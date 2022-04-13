High school softball: Indian Trail edges Bradford, 8-7, in Southeast Conference thriller

The Indian Trail softball team just keeps finding ways to win.

Tuesday’s Southeast Conference game against Bradford was no exception.

The Hawks scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead, then turned a bases-loaded double play in the top of the seventh to preserve a thrilling 8-7 SEC victory at Indian Trail.

Grace Peltier and Addison Johnson singled off Red Devils starter Brooklynn Danielson to open the bottom of the sixth for Indian Trail (5-0, 3-0 SEC), and Morgan Fuhrer followed with a single to drive in Peltier. Emma Giese tied the game at 7-7 with a double that drove in Johnson and Fuhrer. With two outs, catcher Alona Boydston singled home Giese with the go-ahead run.

Bradford (2-2 overall and SEC) wasn’t finished, however, loading the bases with nobody out in the top of the seventh. Fuhrer, who went the distance in the circle, got Rachel Madsen to pop up, then the Hawks turned a “beautiful” 1-2-3 double play from Fuhrer to Boydston to Peltier on a ball hit by Lexi Siedjak to end the game, Hawks coach Matt Bradley said.

“Our defense was solid, and we made one of the best double plays I’ve seen us make to end the game," Bradley said. "We got some timely hits when we needed them.

“I’m very proud of the girls for coming back again and again and not quitting. We are getting great senior leadership."

Giese went 2-for-4 with three RBI, Fuhrer went 2-for-3 and Calhoun had two RBI. Fuhrer struck out five in the circle.

The Red Devils got off to a strong start against Fuhrer with three runs in the first inning, highlighted by a two-run double by Lauren Jeanblanc. Indian Trail answered with two in the bottom of the inning on a Giese RBI triple and a groundout by Morgan Calhoun.

Bradford scored three in the top of the fifth, two on Madsen’s two-run double, to go ahead 7-4.

Jeanblanc went 4-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored, and Madsen went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI. Danielson struck out six in six-plus innings.

WILMOT 5, WATERFORD 4

The Panthers scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning and Katie Beagle closed the door on the Wolverines on Tuesday, as they remained unbeaten with a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Waterford.

Wilmot (5-0, 3-0 SLC), trailing 4-2 after four innings, got within 4-3 in the fifth after Summer Bewick, the No. 9 hitter, singled to left field and took second base on a bad throw back into the infield. Leadoff hitter Keghan Pye hit an infield single that got Bewick to third, then Breckyn Mercer grounded out to third to score Bewick.

In the top of the sixth, Katherine Bubel tripled to left and Alana Buchanan singled to left to bring in Bubel and tie the game at 4-4. After a pair of walks loaded the bases, Pye hit into a fielder’s choice at second and Buchanan scored the go-ahead run.

Beagle did the rest, keeping Waterford (1-3 overall and SLC) in check. She pitched the final four innings in relief of starter Kamryn Poepping and didn’t allow a hit.

Waterford took a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the third inning, scoring three runs with the help of two Panthers errors.

Seven players had one hit each and Buchanon scored two runs for Wilmot.

Kyra Schuerman went 2-for-2 with a triple and Felicity McPhetridge went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI for the Wolverines, who had six errors.

CENTRAL 18, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0 (4 INN.)

Meghan Lampos and Hailey Luedtke combined on a four-inning no-hitter, and the Falcons rolled Tuesday at Paddock Lake in their SLC season opener.

Lampos, who got the pitching victory, and Luedtke combined for nine strikeouts and were one walk away from a perfect game.

Central (1-1, 1-0 SLC) backed up its pitching with 16 hits, scoring nine runs in the second inning and adding seven more in the fourth to end the game on the 10-run rule.

Lila McNeill doubled home two runs in the second and Allison Loucas had a two-run single in the fourth.

Rubie Steinmetz went 4-for04 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored for the Falcons, Sam Erber went 3-for-3 with two RBI and Grace Kitterman and Ashlynn Day each had two hits. McNeill and Kitterman also had two steals each and three others had two RBI.

“It took a while to adjust to the speed difference from the previous night (vs. Oak Creek), but once we did, we put some good swings together,” Central co-coach Tom Lampe said.

ST. JOSEPH 8, RACINE LUTHERAN 3

Senior Ellie Schuler hit two home runs and had seven RBI for the Lancers and single-handedly outscored the Crusaders in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Island Park in Racine.

St. Joseph (2-3, 2-0 Metro Classic) fell behind 3-0 after one inning but got two runs back in the fourth and took a 6-3 lead with four runs in the fifth. The Lancers added two runs in the top of the seventh. Four of the runs came in on Crusaders errors.

Schuler also doubled in the game, Lauren Santarelli went 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI, Alyssa Hubli had three hits and two runs and Ellie Fani also scored a run.

Payton Hasselbrink got the win in the circle for St. Joseph, allowing six hits and three runs (one earned) with a walk and three strikeouts over seven innings.

"Payton got off to a shaky start in the first inning. After that, the freshman right-hander dominated Lutheran batters," St. Joseph coach Doug Townsend said. "Santarelli, Schuler and Hubli came through with big, timely hits. This is a hard-working and fun team to coach."

Racine Lutheran (1-2, 1-1) scored its runs on a two-run double by Megan Walek and a solo home run by Lindsey Thoennes.

CHRISTIAN LIFE 11, MILWAUKEE RUFUS KING 0

The Eagles opened their season Tuesday, as Ashley Plapp pitched a complete-game one-hitter with no walks and 10 strikeouts in a non-conference victory at CYC Park.

Plapp also led the team in hitting, going 2-for-2 with two triples and four RBI. Plapp’s teammates, Angie Jauregui and Lorelle Rojas, also drove in two runs each.

Christian Life was scheduled to play its Midwest Classic Conference opener Wednesday at St. Francis, which ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News.

