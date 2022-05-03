High school softball: Shoreland Lutheran shuts out Lake County Lutheran; Indian Trail, Central win

The Shoreland Lutheran softball was in for a stiff test Monday against an undefeated Lake County Lutheran in a non-conference game in Hartland.

But the Pacers were up to the task.

Shoreland (6-3) delivered a 4-0 shutout victory to hand Lake County Lutheran (7-1) its first loss of the season.

Neither team scored through the first three innings, but Olivia Miller's two-run hit to left-center gave the Pacers a two-run lead in the top of the fourth inning. Miller finished the game with two hits and two RBI.

Shoreland then added one more run in each of the sixth and seventh innings. With Erin Borchardt pitching in the circle, it's all the offense the Pacers would need.

The sophomore pitched all seven innings and had six strikeouts and zero walks. At the plate, Borchardt had two hits, one stolen base and one run scored.

“It was a great defensive effort all-around,” Shoreland coach Kelly Hill said. “I am happy to see us growing by playing consistent on the road. That was something we struggled with last year.”

Haylee Dodd had two hits for the Pacers, along with three stolen bases and one run scored, while Camryn Mulligan went 2-for-3, scored two runs and delivered one RBI.

INDIAN TRAIL 8, FRANKLIN 2: The Hawks recovered quickly from their first loss of the season to win a Southeast Conference game Monday at Indian Trail.

Ranked No. 8 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll, Indian Trail was coming off a loss Friday at third-ranked Oak Creek but improved to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the SEC with Monday's win.

“It was great to get back on track after our first loss last week,” Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. “The girls bounced back and played well.”

Indian Trail scored its first run in the bottom of the first inning after third basemen Emma Giese was walked and then stole a base. Alona Boydston hit a single to send Giese home and finished the game with two total hits and one RBI.

The Hawks scored three runs in the second inning and added two more in the third before closing out the game with one additional run in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively.

Grace Peltier hit two doubles and went 3-for-4 with one RBI to lead the Hawks offensively. Also notable on the Hawks’ offense was Kaia Mismash, who finished the game with one hit and one RBI.

Pitcher Morgan Fuhrer had nine strikeouts and one walk.

“Morgan was outstanding for us again in the circle,” Bradley said. “We are playing great defense right now and everyone is contributing.”

CENTRAL 13, ELKHORN 1: The Falcons belted out 20 hits in front of a 16-strikeout performance by Meghan Lampos in a Southern Lakes Conference game on Monday at Sorensen Fields in Paddock Lake.

The Falcons (6-3, 6-2 SLC) took the lead with a two-run homer run in the first inning by Sam Erber. The Falcons would continue to add runs against the Elks (8-4, 8-1 SLC), scoring runs in every inning from the fourth through the seventh to hand the Elks their first conference loss of the season.

Lampos pitched all seven innings for Central. Along with her 16 strikeouts, she limited damage by allowing only one earned run on three hits and four walks. Lampos also went 3-for-5 at the plate with a stolen base and three runs scored.

The Falcons' offense surged with the likes of Delaney Koltanowski and Allison Loucas, who both went 4-for-5 in the game. Koltanowski was one of four Central batters to have a multi-RBI performance.

"(Elkhorn) is a very good team," Central co-coach Tom Lampe said. "We just really hit the ball well today and Meg was great in the circle. We probably played our best game of the season."

BURLINGTON 2, WILMOT 0: The Panthers were on the wrong end of a one-hitter in a Southern Lakes Conference game Monday at Burlington.

Morgan Klein pitched a complete game one-hitter and struck out 16 for the Demons (9-2, 6-1 SLC). While the Panthers (6-4, 4-4 SLC) played strong defense to limit the damage, the offense couldn't break Klein's rhythm.

Katie Beagle certainly kept up with her counterpart in the circle, however. Beagle gave the Panthers six strong innings with a strikeout and a walk in the loss.

