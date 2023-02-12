The Wilmot High School wrestling team had just one champion Saturday at the WIAA Division 1 Wilmot Regional, but they didn’t really need more.

The Panthers had seven wrestlers qualify for next week’s Burlington Sectional, with Joel Sullivan winning their only weight-class title, but still had enough points to finish second and advance to Tuesday’s Team Sectional at Elkhorn.

For the first time this year, the top two teams from each regional compete in the team sectional. Regional champion Burlington ran away with the team title with 250.5 points and Wilmot totaled 157, just ahead of third-place Union Grove (152.5).

County schools had a total of 29 qualifiers for the individual sectional.

Joel Sullivan, at 152 pounds, was the only champion for the Panthers. Sullivan (15-2) won a close 7-5 decision against Austin Skrundz of Burlington in the first-place match. Sullivan pinned Nathan Johnson of Tremper in 1:39 in the semifinals.

Four wrestlers finished second for Wilmot — Gianni Rebellato (36-6) at 120, Zach Rohloff (32-12) at 126, Logan Defilippo (31-8) at 138 and Mitch Norvalls (36-11) at 195.

Defilippo had a solid day with three pins in a span of 6:22, the third-lowest time for three pins in the meet.

Indian Trail, which was fourth with 145 points with just nine wrestlers competing, led Kenosha County teams with three regional champions and had six sectional qualifiers.

Edwin Estrada (29-10) won the title at 126 pounds, Sullivan Ramos (44-5) won at 138 and Luke Hogan (38-10) won at 160 for the Hawks.

Ramos had the toughest first-place match as he just edged Wilmot’s Defilippo 3-2.

Estrada won a 14-3 major decision over Emilio Jaimes of Bradford/Reuther and Hogan won a 12-8 decision over Kade Boyd of Burlington in their respective first-place matches.

Taking second were Ezequiel Dominguez (20-27) at 106, Kenneth Vaughn (28-19) at 170 and London Kiser (36-12) at 182. Kiser lost a 3-2 decision to Travis Moore of Union Grove in the first-place match and won the second-place match by no contest over Burlington’s Lee Gauger.

Tremper was fifth (120) with one champion and five qualifiers, led by champion Landen Gontscharow (32-10) at 170. He pinned Indian Trail’s Vaughn in 4:26 in their first-place match and his three pins in 6:54 was the fourth quickest in the meet.

Taking second were Alex Donkor (23-18) at 113 and Tyler Hansen (39-4) at 285. Hansen pinned Jordan Moldenhauer of Burlington in 1:12 in the second-place match after getting pinned by Central’s Mason McNeill in the first-place match. Hansen’s three pins in 2:41 was the fastest time in the tournament.

Bradford/Reuther was sixth (107.5) with six qualifiers and two champions in Corbin Ramos (43-1) at 145 and Thomas Reilly (27-8) at 195.

Ramos, the cousin of Indian Trail’s Sullivan Ramos, pinned Nolan Myszkewicz of Burlington in 3:20 in his first-place match and Reilly won an 11-8 decision over Norvalls of Wilmot in the first-place match.

Ethan McClain (31-8) was second for the Red Devils, pinning Willem Riley of Union Grove in 1:04 in the second-place match.

For Central, which was seventh (93), McNeill was the only champion and the Falcons had five sectional qualifiers.

McNeill pinned Hansen of Tremper in 1:39 in the first-place match after pinning Burlington’s Moldenhauer in 48 seconds in the semifinals.

In the team sectional Tuesday, the semifinals begin at 6 p.m. with Burlington facing Milton Regional runner-up Milton and Wilmot facing Milton Regional winner Mukwonago. The winning teams will wrestle for a trip to the WIAA State Team Tournament 20 minutes after the semifinals conclude.

WIAA DIVISION 3 HORICON REGIONAL: Two of the best Division 3 wrestlers in the state did what they usually do — win — to advance to next week’s Dodgeland Sectional.

Undefeated defending state champion and Co’Ji Campbell of St. Joseph (39-0) had to wrestle only two matches at 120 pounds, and he was dominant with two first-period pins. In the first-place match, he pinned Mason Sonnenberg of Cambridge in 1:23.

And unbeaten defending state champion Drew Dolphin of Christian Life (48-0) had the same scenario, pinning both of his opponents in a total of 2:32. In the first-place match, he beat Avery Skalitzky of Waterloo in 1:13.

The Lancers had eight wrestlers in the field and seven of them qualified for the sectional as they scored 168 points to finish third.

Joining Campbell as a regional champion was Tyson Jones (27-3) at 285. He pinned both of his opponents, including a pin in 1:14 to beat Mikail Alexander-Taylor of Marshall.

Three other St. Joseph wrestlers took second — Charles Anderson (31-7) at 138, Adam Davis (25-4) at 170 and Izavion Franklin (22-7) at 220 — and two others were third.

Christian Life had just six competitors and two others won titles after Dolphin.

Sam Wilson (29-7) at 182 won all three of his matches on pins in a total of 5:58, fourth fastest in the meet. He beat Grant Chadwick of Marshall in 3:01 in the first-place match.

Eli Rodriguez (20-13) had three pins in a total of 5:01, third fastest, and beat Franklin of St. Joseph in 2:30 in the first-place match.

Javier Gomez-Atilano (20-20), at 113, had the fastest three pins in the meet, coming in a span of 2:41, and finished fourth. Two of his pins came in under a minute.

Waterloo won the meet with 212, ahead of runner-up Marshall (181).

WIAA DIVISION 2 JEFFERSON REGIONAL: Shoreland Lutheran had two champions and qualified three wrestlers for next week’s Evansville Sectional in the regional meet at Jefferson.

Mason Gill (18-1), at 132 pounds, and Adam Haas (37-10), at 145, won titles for the Pacers.

After a pin in the semifinals, Gill won a 5-1 decision over Connor Friend of Whitewater in his first-place match.

Haas had little trouble winning his title, getting a pin in the quarterfinals and a 12-0 major decision in the semifinals before pinning Jacob Ginal of East Troy in 1:42 in his first-place match.

Lucas Rathje (25-19) was second at 182 for Shoreland, needing to win two wrestlebacks to earn his place. After losing in the semifinals, he won by forfeit in the third-place wrestleback, then pinned Payton Lyon of Whitewater in 3:49 in the second-place wrestleback.

Boys swimming

WIAA DIVISION 1 RACINE SECTIONAL: Indian Trail junior CJ Gilbert was the only swimmer from Kenosha County, and one of three athletes overall, to earn a spot at next week’s WIAA State Swimming and Diving Championships at Waukesha South High School.

Gilbert took third in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:00.09 and earned an at-large spot in the event at state. He will be the 18th seed in the field of 24 swimmers and his time is five seconds behind top breaststroke qualifier Lance Johnson of Arrowhead.

Friday night, Tremper junior Evan Arneson won the diving portion of the sectional with 463.30 points and sophomore Norberto Lopez (319.55) just got in the state field as the 24th and final qualifier.

The best finishes for Bradford/Reuther were by Andrew Klug, who was seventh in the 50 freestyle (23.13), the 100 freestyle (51.04) and as a member of the 200 medley relay (1:51.88) with Alex Lopez, Caleb Bergman and Louis Rey.

For Tremper, the best swim finishes were eighth places by the 200 freestyle relay (1:44.61) and 400 freestyle relay (3:56.43), both with the same lineup of Jasper Iwen, James Bedolla, Quinn Froh and Matthew Springer.

Muskego won the sectional title with 355 points, ahead of runner-up Beloit Memorial (318.5) and third-place Badger Co-op (298).

Girls basketball

BADGER 61, INDIAN TRAIL 41: The Hawks had trouble sustaining their energy after a tough Southeast Conference game against state-ranked Franklin Friday night in a nonconference game Saturday at Indian Trail.

The short turnaround did not help Indian Trail (10-13) as they had some mental lapses and had poor shot selection, Hawks coach Charles Basaldua said.

Still, Indian Trail was in the game for most of the first half and trailed 37-26 at halftime.

“We did not play with our best effort today,” Basaldua said. “We were not taking good shots, which is uncharacteristic of how we have been playing the last several games. The rebounds and poor shooting were huge letdowns and mentally I think it affected how the team responded this afternoon.”

Indian Trail shot 15 of 71 from the field, including just 4 of 34 from 3-point range. The Hawks missed 11 layups and in one defensive sequence, Badger (13-8) got six offensive rebounds and eventually scored.

Adrianna Gonzalez had 15 points, three assists and three steals to lead Indian Trail. Gianni Harris had 10 points, six rebounds and four steals, and Lauren Andrews had eight points and seven rebounds.

Makayla Hayes led three players in double figures with 21 points.

Boys basketball

MARTIN LUTHER 57, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 52: The Spartans had just enough to hold off the Pacers Saturday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Greendale.

Shoreland is 8-12 overall and 1-12 in the MCC. Martin Luther is 14-8 and 9-5.

DOMINICAN 90, ST. JOSEPH 54: The Lancers were no match for the Knights Saturday in a Metro Classic Conference game at St. Joseph.

St. Joseph is 12-8 overall and 6-7 in the MCC. Dominican is 14-7 and 10-4.