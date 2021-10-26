High school sports: County fall teams, athletes push deeper into postseason play this week

If you’ve come down with a serious case of high school sports playoff fever, then this week will offer you quite the cure.
A plethora of county teams and athletes will be in action as the WIAA fall sports season reaches its final days and weeks, starting with Tuesday night’s boys volleyball sectional semifinals between top-seeded Indian Trail and fourth-seeded Tremper at Indian Trail and third-seeded Whitnall and second-seeded Central in Paddock Lake.
Those matches ended too late to be included in Wednesday’s edition of the News, but visit kenoshanews.com/sports and pick up Thursday’s print edition of the News for coverage.
Here’s a quick look at the rest of the high school playoff action scheduled for this week:
Football
St. Joseph is the lone county team left in the playoff field, but the Lancers are poised to continue their run deep into the playoffs and are coming off last Friday’s 49-0 win over Fall River/Rio in the first round of the Division-6 bracket.
Seeded No. 1 in its grouping and ranked No. 3 in the latest Division-6 state coaches poll, St. Joseph will host No. 4 seed Waterloo in a Division-6 second-round playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday at Ameche Field.
The winner advances to the Division-6 state quarterfinals against either second-seeded Cedar Grove-Belgium or third-seeded Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs on Friday, Nov. 5, at a time and location to be determined.
Cross country
A number of local runners will be competing Saturday in the State Meet at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
The Indian Trail boys and girls teams both qualified for the team field in the Division-1 races. Central seniors Will Allen, Dan Koffen and Steven Verhaalen, meanwhile, also qualified individually for the Division-1 boys field, while Tremper sophomore Tess Callahan and Tremper senior Jayden Ingram qualified individually in the Division-1 girls field.
Competing in the Division-2 field Saturday will be Shoreland Lutheran junior Alianna Herrera.
The Division-1 boys race is scheduled for 12:35 p.m., the Division-2 girls race is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. and the Division-1 girls race is scheduled for 2:25 p.m.
Boys soccer
Tremper reached this week’s sectionals in Division-1, while St. Joseph did so in Division-4.
The Trojans, seeded second, host third-seeded Franklin in a Division-1 sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday at Ameche Field. The winner advances to Saturday’s 4 p.m. Division-1 sectional final at West Allis Hale against the winner of Thursday’s sectional semifinal between fourth-seeded Muskego and top-seeded and top-ranked Milwaukee Marquette.
In the Division-4 sectional semifinals, sixth-seeded St. Joseph plays at second-seeded at second-ranked Wind Point Prairie at 7 p.m. Thursday. The winner advances to Saturday’s 1 p.m. Division-4 sectional final at Prairie against the winner of Thursday’s sectional semifinal between fifth-seeded Milwaukee Carmen South and top-seeded and top-ranked Oostburg.
Boys volleyball
The winner of Tuesday’s late sectional semifinal match between fourth-seeded Tremper and top-seeded Indian Trail at Indian Trail will face the winner of Tuesday’s sectional semifinal between second-seeded Racine Case and third-seeded Racine Horlick in a sectional final 7 p.m. Saturday at Case.
Second-seeded and ninth-ranked Central, meanwhile, is looking for a repeat trip to the State Tournament. The winner of Tuesday’s late sectional semifinal between the Falcons and third-seeded Whitnall will face the winner of Tuesday’s sectional semifinal between top-seeded and third-ranked Muskego and fifth-seeded Franklin in a sectional final 7 p.m. Saturday at Muskego.
Girls volleyball
Central, seeded fifth, will face top-seeded and fifth-ranked Burlington in a Division-1 sectional semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday at Beloit Memorial as the rivals add another chapter to their storied history of postseason matchups.
The winner advances to Saturday’s 7 p.m. Division-1 sectional final, also at Beloit Memorial, against the winner of Thursday’s sectional semifinal between second-seeded Fort Atkinson and third-seeded Waterford.
In Division-3, meanwhile, third-seeded Shoreland Lutheran hosts fourth-seeded Christian Life in an all-county sectional semifinal matchup at 7 p.m. Thursday. The winner advances to Saturday’s 7 p.m. Division-3 sectional final at Williams Bay against either top-seeded and top-ranked Howards Grove or second-seeded Manitowoc Lutheran.