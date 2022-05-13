High school softball: Fuhrer leads Indian Trail to win; Shoreland, St. Joseph continue winning streaks

Morgan Fuhrer did a little bit of everything for the Indian Trail softball team Thursday.

Fuhrer struck out seven in a complete game in the circle and drove in a pair of runs at the plate to give Indian Trail a 3-1 win over crosstown rival Bradford in a Southeast Conference game at Bullen Middle School.

"It was nice to beat a very solid and always well-prepared and well-coached team," Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said.

The Hawks (14-2, 8-2 SEC) trailed the Red Devils (11-6, 6-5 SEC), 1-0, through four innings. But Indian Trail, ranked sixth in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll, rallied in the fifth inning to load the bases with no outs.

Emma Lighthizer grounded into a fielder's choice to tie the game at 1-1. With two outs in the fifth, Fuhrer smacked a triple to drive in two runs and give the Hawks a 3-1 lead.

Returning to the mound, Fuhrer kept the Red Devils scoreless from there. She gave up nine hits, but didn't walk a batter.

"Morgan was just very good tonight," Bradley said. "She made some great pitches to get some pop-outs and then came through to help herself with the big triple to give us the lead."

Her counterpart was nearly as effective. Aubrey Strelow pitched seven innings for the Red Devils and struck out seven with one walk allowed.

"Strelow really kept us off-balance all game," Bradley said. "She is a great young pitcher."

Livie Lehmann went 1-for-4 with an RBI for Bradford. Jenna Schnabel gave the team its lone multi-hit performance against Fuhrer, going 2-for-4.

"Fuhrer deserves credit for holding us to nine singles and keeping us from putting any rallies together," Bradford coach John Ruffolo said.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 12, RACINE ST. CATHERINE'S 1: Kaylee Ruiz drove in four runs for the Pacers, who extended their winning streak to nine in a Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Shoreland.

The Pacers (12-3, 9-3 MCC) took advantage of five errors by the Angels (1-16, 0-11 MCC) and stayed patient at the plate to draw 10 walks.

Ruiz went 2-for-4 with a double and one stolen base while driving in a team-best four runs. Camryn Mulligan added three RBI for Shoreland and Haley Dodd went 3-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and four runs scored.

Erin Borchardt pitched all five innings for the Pacers, allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out four.

On Tuesday, the Pacers beat the Angels, 23-3, at Roosevelt Park in Racine.

ST. JOSEPH 16, WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 1: The Lancers rolled to their fifth straight win Thursday in a Metro Classic game against the Knights at UW-Parkside's Case Complex.

Payton Hasselbrink drove in three runs for St. Joseph (11-6, 9-2 MCC), Ellie Fani tripled, drove in two runs and scored one, Ellie Schuler also tripled, drove in a run and scored two, and Cami Nyara, Lauren Santarelli, Taylor Reed and Genna Berhnardt also scored two runs each.

Hasselbrink got the win in the circle, allowing a run on two hits with no walks and three strikeouts in three innings.

INDIAN TRAIL 7, WATERFORD 5: On Wednesday, despite being outhit 14-9, Indian Trail rallied from a 5-4 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to beat Waterford in a non-conference game at Indian Trail.

Waterford scored three runs in the top of the fourth to go ahead 5-4, then the Hawks got the runs back in the fifth on an RBI single by Grace Peltier and a two-run triple by Zoe Connell.

Peltier and Connell each went 2-for-3 with three RBI. Lighthizer got the victory in relief, pitching the final four innings.

BRADFORD 4, UNION GROVE 3: On Wednesday, Bradford scored a run in the top of the seventh inning and ended the game in the bottom of the seventh in dramatic fashion to preserve a non-conference win at Union Grove.

In the top of the seventh, Lehmann, who hit a solo home run in the first inning, reached base on a fielder’s choice, then stole second. Montana Hipper pinch-ran for Lehmann and scored on a two-out double by Lauren Jeanblanc.

In the bottom of the inning, Strelow, on in relief in the circle, picked off a Broncos baserunner for the final out of the game.

WILMOT 11, JOHNSBURG (ILL.) 1: On Wednesday, the Panthers scored 10 runs in the first two innings and rolled to a five-inning non-conference victory over the Skyhawks at Wilmot.

Pitcher Kamryn Poepping allowed two hits, walked one and struck out two. She faced just three batters over the minimum.

Offensively, leadoff hitter Keghan Pye went 3-for-3 with three runs scored, Alana Buchanan went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI, Kelsey Smyk went 2-for-3 with three RBI and Katie Beagle (double) and Summer Bewick (double) each had two RBI.

ST. JOSEPH 14, RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S 0: Nyara allowed just three hits and struck out 10 in the circle and also had a strong game offensively in the Lancers’ Metro Classic victory Wednesday at Anderson Park.

Schuler also had a big game for St. Joseph, going 3-for-3 with five RBI and three runs scored. Nyara went 2-for-2 with two walks, three RBI and three runs scored and Hasselbrink also scored three runs. The Lancers also took advantage of 11 walks.

FRANKLIN 6, TREMPER 5, (8 INN.): On Wednesday, the Trojans scored three runs to take a 5-4 lead in the top of the seventh inning, but the Sabers tied the game in the bottom of the inning and scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth for a Southeast Conference victory at Franklin.

In the seventh, with Tremper (9-8, 2-5 SEC) trailing 4-2, pinch-hitter Jordyn Norvell drove in a run and Aubrey Juga followed with a two-run single to put the Trojans ahead temporarily.

Maritza Martinez went 3-for-5 and Juga finished with three RBI for the Trojans.

CHRISTIAN LIFE: Pitcher Ashley Plapp had two strong outings Tuesday and Wednesday for the Eagles in a pair of Midwest Classic Conference games.

Tuesday, in a 7-4 victory over Living Word Lutheran/Heritage Christian, Plapp struck out 20 batters and allowed just four hits and one earned run. She also had three hits, and Birhan Voight hit a three-run double to lead the offense.

On Wednesday, Plapp struck out 15 and didn’t allow a walk or an earned run in a 3-0 loss to St. Francis.

