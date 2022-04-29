High school softball: Tremper rallies to beat Bradford; Giese belts three homers for Indian Trail

Just over two weeks ago, the Tremper softball team lost badly to crosstown rival Bradford.

On Thursday, the Trojans got some payback — and their first Southeast Conference victory of the season.

Behind a two-out seventh-inning rally and the pitching of Payton Eschbach, the Trojans edged the Red Devils, 7-5, in an SEC game at Bullen Middle School.

Tremper (6-6, 1-3 SEC) led 4-3 after four innings, and Bradford (7-4, 4-3) got single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take a 5-4 lead.

In the top of the seventh, Red Devils freshman pitcher Brooklynn Danielson got the first two batters out, then junior Malia Esposito and freshman Finley Koziol hit back-to-back singles.

The hits kept coming for Tremper, as freshman Aubrey Juga singled to drive in Esposito with the tying run and junior Jessica Curtis had the fourth straight hit in the inning to drive in Juga and Koziol for a 7-5 lead.

Eschbach, a sophomore, had a battle in the bottom of the seventh, but got out of a jam to finish off a complete game. She allowed eight hits, including a home run, struck out three and walked three.

Koziol went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, and Esposito went 2-for-4 with three runs scored. Juga and sophomore Mya West also had two hits each for Tremper.

“Getting an exciting comeback win over an excellent team like Bradford, over a coach I have the utmost respect for in John Ruffolo, is a really big step for this team,” Tremper coach Dan Truttschel said. “We had great energy all game and every kid played a huge part in this victory. We’ve really turned a corner this week.

“Payton Eschbach pitched her best game as a high schooler tonight. She had to dig deep in the seventh, but really did an outstanding job. Her catcher, (sophomore) Maritza Martinez, called a great game as well.”

Bradford got within 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning on sophomore Lauren Jeanblanc’s two-run home run. The Red Devils tied the game in the fifth on senior Mya Robinson’s RBI single and could have had more, but left the bases loaded.

Bradford took the lead in the sixth on senior Jenna Schnabel’s sacrifice fly that drove in sophomore Celia May.

Schnabel went 2-for-2 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base, and May hit a triple. Danielson allowed just three earned runs, struck out seven and walked three.

“Tremper deserves a lot of credit for their energy and focus today,” Ruffolo said. “They came to play. We battled back to take the lead after some defensive errors that cost us, but we wasted too many at-bats over the course of the game.”

INDIAN TRAIL 15, FRANKLIN 0: Emma Giese hit three home runs, Taylor Jacobson hit a grand slam and Morgan Fuhrer pitched a two-hitter as the unbeaten and state-ranked Hawks beat the Sabers in four innings Thursday in a Southeast Conference game at Franklin.

Giese helped get things started in the top of the first inning for Indian Trail (7-0, 4-0 SEC), ranked eighth in Division-1 in the latest Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association/WisSports.net state poll, by hitting a two-run home run, her fifth of the season. Jacobson also hit her grand slam in the inning, as the Hawks scored 10 runs.

After a scoreless second inning, Giese hit a solo shot in the third as part of a four-run inning, and she added her third homer of the day — and seventh of the season — in the fourth to finish with five RBI. Giese is now tied for the state lead with seven homers through Thursday's games, according to WisSports.net.

Jacobson also had a double and went 2-for-2 with four RBI, Emma Lighthizer went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI and Zoe Connell went 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Fuhrer struck out six and didn’t walk a batter.

“Morgan had great command and really went after the hitters,” Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. “Emma is just an absolutely amazing hitter and just so strong — she can mishit the ball and it can carry out.”

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 9, GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 4: The Pacers improved to 4-3 overall and 3-3 in conference play with a Metro Classic Conference win over the first-place Spartans in Greendale on Thursday.

Haylee Dodd went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and a stolen base for Shoreland, Grace Olson was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI and Kaylee Ruiz had three hits, a run and four RBI.

In the circle, Erin Borchardt worked six innings, scattering six hits and no walks with six strikeouts to allow just two earned runs.

Martin Lutheran dropped to 5-1 both overall and in the MCC.

"I thought we had a better approach at the plate than the last two games and forced Martin Luther to make outs in the field," Shoreland coach Kelly Hill said. "This was a great confidence-builder for us."

CHRISTIAN LIFE 11, BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 5: The Eagles recorded a Midwest Classic Conference win Thursday in Brookfield.

Ashley Plapp got the win in the circle, giving up three hits and one earned run while striking out a whopping 21 through seven innings.

Plapp, Ashleigh Armstrong and Sarah Mercer all drove in runs for CLS.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.