings and Urban gave up one hit and struck out two in the seventh to finish it off.

Offensively, Indian Trail coach Marty Pitts cited the fact that his team struck out just once and had three of its five hits on two-strike counts.

Caleb Burgess had a double and two RBI for the Hawks, Seth Koci drove in a run, Jimmy Walkanoff doubled and Pitts cited the play of freshmen Ty Sioco and Brad Fillipis.

ST. JOSEPH 14, RACINE ST. CATHERINE'S 0: The Lancers rolled past the Angels in five innings Thursday for a Metro Classic Conference win at Horlick Field in Racine.

St. Joseph, now 8-0 overall (7-0 Metro Classic) and ranked No. 4 in Division-3 in the season's first state coaches poll, beat St. Catherine's by an identical 14-0 score Wednesday. The Lancers hurled a perfect game in Wednesday's contest and over five innings in Thursday's game allowed just two hits.

Matt Schulte and Joey Beirne combined to face just two batters over the minimum for St. Joseph. Schulte started and allowed one hit and one walk with three strikeouts in three innings, then Beirne allowed one hit and struck out one over the final two.

Offensively, Brady Davidson went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, three runs and four RBI and Peter Visconti was 2-for-2 with a double, a run and three RBI to lead St. Joseph. Luke Schuler and Beirne, meanwhile, each drove in two runs, Jacob Ashmus (three runs) and Jack McTernan had RBI and Eric Kenesie went 2-for4 with a double, a walk and three runs.

The Lancers stole five bases in the game, led by Kenesie’s two.

Boys tennis

CENTRAL 4, WATERFORD 3: The Falcons edged the Wolverines in a Southern Lakes Conference match Thursday at Waterford.

Central lost three of four singles matches, with Brett Hanke defeating John Durand, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, for the Falcons' lone singles win.

But Central swept all three doubles matches, which was the difference in the match overall.

At No. 1 doubles, Ben Marecek and John Kinzler beat Johnny Holma and Castor Warnke, 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2, Connor Barribeau and Jordan Oppenneer beat Derek Splitgerber and Noah Leshok, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2. And at No. 3, Steven Verhaalen and Anthony Maxon beat Gavin Obermeyer and Sawyer Kastenson, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

