High school soccer: Wilmot boys earn first victory in four years

SALEM — Talk about getting off the 'schneid.

A long, ridiculously grueling, tough, tough, TOUGH drought.

All the memories of coming up short the last four-years were washed away with one, big, awesome win for the Wilmot boys soccer team.

You would have to go all the way back to 2018 to find the last time the Wilmot boys soccer team (1-15) won a game.

But on Sept. 29, everything changed.

That's because the Panthers put it all together —finally— for an impressive 6-3 victory over county foe Christian Life in Kenosha.

Sure, Wilmot is still in the Southern Lakes cellar and has a long way to go. But head coach Scott Wallner, hired before the season to take the program in a new direction, will take this one and says the entire school is happy with the victory.

"It has been more than four years since Wilmot got their last win in soccer," Wallner said. "One reason this is so significant is that we have seniors on this team who have competed for their entire four-year varsity career without a win.

"The younger players on our team know about the long stretch without a win, and the reaction of the whole team after the win occurred proved just how important getting this first win was.

"The players celebrated enthusiastically on the field, parents came over to celebrate with their children and to take pictures and our athletic director was there to witness the moment. At school the following day, many students were congratulating our team on our win. The result was announced over the loudspeakers in school, and I could hear many classrooms shouting, cheering and applauding the news."

Though the Panthers have fallen in their last three games, the victory will always be remembered.

Leading scorer James Kiraly, who Wallner calls one of the best athletes in all sports of the Southern Lakes Conference, totaled a whopping five of the six goals, and he has scored all but three of the team's goals this season.

Sophomore Alex Romero added a goal.

Wallner also touted the efforts of junior Quinn Dixon and freshman Jack Gartner this season.

A centerback, Dixon is the leader of the defense, and Gartner, an excellent basketball player, just bought his first soccer ball of his life a few weeks before the fall season.

"We're more like a half-JV, half-varsity team," Wallner joked Thursday. "My next goal is to start recruiting kindergartners to be ready in 10 years."

Wilmot traveled to Shoreland Lutheran for another winnable game Thursday night, but results were too late for this edition.

Wallner said Thursday his Panthers had a very good chance of winning their second game.

His guys drew the lowest seed in their WIAA Division 2 regional. That will mean a match on Tuesday against Oregon — who are ranked first in Division 2 in the most recent Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll. But that isn't deterring him or the players toward building something better at Wilmot.

"This win was incredibly important for our program," Wallner said. "As the head coach, it is evidence of our program's potential for growth.

"We still remain a young inexperienced team on the whole, but I believe that over the course of many years we can develop into a program that is more competitive with the high quality opponents in our conference. In addition to our success at the high school level, I hope that our program can be a beacon for youth soccer in our region. I am personally dedicated to contributing to the landscape of youth soccer in our communities and hope that our recent taste of success can be a jumping-off place for more success in the future.

"Because this is my first as head coach at Wilmot, I only know how difficult it has been in a second hand way. What I have taken away from those who supported the program through the difficult stretch, is that it is very challenging for the players to experience this sort of unrelenting lack of success. It is hard for competitive athletes to maintain their enthusiasm and motivation when they are continually experiencing defeat. It is also difficult to draw attention and acquire new talent when the program has very little success, so growth and development can be extra challenging."

Maybe the success is coming, slowly, but surely.

The young nucleus of Kiraly, Romero, Dixon and Gartner will lead the Panthers into next season, and plenty more growing pains.

Wallner says the culture will be important, and he credited the previous coaching regime for laying a foundation for success.

"There are certainly aspects of this season that are different," Wallner added. "However, I do contribute part of the recent success, including our first win, to the work that was done before I took over as the head coach and leader of this program. The coaching staff from previous years, and the former and current players contributed to the development toward this win, despite the fact that they did not win. One contributing factor I brought to the table this year is my accumulated experience as a player and coach at a high level. Another important aspect that I would highlight, which I believe contributed to our development and success this year, is a commitment to team values that we established early in the season. As a team we set high expectations focused on development. We didn't set expectations to win, but we set expectations to do everything we could in training, off the field, and during games to play to the best of our ability. I see the win as a symptom of our team's relentless commitment to our values."