High school roundup: Tremper softball team completes DH sweep of St. Joseph; Central baseball team 3-0

The Tremper softball team hasn't had the easiest start to the season.

After losing their opening two games to Wilmot and Indian Trail, the Trojans split a doubleheader against Union Grove on Wednesday.

But with a youthful lineup, the Trojans are showing promise. And a Saturday non-conference doubleheader sweep of St. Joseph at Anderson Park shows that lessons are being learned — and learned quickly.

Tremper (3-3) won the first game of the doubleheader, 11-7, before prevailing in the second game, 5-4 in eight innings.

In the opener, the top of the order set the tempo throughout the game for the Trojans.

Shortstop Chloe Wamboldt, hitting leadoff, went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and scored four runs in the first game. Behind Wamboldt, center fielder Hailie Eschbach went 3-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored, catcher Maritza Martinez went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI and second baseman Malia Esposito went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. The Trojans collected 16 hits in the game.

The Lancers (1-2) did create opportunities off of Trojans' pitcher Payton Eschbach. The Lancers had 12 hits in the first game, with catcher Ellie Schuler going 4-for-4 with a double, triple, two RBI and a run scored. Starting pitcher Cami Nyara went 1-for-3 on offense with two RBI.

The second game proved to be closer, with both starting pitchers limiting the damage in complete-game performances.

Tremper pitcher Finley Koziol allowed three earned runs on nine hits with five strikeouts and two walks. And St. Joseph's Payton Hasselbrink allowed five earned runs from 11 hits with six strikeouts and three walks.

Wamboldt proved a lightning rod for the Trojans atop the order in Game 2. The junior went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. First baseman Aubrey Juga went 2-for-3 with two RBI, and Koziol helped herself on the mound at the plate by going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

It was also a homecoming for St. Joseph coach Doug Townsend, the former Tremper head coach who led the Trojans to a WIAA Division-1 State Tournament berth in 2016.

"It was kind of emotional coming back and coaching against Tremper," Townsend said. "I think both teams played well considering the weather. We know we have work to do. We will continue to get better as the season goes on."

Said Tremper coach Dan Truttschel: "Fun to hook up with Townsend (on Saturday) and face his team. Both teams did some good things, and it’s good to get a couple wins in very cold conditions. Our young team is continuing to learn and improve.”

The Lancers cranked out nine hits in the second game, as left fielder Abigail Ellingsworth went 4-for-4 with a double, triple, three RBI and a run scored, Schuler went 2-for-4 with a run scored and first baseman Lauren Santarelli went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.

Baseball

CENTRAL 7, INDIAN TRAIL 0: Adam Switalski pitched six scoreless innings, as the Falcons shut out the county foe Hawks in a non-conference game Saturday at Indian Trail.

“It was a great win for us,” Central coach Jacob Morman said. “I really liked our at-bats early in the game. We attacked balls in the zone and put good swings on them.”

Switalski only allowed three hits in his six innings on the mound and recorded seven strikeouts.

“(Switalski) was in complete control, start to finish,” Morman said. “He got ahead early in counts and was able to control his off-speed all game to keep them off-balance.”

The junior pitcher also contributed at the plate, where he had two hits along with one RBI.

“Switalski has really good stuff,” Indian Trail coach Marty Pitts said. “He mixed his pitches well, and Central’s defense played well behind him.”

It didn’t take long for the undefeated Falcons (3-0) to take a lead over the Hawks (0-3). Central, who has shut out each of its opponents so far this season, scored four runs in the first inning.

Second baseman Keegan Kearby had three runs, one hit and one walk and center fielder Nick Argersinger had two hits, one run and one RBI. Falcons’ designated hitter Michael Mulhollon scored one run and hit one of two total doubles in the game, which resulted in three RBI.

First baseman Chase Kerkman had two hits and one RBI for the Falcons, and right fielders Seth Brankey and Drew Eckhart both had one hit, with Eckhart’s coming as the team’s other double.

“It’s a rough start for us," Pitts said. "But our kids never gave up or stopped having fun.

"We have a fun, young group of kids on the team, mixed with some really talented older players. As we go through some growing pains and figure out different roles on the team, I am hoping the kids stay level-headed and have fun competing every day.”

Central's next game will take place at home Monday against Southern Lakes Conference and county rival Wilmot. Indian Trail next plays Tuesday at home against Racine Case in Southeast Conference action.

