High school roundup: Wilmot wrestlers top Central in Southern Lakes dual match

With six pins and a major decision, the Wilmot wrestling team notched a 46-27 victory over county rival Central in a Southern Lakes Conference dual match Thursday in Paddock Lake.

The Panthers started the match with a pin, as Joel Sullivan recorded a fall over Chet Pelli in 1 minute, 14 seconds at 138 pounds. Sullivan was ranked No. 9 in Division-1 at 138 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings.

Wilmot's Mitch Norvalis then pinned Central's Dean Serritella in 5:10 at 182 pounds, Wilmot's Michael Grundman pinned Central's David Mauer in 4:39 at 113 pounds, Wilmot's Jack Johnson pinned Central's Franklin Latona in 2:38 at 120 pounds, Wilmot's Logan Defillippo pinned Central's Seth Scheele in 1:05 at 126 pounds and Wilmot's Mason Gauger pinned Central's Cohen Wallis in 1:36 at 132 pounds.

Also for the Panthers, Toby Patterson notched a 9-0 major decision over Collin Fort at 152 pounds and Ernie Dippold received a forfeit win at 170 pounds.

Winning for Central, meanwhile, were Marcus Gillmore, who beat Wilmot's Ashton Leahy, 7-4, at 145 pounds, Lucas Sandrick, who pinned Wilmot's Cael Handorf in 5:17 at 160 pounds, and Mason McNeill, who pinned Wilmot's Weston Kuper in 1:15 at 285 pounds.

Matthew Sekey at 195 pounds and Christopher Christensen at 220 pounds also got forfeit wins for the Falcons.

Tremper 46, Racine Horlick 0

The Trojans blanked the Rebels in a Southeast Conference dual match at Tremper on Thursday night.

Tremper's Jeffrey Hines defeated Horlick's Alex Jordan, 14-4, at 182 pounds, while Tremper's Tyler Hansen pinned Horlick's Daniel Feest in 4:58 at 220 pounds.

The rest of Tremper's wins came via forfeit, as Jacob Grogan (113), Connor Crawford (120), Rory Dutton (126), Nathan Johnson (138), Ryson Nelson (145) and Anthony Neeson (152) each racked up six points for the Trojans.

Not wrestling for Tremper in Thursday's match was Jackson Henderson, ranked No. 11 in Divison-1 at 152 pounds in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings.

Henderson was one of four wrestlers from Kenosha SEC schools in the Division-1 rankings, as Indian Trail's Sullivan Ramos clocked in at No. 12 at 126 pounds, Bradford's Corbin Ramos was No. 10 at 145 pounds and Indian Trail's London Kiser checked in at No. 12 at 195 pounds.

Girls basketball

Wilmot 82, Milwaukee Pulaski 14

The Panthers rolled to a non-conference home victory Thursday night.

McKenna Johnson scored 23 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead Wilmot, Madelyn Johnson scored 12, Megan Sala added 10 and Ali Beagle chipped in nine.

The Panthers improved to 7-6 overall and host Elkhorn in Southern Lakes Conference play Tuesday night.

Lake Country Lutheran 62, Christian Life 21

The Eagles fell to the Lightning on Thursday in a Midwest Classic Conference game at CLS.

Audrey Heiring scored 11 points to lead CLS, which dropped to 2-5 overall and 0-4 in the Midwest Classic and was scheduled to play at Living Word Lutheran on Friday, a game that ended too late to be included in Saturday's edition of the News.

Postponements

Due to COVID-19 precautions, Friday's Southeast Conference matchups between the Indian Trail and Bradford boys and girls basketball teams were postponed.

The boys game was scheduled to be at Indian Trail and the girls game was scheduled to be at Bradford, but both games were postponed with no makeup dates as of Friday afternoon, according to the SEC website.

