High school sports: County fall teams, athletes push deeper into postseason play this week

If you’ve come down with a serious case of high school sports playoff fever, then this week will offer you quite the cure.

A plethora of county teams and athletes will be in action as the WIAA fall sports season reaches its final days and weeks, starting with Tuesday night’s boys volleyball sectional semifinals between top-seeded Indian Trail and fourth-seeded Tremper at Indian Trail and third-seeded Whitnall and second-seeded Central in Paddock Lake.

Those matches ended too late to be included in Wednesday’s edition of the News, but visit kenoshanews.com/sports and pick up Thursday’s print edition of the News for coverage.

Here’s a quick look at the rest of the high school playoff action scheduled for this week:

Football

St. Joseph is the lone county team left in the playoff field, but the Lancers are poised to continue their run deep into the playoffs and are coming off last Friday’s 49-0 win over Fall River/Rio in the first round of the Division-6 bracket.

Seeded No. 1 in its grouping and ranked No. 3 in the latest Division-6 state coaches poll, St. Joseph will host No. 4 seed Waterloo in a Division-6 second-round playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday at Ameche Field.