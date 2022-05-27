High school softball: Lampos, McNeill lead Central to regional final win over Bradford; Indian Trail advances

Two first-inning runs were enough for the Central softball team to top Bradford in a nail-biting WIAA Division-1 regional final Thursday at Bullen Middle School.

Meghan Lampos and Lila McNeill made those runs stand up for the sixth-seeded Falcons, who prevailed over the third-seeded Red Devils, 2-1, to advance to next week Tuesday's sectional semifinal at second-seeded Indian Trail.

The winner advances to next week Thursday's sectional final, scheduled to be played back at Bullen, with a trip to the State Tournament on the line. The Falcons have not reached state since winning it all for the second time in three years in 2015.

But first came Thursday's game against Bradford, and Central (13-11) got out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on Carlee Diggs' two-run single.

Lampos pitched the first 5.2 innings for Central, allowing no hits and striking out seven. McNeill finished the game, allowing one run and striking out two.

Jenna Schnabel drove in the lone run for Bradford (16-9) in the fifth inning with a single. Aubrey Strelow did not allow a hit in 3.1 innings of relief in the circle for Brooklynn Danielson, who started for the Red Devils and struck out seven batters.

INDIAN TRAIL 3, SOUTH MILWAUKEE 0: After four scoreless innings, the second-seeded Hawks rallied in their WIAA Division-1 regional final against the seventh-seeded Rockets on Thursday at Indian Trail to win a regional title for the second straight season and advance to sectionals.

"This was a tough game and a hard-earned win by the girls," Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. "I’m so happy and so proud of all of them earning their second straight regional title."

Grace Peltier hit a double in the fifth inning to get things moving offensively, then Alona Boydston reached base on an error, which sent pinch-runner Miller Finch to third base. Finch then scored the first run of the game on a fielder’s choice by Zoe Connell.

The Hawks, now 19-3 and ranked No. 7 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll, added two more runs in the sixth inning for a bit of insurance, and pitcher Morgan Fuhrer had things handled from there. She allowed just three hits while striking out 16 batters.

"Morgan was lights-out today, with great movement," Bradley said.

Peltier went 2-for-3 with a double to lead the Hawks at the plate, and Connell finished with one hit and two RBI.

"Our unsung heroes came through today again," Bradley said. "Gracie has been amazing all year, and her double in the fifth got us going. Zoe getting us the two big RBI, including that sharp single to tack on an insurance run in the sixth, was huge for us."

Taylor Jacobson, meanwhile, went 2-for-3 overall, and Calhoun and Boydston each added one hit.

"South Milwaukee (19-6) played us tough, and (Ellie) Brzek really threw well,” Bradley said. "I’m just very happy for this program right now."

OAK CREEK 5, WILMOT 0: The third-ranked and top-seeded Knights got some revenge on the eighth-seeded Panthers in a WIAA Division-1 regional final Thursday at Oak Creek East Middle School.

Star junior pitcher Riley Grudzielanek fired a two-hit shutout, walking one and striking out 16, as Oak Creek (19-3) avenged last season's sectional semifinal loss to Wilmot.

The game was just 2-0 through four innings, but Oak Creek tacked on two runs in the bottom of the fifth and another in the sixth.

In the circle for Wilmot (14-11), Katie Beagle pitched six innings, allowing nine hits and no walks with a strikeout.

Oak Creek advanced to next week Tuesday's sectional semifinal and will take on fifth-seeded Union Grove at Oak Creek.

The winner advances to next week Thursday's sectional final at Bullen against either second-seeded Indian Trail or sixth-seeded Central.

DODGELAND/HUSTISFORD 5, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3: The top-seeded Pacers were upended by the No. 4 seed Thursday in a WIAA Division-3 regional final at Shoreland.

No stats were available as of Friday morning for Shoreland, which finished its season at 16-5 and had won four straight and 13 of 14 entering Thursday's regional final.

