High school softball: Bradford tops Tremper; Indian Trail edges St. Joseph; Wilmot stays hot

Starting pitcher Livie Lehmann worked with maximum efficiency Monday to help lead the Bradford softball team to a 14-0 win over crosstown rival Tremper in a Southeast Conference game at Anderson Park.

Lehmann worked all seven innings, allowing just three singles with two walks and three strikeouts, and Syderah Farmer cranked the Red Devils' first home run of the season during a seven-run outburst in the top of the seventh.

Bradford improved to 2-1 both overall and in SEC play.

"This was a quintessential Livie Lehmann outing, challenging hitters and keeping her defense in the game by inducing groundballs and flyballs early in the count," Bradford coach John P. Ruffolo said. "We took advantage of some defensive miscues, and eventually we began squaring up balls and hitting line drives."

Tremper, meanwhile, committed six errors in dropping to 3-4 overall and 0-2 in the SEC.

"This was a 4-0 game into the fourth inning," Tremper coach Dan Truttschel said. "We committed six errors, and you can’t do that against a good team like Bradford and expect to have success. Credit to Bradford, though. They are a solid group like they always are."

The Red Devils led just 2-0 after three innings but pulled away with two runs in the fourth, three in the fifth and seven in the seventh.

Farmer finished 2-for-3 with the homer and two RBI for Bradford, Aubrey Strelow went 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI, Lexi Siedjak was 2-for-5 with three RBI, Lehmann helped her own case with two hits and two RBI, Jenna Schnabel finished 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI and Montana Hipper went 3-for-4 with two RBI.

For Tremper, Chloe Wamboldt, Malia Esposito and Hailie Eschbach each had a hit. In the circle, Eschbach pitched 6.1 innings, allowing 13 runs on 14 hits, though just four of those runs were earned, with four walks and two strikeouts.

INDIAN TRAIL 5, ST. JOSEPH 1

The Hawks were able to get three pitchers into the circle Monday and scratched out a non-conference win over the Lancers at Indian Trail to stay undefeated at 4-0.

Emma Giese belted her third homer of the season already for Indian Trail and finished with two hits, three runs and three RBI, while Grace Peltier doubled and Taylor Jacobson drove in a run.

In the circle, Morgan Fuhrer, Emma Lighthizer and Maddy Bozek all worked for the Hawks, combining to allow a run on four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

For St. Joseph (1-3), Abigail Ellingsworth tripled and scored a run, Ellie Fani, Lauren Santarelli and Genevieve Bernhardt each had a hit, and Payton Hasselbrink worked in the circle, allowing five hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

"We went out and played solid defense and took advantage of a couple mistakes by St. Joe's," Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. "We wanted to get all three pitchers time, and we were able to do so. You have to give St. Joe’s a lot of credit. They made a lot of great plays, and Hasselbrink did a nice job keeping us off-balance and mixing up her pitches.

"Always great to see (St. Joseph coach and former Tremper coach Doug) Townsend back. He gets the most out of his players, and they are well-coached and compete."

WILMOT 17, FRANKLIN 3 (5 INN.)

The Panthers continued to pound the ball on the young season, knocking out 13 hits Monday in a non-conference win over the Sabers at Wilmot to stay undefeated at 4-0.

In its four games so far, Wilmot is averaging 15.3 runs per game.

Wilmot got started early Monday, as Sophia Schmidt doubled to left to score Keghan Pye and Kianna Weis and Alana Buchanan singled in Schmidt in the bottom of the first for a 3-0 lead. Summer Bewick's leadoff triple and a two-run single by Schmidt keyed a four-run second, then the Panthers totaled seven hits and four walks in a 10-run third.

Schmidt finished 2-for-4 with two runs and four RBI, Pye was 3-for-3 with a walk, two runs and two RBI, Katherine Bubel and Kelsey Smyk each drove in two runs and Katie Beagle went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.

Beagle also got the win in the circle, scattering five hits and allowing three runs (two earned) with a walk and four strikeouts. She needed just 81 pitches, 57 for strikes, to work through five innings.

OAK CREEK 8, CENTRAL 2

The Falcons finally played their first game of the season Monday but ran up against the Knights and All-State pitcher Riley Grudzielanek, who struck out 15 Central batters in a non-conference game in Paddock Lake.

Central's Lila McNeill and Meghan Lampos, however, kept the game a pitcher's duel through five scoreless innings. McNeill worked the first four and didn't allow a run, giving up just two hits with four walks and six strikeouts. Lampos then worked a scoreless fifth, but Oak Creek took advantage of a couple walks, a passed ball and an error to plate three runs in the top of the sixth for a 3-0 lead.

The Falcons came back with two in the bottom of the sixth, however, as Brooke Shumaker walked, McNeill reached on an error and Sam Erber and Lampos each came through with two-out RBI singles. But the Knights broke the game open with five runs in the top of the seventh, with Emma Schmidt's three-run double the big blow.

"It was a very close game throughout, but we need to put the ball in play more often," Central co-coach Tom Lampe said. "Being our first game of the season, we did some very good things. We just need to limit the mistakes, and we will be fine."

McNeill walked three times and scored a run from the leadoff spot to lead Central's offense.

The Falcons were slated to open Southern Lakes Conference play Tuesday at home against Delavan-Darien.

