High school softball: Shoreland, Wilmot advance to regional finals; Tremper, St. Joseph fall in 1-run games

The Shoreland Lutheran softball team started slow but got going in the later innings to win, 11-1 in six innings, against Cedar Grove-Belgium in a WIAA Division-3 regional semifinal Tuesday at Shoreland.

The top-seeded Pacers, who are now 16-4 and have won four straight and 13 of their last 14, advanced to Thursday's regional final and will host fourth-seeded Dodgeland/Hustisford (8-12), which beat fifth-seeded Whitefish Bay Dominican, 14-2 in five innings, in another regional semifinal Tuesday.

Thursday's game is scheduled for a 5 p.m. start at Shoreland.

Against ninth-seeded Cedar Grove-Belgium on Tuesday, Shoreland led 1-0 after the first inning on an RBI single by Kaylee Ruiz, then the Pacers added five runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the sixth to end the game on the 10-run rule.

Haylee Dodd, who went 2-for-5 with a triple and four RBI, and Ruiz, who went 2-for-4 with three RBI, led the offense for Shoreland. Grace Olson was 2-for-3, with three stolen bases and two runs scored, and Alyssa Pavlovich had a hit and scored three runs.

In the circle, Erin Borchardt picked up her 12th win of the season, going six innings and allowing one hit, one walk and no earned runs and striking out nine. She didn’t give up a hit until the final batter in the top of the sixth for Cedar Grove-Belgium (4-8).

“Erin hit her spots, and the defense kept the Rockets’ offense limited to that one hit tonight,” Shoreland coach Kelly Hill said. “Our bats came alive after three innings, and we got our energy going.”

WILMOT 7, FRANKLIN 0: The No. 8 seed Panthers blanked the No. 9 seed Sabers in a WIAA Division-1 regional semifinal at Wilmot on Tuesday to earn another postseason date with top-seeded Oak Creek.

The Panthers (14-10) and the Southeast Conference champion Knights, ranked No. 3 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll, will square off in a regional final at 5 p.m. Thursday at Oak Creek East Middle School.

It's a rematch of a sectional semifinal last year in which Wilmot upset Oak Creek, also a No. 1 seed then, on the Panthers' way to a State Tournament appearance.

On Tuesday, meanwhile, Katie Beagle and Camryn Poepping combined for the shutout in the circle for Wilmot, limiting Franklin to two hits and totaling five walks and seven strikeouts.

Offensively, Sophia Schmidt went 3-for-4 with three RBI for the Panthers, Katherine Bubel doubled, walked twice and scored two runs, Keghan Pye scored a run and drove in drove in two, Alana Buchanan had a hit, a walk and two runs and Poepping scored a run and drove in one.

SOUTH MILWAUKEE 8, TREMPER 7: The 10th-seeded Trojans rallied furiously in the top of the seventh inning but fell to the seventh-seeded Rockets on Tuesday in a WIAA Division-1 regional semifinal at South Milwaukee.

While South Milwaukee advanced to play at No. 2 seed Indian Trail in a regional final at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Tremper concluded its season with an 11-14 record.

"So proud of our kids for how well they played, even in this season-ending defeat," Tremper coach Dan Truttschel said. "They fought and battled to the very end.

"Down four in the seventh, would have been easy to just quit, but they kept coming. This team grew a lot this year. We finished with 11 wins, up from seven a year ago, and truthfully, we feel we could have had about five more wins. The improvement was obvious, and they should be proud. The future looks bright."

The Trojans scored a run in the top of the sixth Tuesday to tie the game at 3-3, but the Rockets broke loose with five runs in the bottom of the inning for an 8-3 lead. Still, Tremper nearly completed another rally, scoring four runs in the top of the seventh before falling just a run short.

Jessica Curtis went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Tremper, Chloe Wamboldt went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, Finley Koziol doubled, scored two runs and drove in two, Aubrey Juga doubled and scored a run and Malia Esposito and Mya West each scored a run and drove in a run.

HORICON 6, ST. JOSEPH 5: The seventh-seeded Lancers were edged by second-seeded Horicon in a WIAA Division-4 regional semifinal Tuesday at Horicon.

After falling behind 5-0 in the bottom of the first inning, St. Joseph rallied with three runs in the top of the third and two in the fourth to tie the game, but Horicon — ranked No. 8 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll — plated a run in the bottom of the sixth to retake the lead and held on.

"Although we came up short today, we played well," said St. Joseph coach Doug Townsend, whose team finished with a 13-9 record. "Horicon is a very good team. We were able to put runs on the board. This was one of our better games this season. I am so proud of this team. They work hard and support each other."

Cami Nyara led St. Joseph's offense, going 3-for-4 with two runs, while Lauren Santarelli went 2-for-4 with three RBI, Ellie Fani was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Payton Hasselbrink went 2-for-4 with a run.

Nyara came on in relief of Hasselbrink in the circle after the first inning and pitched the final five for the Lancers, allowing a run on five hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts.

