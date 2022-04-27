High school roundup: Wilmot softball team turns on power to beat Union Grove

The Wilmot High School softball team turned on the power Tuesday.

The Panthers rallied from a 6-0 deficit and hit four home runs, three of them in the fifth inning, to beat the Broncos 13-9 Tuesday in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove.

Wilmot (6-2, 4-2 SLC) fell behind 6-0 after the third inning when Union Grove (7-3, 6-2) scored five runs in the bottom of the inning.

The Panthers kicked their offense into gear in the top of the fourth, scoring seven runs. They loaded the bases with one out on two singles and a walk, then Kamryn Poepping hit a long single off the right field fence to drive in two runs. A single by Keghan Pye loaded the bases again and an error on a ground ball by Katie Beagle brought in two more runs.

After a pitching change, Sophia Schmidt drove a ball over the center field fence for a three-run home run.

Union Grove tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, but Wilmot turned on the power with three home runs in the top of the fifth. Summer Bewick led off with a solo shot to right, Breckyn Mercer hit a two-run shot to center after a walk and Beagle hit a two-out solo homer to center for an 11-7 lead.

The Broncos answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but the Panthers got two insurance runs after a pair of errors and a two-run single by Beagle.

Beagle went 2 for 3 with five RBIs to lead the offense. Pye went 3 for 5, Schmidt had three RBIs and Bewich went 2 for 4 with a double and home run. Four players scored two runs each.

Poepping pitched the final 2 2/3 innings for the Panthers in relief of Beagle and was nearly perfect, allowing just two hits and throwing 20 of 25 pitches for strikes.

CENTRAL 6, BADGER 3: The Falcons scored four runs in the top of the third inning and held off the pesky Badgers in a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Sorensen Fields in Paddock Lake.

Central (4-3, 40-2 SLC) fell behind 2-1 after the first inning, then broke the game open in the fourth. Laney Koltanowski and Lila McNeill opened the inning with singles, a groundout by Meghan Lampos brought home the first run, Sam Erber doubled home a run, scored on a single by Allie Loucas and an error brought home another run.

Badger (1-9, 0-8) had a home run to cut the Falcons’ lead to 5-3, but Lampos got the run back in the top of the fifth with a home run.

Erber, Loucas and Brooke Shumaker led the offense with two hits each.

Lampos allowed six hits and struck out 13 Badgers.

“We had some timely hitting and after the first inning, Meg settled in and took care of their bats,” Tremper co-head coach Tom Lampe said. “We played a solid game behind her as well.”

BRADFORD/REUTHER 15, RACINE HORLICK 0: Aubrey Strelow pitched a three-hitter for the Red Devils and also contributed a double and RBI in their Southeast Conference game at Bullen Middle School.

Bradford/Reuther (7-3, 4-2 SEC) had 14 hits against the Rebels (1-6, 0-4) and scored six runs in both the second and third innings. The game ended after four innings on the 15-run rule.

Jenna Schnabel led the Red Devils offense by going 3 for 4 with four RBIs. Lexi Siedjak, Mya Robinson and Livie Lehmann (triple) each had two hits and two RBIs.

Strehlow (4-0) struck out two and walked one.

OAK CREEK 3, TREMPER 1: The Trojans were held to just one hit and struck out 18 times against Knights’ ace Riley Grudzielanek in their Southeast Conference loss Tuesday at Anderson Park.

Oak Creek (7-1, 4-0 SEC), ranked third in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association/wissports.net poll, scored three runs in the third inning to give Grudzielanek all the runs she needed.

Tremper (5-6, 0-2) scored a run in bottom of the sixth when Chloe Wamboldt was driven in by Maritza Martinez. Wamboldt had the only hit for the Trojans and also stole two bases.

Tremper pitcher Payton Eschbach allowed seven hits and walked three in four innings. Reliever Finley Koziol gave up just three hits over the final three innings and struck out three.

Girls soccer

TREMPER 1, INDIAN TRAIL 1: The Trojans scored early and the Hawks scored late as the teams played to a draw in a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Ameche Field.

In the second minute of the match, Emily Slye brought the ball down the sideline for Tremper (4-1-2, 1-0-2 SEC), then passed the ball to the middle to Madison Kasianowicz, who scored to the far post past Indian Trail backup goalkeeper Ayla Meo.

The teams then went scoreless until the 76th minute, when Indian Trail (3-5-1, 1-1-1) finally got the equalizer. Zoraya Marquez passed the ball back to Emma Jiter, who struck a 35-yard shot that hit off of the inside of the left post and past Tremper goalkeeper Kallista Street.

Indian Trail coach Drew Baker praised the play of Meo, who was playing in place of starting goalkeeper Rebecca Hannaman, who was unavailable for the match. Meo had not played goalkeeper in four years, Baker said, but was instrumental in the outcome, making 10 saves.

“Ayla was amazing tonight,” Baker said. “She made big saves and along with strong play from our back line, kept us in the game, which gave us a chance to get the tie.”

Baker also praised Street, whom he used to coach.

“Kallista had a triple (three saves in a row) from inside 10 yards that could have given us a chance of tying earlier in the second half,” Baker said. “It was amazing … she literally took three goal-scoring chances away from us. I thought any and all would have scored.”

Tremper coach Todd Hardy said his team had its chances.

“We struggled to finish our runs,” Hardy said. “We put ourselves in great position at times to have decent looks at the goal, but just couldn't find the back of the net.”

BRADFORD/REUTHER 6, RACINE CASE 0: Kate Brown had four goals and an assist and the Red Devils defense limited the Eagles to one shot on goal for a Southeast Conference victory Tuesday at Bradford.

Brown scored her first goal in the 23rd minute off a pass from Haley Christianson, who finished with two assists and a goal.

Brown and Christianson hooked up again in the 47th minute for a 3-0 lead for Bradford/Reuther (2-0-2, 1-0-1 SEC). The Red Devils then put Case (1-2-1, 0-2-1) away with three goals in the final 10 minutes. Christianson scored her goal off a Brown assist in the 70th minute and Brown finished off the scoring with goals in the 75th minute (Anna Seymour assist) and 76th minute (unassisted).

Allison Eckel (Ella Bradley assist) had the other goal for Bradford/Reuther.

Goalkeeper Madeline Brown made one save for the Red Devils.

ELKHORN 3, CENTRAL 2: This Southern Lakes Conference match was scoreless at the half, but the Elks scored two goals early in the second half and beat the Falcons at Paddock Lake.

After Elkhorn scored, Central (6-2-1, 3-1-0 SLC) tied the match on goals by Kiley Cummings (Kate Denman assist) and Caroline Hill (Alyssa Klementzos), but Elkhorn (6-2-0, 3-0-0) scored late to win.

Falcons coach Vlatko Minic commended the play of goalkeeper Lola Minic, who stopped a penalty kick and the play of Klementzos.

THOMAS MORE 2, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 1: The Lady Pacers’ Lauren Carter answered an early second-half goal by the Cavaliers, but Thomas More scored in the middle of the half and held on for a Metro Classic Conference victory Tuesday at Cudahy.

Isabella Perkins scored in the first minute of the second half, then Carter scored in the 50th minute off an assist by Shay Lange to tie the match at 1-1 for Shoreland (4-4-0, 1-1-0 MCC).

Perkins scored again in the 62nd minute for Thomas More (3-0-0, 1-0-0) and the Lady Pacers were unable to score again despite several chances.

Shoreland goalkeeper Ella Malliet faced just three shots on goal and made one save. Lady Pacers coach Matthew Grow said Angela Sanchez played well.

Track and field

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE RELAYS: The Indian Trail boys and girls teams each finished second to Franklin Tuesday at the Southeast Conference Relays at Oak Creek.

The Hawks won five relays and finished no worse than third in any event in the meet, totaling 112 points. Franklin totaled 126, Tremper was fourth (34) and Bradford/Reuther was eighth (12).

They won both hurdle relays, with Elliana Knudsen, Chloe Choi and Joanne Banaszak taking the 100-meter high hurdles relay (54.36) and Vivian Jones, Knudsen and Ruqayya Jayah winning the 300 low hurdles relay (2:37.68).

Other relay wins were by the 4x100 meter relay (Te’Janyia Watkins, Emily Barclay, Alissa Taylor, Jones) in 52.17, the 800 sprint medley relay (Amayah Houston, Heaven Williams, Watkins, Taylor) in 1:58.87 and the long jump relay (Tiara Murray, Jayda Riley, Jones) in 41-6.

Second place went to the 4x400 relay, the distance medley relay, the triple jump relay and the discus relay.

The best finishes for the Trojans were third places by the 4x100 relay and the 4x400 relay.

The Red Devils’ best finish was fourth in the 4x400 relay.

For the boys, Indian Trail had four victories — the 1,600 run relay (Nick Fonk, Nick Klinkhammer, Holden Forgette, Zackery Taylor) in 19:58.98, the distance medley relay (Taylor, Aaron Zhang, Gabe Islas, Chad Helmke) in 11:47.20; the long jump relay (Jonathan Murray, Aiden Burrell, Dayton Dahlquist) in 55-8 and the triple jump relay (Murray, Bryce Wallace, Konrad Anderson) in 116-8.

Taking second for the Hawks was the 300 hurdles relay (2:28.01). Indian Trail totaled 89 points, behind Franklin (116).

Bradford/Reuther, which was right behind the Trojans with 86 points, won the high jump relay (Quinton Henry, Kameron Lakes, Jake Harvey) in 16-8 and took seventh in seven relays — 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay, 4x400 relay, 4x800 relay, 800 sprint medley relay long jump relay and triple jump relay.

The best finish for Tremper (15 points) was fifth in the discus relay.

CENTRAL: The Falcons had a productive day Tuesday, winning the boys title and taking second in the girls meet at a four-team meet at Union Grove.

In the boys meet, Central had nine first-place finishes. Jacob Meridith won the 100 meters and 200 meters, and Bryan Topercer won the 400. Will Allen won in the 800 and Lucas Sternberg won the 3,200. Central’s 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams also won, as did Niko Therman (discus) and Joel Engberg (pole vault) in the field events.

The Falcons also had six second-place entries and three third places.

In the girls meet, Central won seven events. Kialis Anderson swept the 100 and 200 meters and Clare Fallon won the 400. The Falcons won the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, and Marley Kinzle (pole vault) and Brynn Wierzbicki (long jump) also won their field events.

The Central girls had five second places finishes and two third places.

