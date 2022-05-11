High school softball: Wilmot edges Central on Schmidt's walk-off hit in Southern Lakes action

A tight race in the Southern Lakes Conference softball standings got a little tighter Tuesday.

A two-out single by Sophia Schmidt drove in Katherine Bubel with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh Tuesday to give Wilmot a 3-2 victory over county rival Central in an SLC game at Wilmot.

The Panthers (8-7, 5-5 SLC) never led until the final run scored.

The Falcons (7-6, 7-5) scored a run in the top of the second inning on an RBI single by Ashlyn Edquist and went up 2-0 in the top of the third on an RBI single by Meghan Lampos.

Wilmot manufactured a run in the bottom of the third to cut the lead in half. Breckyn Mercer was hit by a pitch, took second on a sacrifice and went to third on an error before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Katie Beagle.

The Panthers tied the game in the fourth after Summer Bewick walked, Kelsey Smyk doubled to left center and Alana Buchanan singled home Bewick.

In the seventh, Bubel walked with two outs and stole second. Schmidt followed with a shot down the left-field line to bring home Bubel and end the game in a walk-off.

Beagle went the distance in the circle for Wilmot, allowing six hits, no walks and striking out four. The Panthers committed four errors, but it didn’t affect the outcome.

“Defensively, we made some errors, but made plays when we needed to to stay in the game,” Wilmot coach Josh Pye said.

Falcons co-coach Tom Lampe said his team was poised to score more runs early, but couldn’t convert.

“We played well at times, but we needed to score early in the game when we had chances,” Lampe said.

• Monday, the Falcons tied the game in the fourth inning, but Burlington broke the game open in the fifth and held on for a 14-8 SLC victory at Paddock Lake.

With Central (7-5, 7-4 SLC) trailing 3-0, Meghan Lampos led off the fourth inning with a double. After loading the bases, the Falcons scored two runs on a fielder’s choice and error, and Carlee Diggs tied the game with an RBI single.

Burlington (14-3, 9-1) took the lead for good in the fifth and added to it in the sixth. The Falcons scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh, highlighted by an RBI double by Peyton Kirsch.

OAK CREEK 3, INDIAN TRAIL 0, 8 INNINGS: In a battle of two of the state’s best teams, the Hawks’ Morgan Fuhrer and the Knights’ Riley Grudzielanek were locked up in a pitchers’ duel for the first seven innings, but Oak Creek scored three runs in the top of the eighth to win a Southeast Conference game Tuesday at Indian Trail.

Meggin Hoagland hit a two-run double in the eighth for Oak Creek (13-2, 8-0 SEC), ranked fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association/ poll. Grudzielanek, who is the state’s strikeout leader with 207 (according to stats online at wissports.net), allowed just four hits, walked one and struck out 15.

Fuhrer allowed nine hits, walked one and struck out five and also had one hit for the Hawks (12-2, 7-2), ranked sixth in Division 1 in the poll.

• Monday, Indian Trail beat Racine Horlick 16-0. No details were available.

TREMPER 17, RACINE CASE 13: The Trojans answered the Eagles’ eight-run first inning with a 10-run outburst in the third and outlasted Case Tuesday in a Southeast Conference game at Anderson Park.

Tremper (9-7, 2-4 SEC) fell behind 8-0 in the first inning as Case (4-6, 1-5) scored eight runs off starting pitcher Payton Eschbach.

The Eagles went ahead 10-1 after two innings, but the Trojans took the lead back for good with a 10-run third. Jessica Curtis hit a three-run home run to make it 10-5, Aubrey Juga’s fielder’s choice scored Maritza Martinez and a wild pitch brought home Malia Esposito with the go-ahead run.

Martinez hit a two-run double in the fourth to give Tremper a 13-10 lead and the Trojans scored four more in the fifth to go up 17-10.

Finley Koziol, who relieved Eschbach to begin the second inning, allowed eight hits and five runs (three earned), but she didn’t walk a batter.

Martinez finished 3 for 5 with a double and four RBIs, Hailee Eschbach went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, and Curtis went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Six players each scored two runs for the Trojans.

Both teams had 15 hits each.

Trojans seniors Hailie Eschbach and Kate Keckeisen were honored during the game and both contributed to the victory, one that Tremper coach Dan Truttschel won’t soon forget.

“This was a remarkable game to be part of,” Truttschel said. “I’ve never seen a comeback like this one. Credit to the kids from Case — they kept swinging and swinging and really caught us by surprise.

"But credit to our kids for never quitting. They never got down even with such a huge deficit. They just kept playing.”

• Monday, behind efficient pitching by Payton Eschbach and Koziol, the Trojans swept Lake Geneva Badger 11-5 and 10-3 in a nonconference doubleheader at Anderson Park.

In the first game, Eschbach threw just 76 pitches, 52 for strikes, allowing five hits and one earned run, walking two and striking out four. Chloe Wamboldt led the offense, going 4 for 4 with a double, triple, three stolen bases and three runs scored. Esposito went 2 for 2 with a double, triple and three runs scored, Mya West went 2 for 3 with two triples and two RBIs, and Koziol went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

In the second game, Koziol threw just 77 pitches (61 for strikes) and allowed nine hits, three earned runs, walked one and struck out eight. She helped her own cause by going 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. The top three hitters in the lineup — Wamboldt, Hailee Eschbach (double) and Martinez — combined to go 7 for 11 with four runs scored.

BRADFORD 13, FRANKLIN 3: The Red Devils scored in each of the five innings played of a Southeast Conference game Tuesday at Franklin.

Bradford/Reuther (10-5, 6-4 SEC) scored two in the top of the first inning, then added five in the top of the second, three coming on a home run by Jenna Schnabel.

The Red Devils had 16 hits, including two-run home runs by freshmen Brooklynn Danielson and Angela Parker, their first varsity homers.

Livie Lehmann got the pitching victory, allowing five hits and three runs. All of the runs for the Sabers (6-9, 3-5) came in the bottom of the fifth, after which the game ended on the 10-run rule.

• Monday, Schnabel went 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Red Devils off Knights ace Riley Grudzielanek, but it wasn’t enough in a 4-2 Southeast Conference loss at Bullen Middle School.

Bradford/Reuther (9-5, 5-4 SEC) got to Grudzielanek in the bottom of the fifth inning with two runs, but otherwise Grudzielanek was dominant, striking out 16 and walking five.

Oak Creek took the lead in the top of the fifth on a three-run home run.

Red Devils starting pitcher Aubrey Strelow had eight strikeouts.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 7, BURLINGTON CATHOLIC CENTRAL 6: The Lady Pacers won their seventh straight game Monday, holding off a Lady Toppers rally in the bottom of the seventh for a Metro Classic Conference victory at Congress Street Field in Burlington.

Shoreland (10-3, 7-3 MCC) scored four runs in the top of the first inning on back-to-back two-RBI hits by Kaylee Ruiz and Alyssa Pavlovich.

Catholic Central (9-2, 7-2) got two runs back in the bottom of the inning, then tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the second inning.

The Lady Pacers scored single runs in the top of the fourth, sixth and seventh innings to go ahead 7-4. The run in the seventh came home on a bunt by Amanda Heusterberg.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Lady Toppers sent eight batters to the plate and loaded the bases with two outs, but Shoreland pitcher Erin Borchardt got out of the jam.

Haylee Dodd went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two stolen bases, Grace Olson went 2 for 2 with a triple, two walks, two runs scored and two steals, and Olivia Miller went 2 for 4.

ST. JOSEPH 9, SAINT THOMAS MORE 3: Cami Nyara allowed just six hits and struck out nine, and hit a pair of doubles to help the Lancers win a Metro Classic Conference game Monday at Kenosha.

St. Joseph (8-6, 6-2 MCC) put the game away with a five-run fourth inning. Nyara, Ellie Schuler, Alyssa Hubli and Abby Ellingsworth hit consecutive doubles in the inning with Schuler driving in two runs and the other three on run each.

Nyara went 3 for 4, Schuler went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Lauren Santarelli went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

CHRISTIAN LIFE 14, BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 4: Behind Ashley Plapp, the Eagles beat the Blue Knights Monday in a Midwest Classic Conference game at Christian Life.

In the circle, Plapp allowed just three hits, no earned runs and struck out seven in five innings. At the plate, Plapp had two hits and five RBIs, Sarah Mercer had three RBIs and Birhan Voight had two RBIs.

