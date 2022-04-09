High school roundup: Tremper girls soccer team rallies late for win at Fond du Lac

After trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Tremper girls soccer team rallied for two unanswered goals in the final 10 minutes Saturday for a 2-1 non-conference victory at Fond du Lac.

The Trojans got even in the 71st minute when Emily Slye played a through ball to the middle, where Madison Kasianowicz beat a defender and shot the ball off another, then it deflected into the back of the goal.

Then, in the 77th minute, Kasianowicz played a through ball to the far post, where Slye received it, took two dribbles to the middle and slotted it into the far corner of the net to give Tremper its winning margin.

Kallista Street made four saves in net for the Trojans (4-1) to record the shutout.

"We were pretty listless for the first 60 minutes," Tremper coach Todd Hardy said. "We had a number of opportunities that we were a step or two off on. In the last 10 minutes, we finally picked up our aggression and came away with two great finishes.

"Our defense played pretty solid. Emily Giese came in and gave us a steady presence in the back, while Emily Slye and Natalia Chapa made nice runs down the sides for us. We are certainly proving our resiliency this spring by never giving up and pressing forward when we need to."

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 1, OAK CREEK 0: After giving up 19 goals in their first two matches, the Pacers tightened up their defense Friday.

That, combined with just enough offense, gave Shoreland a 1-0 victory over Oak Creek in a non-conference match on a cold, snowy day at Oak Creek.

Shoreland (1-2) lost its season opener, 10-0, to Bradford on March 29 and lost 9-0 to Elkhorn on April 1 but hadn’t played again until Friday, when everything came together.

The match was within two minutes of ending in a scoreless draw when the Pacers’ Shay Lange scored past Oak Creek goalkeeper Madison Borts in the 78th minute off an assist by Belle Zarling.

“We got a much-needed win after a rocky start,” Shoreland coach Matt Grow said. “It was a fantastic team effort.”

The Pacers’ defense in front of goalkeeper Brittany Durham, led by senior Ashley Adams, limited the Knights (1-1) to just two shots on goal.

“The defense stood firm and was able to stop any Oak Creek run,” Grow said.

BURLINGTON 3, INDIAN TRAIL 0: The Demons blanked the Hawks on Friday night in a non-conference match at Burlington.

The first goal for the Demons (2-1) came in eighth minute by Aleah Reesman. The second goal, in the 44th minute, was on a 20-yard low, curving kick from the top of the box to the far post by Aubryn Boyd that Indian Trail goalkeeper Rebecca Hannaman was unable to get a hand on and put Indian Trail (3-3) down 2-0.

The final goal, in the 74th minute, came after Reesman weaved through the Hawks’ defense to the top of the box and hit a shot that deflected off an Indian Trail defender and right to Juliana Golla, who tapped the ball into the net.

Fatigue may have been a factor for Indian Trail, which has played all six of its matches in a span of just 11 days.

Boys tennis

INDIAN TRAIL 7, RACINE CASE 0; INDIAN TRAIL 5, WAUWATOSA WEST 2: The Hawks won a pair of matches Friday in an invite at Sun Prairie East.

Cole Reigel dominated his two matches at No. 1 singles for Indian Trail, winning both by 6-0, 6-0 scores.

Also winning two matches for Indian Trail were David Porut at No. 3 singles and Colin McGee at No. 4 singles.

In doubles, Will Murawski and Andrew Del Real teamed up at No. 1 and Zander Feudner and Josh Cao teamed up at No. 2 for victories in the match against Wauwatosa West. Case did not have any doubles teams, so Indian Trail won all three doubles matches against the Eagles via forfeit.

Additionally, Murawski won at No. 2 singles against Case.

