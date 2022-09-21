High school sports roundup: Behind medalist Kylie Walker, Central girls golfers win SLC tournament

The Central High School girls’ golf team nearly pulled off a triple win Tuesday.

The first two elements fell in place nicely for the Falcons — they won the Southern Lakes Conference Championship Tournament at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville, and Central junior Kylie Walker was the medalist in a tiebreaker over Broncos’ senior Norah Roberts.

The third just eluded them as Roberts barely edged Walker for SLC Player of the Year honors.

Central totaled 326 strokes, eight ahead of Union Grove at 334. Wilmot finished fourth at 405.

Walker and Roberts both shot 2-over-par 74s in windy conditions at Ives Grove. Walker officially was the medalist as she won the first part of the WIAA tiebreaker, better back-nine score. Walker shot a 1-under 35 to Roberts’ 1-over 37.

Individual supremacy in the SLC came down to the final hole.

Roberts and Walker were playing in the final group and Roberts was ahead after the first nine holes, on the White course, with a 37 to Walker’s 39.

On their 10th hole, Walker made a birdie and Roberts had a bogey and they were tied at 2-over. Walker took a one-shot lead on their 13th hole with a par to Roberts’ bogey, but Walker gave it back with a bogey on their 14th hole.

Just as they were finishing their 15th hole, a storm came in and the players had to be pulled off the course. After an hour delay, Walker made a birdie putt, Roberts had a par and Walker went 1-up with three holes left.

After they both parred their 16th hole, Roberts came through with back-to-back birdies on her final two holes, finishing with an eight-foot birdie putt on their 18th hole to tie Walker, who birdied 17 and parred 18.

The birdie allowed Roberts to finish with a slightly lower scoring average and Player of the Year honors for the third straight year.

“It was a great battle again between both teams,” Central coach Ryan Dahl said.

Walker’s twin sister, Katelyn, shot an 80 to finish fourth overall and senior Elle OReilly and junior Chloe Brown both shot 86s to tie for fifth (OReilly was fifth on the tiebreaker).

“Kylie and Katelyn played great rounds as always and Chloe Brown came up with a great round in our No. 4 spot,” Dahl said.

Wilmot was led by junior Payton Morton who shot a 95 to finish 10th. Senior Julie Awe was the only other Panthers player to break 100, shooting a 97 to finish 15th.

Boys soccer

BRADFORD/REUTHER 2, RACINE PARK 0: The Red Devils scored one goal in each half Tuesday at Pritchard Park in Racine, both on free kicks, to get their first Southeast Conference victory of the season.

Bradford/Reuther (5-5-0, 1-3-0 SEC), coming off an 2-1 upset victory over state-ranked Racine Prairie on Saturday, had a boost of confidence from that match and it carried over against the Panthers (3-4-1, 1-3-1).

“From the start of the game we showed confidence on the ball and took control,” Red Devils coach Johnny Rimkus said. “Park had some opportunities, but we squeaked by without conceding a goal.

“It was great for us to keep up the momentum from a big win on Saturday. This was a crucial game for us and we kept the ball rolling and gained confidence turning the corner to the second half of the season.”

Mason Runyard scored the first goal of the match in the first halrf on a free kick from the left side of the box. He curved the ball around Park’s wall and put the ball in the side netting, Rimkus said.

Nick Serrano added the second goal near the end of the match on another free kick. Freshman Caleb Bergman was fouled just outside the top of the box and Serrano placed his kick just over the wall and it deflected in the net off the bottom of the crossbar.

Rimkus said goalkeeper Dylan Rosales “had a great game in net with some big saves down the final stretch. His distribution was on point and allowed us to build out of the back. It was a change of pace to score our goals on set pieces.”

CENTRAL 2, WATERFORD 1: The Falcons worked to defeat the Wolverines in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Paddock Lake.

Central (5-2-2, 3-1-0 SLC), which extended its unbeaten streak to six matches, scored both of its goals in the first half. Rex Longrie scored the first, assisted by Jacob Ludwig, and Vuk Minic scored the second goal, assisted by Sam Correa.

“We shut down their offense completely,” Falcons co-coach Jon Kao said. “That allowed Vuk (Minic) to have his way with Waterford’s backline and be extremely threatening.”

The Wolverines also scored in the first half, but did not generate any further offense in the match.

“Waterford came in with a game plan and executed it,” Central co-coach Vlatko Minic said. “We didn’t play our best soccer, but we still found a way to win.”

INDIAN TRAIL 7, RACINE HORLICK 1: The Hawks (6-4-1, 1-2-1 SEC) won their first Southeast Conference match of the season, beating the Rebels (2-7-1, 1-4 SEC) Tuesday at Jaskwhich Stadium in Kenosha.

No further details were available as of Tuesday night.

ELKHORN 11, WILMOT 0: The Panthers suffered a rough outing in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Elkhorn.

The Elks (6-2-1, 4-0 SLC) had two players, Ray Beilman and Reid Paddock, score hat tricks in the match against the Panthers (0-10, 0-4 SLC). It was the first time in four matches that Wilmot were held without a goal.

Girls volleyball

UNION GROVE 3, CENTRAL 0: Using aggressive serving and a good night keeping the ball in play, the Broncos swept the Falcons 25-17, 25-23, 25-15 in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Union Grove.

Union Grove “had a relentless pursuit for keeping balls in play," Central coach Megan Awe said. "With the tough serving, we struggled to win the serve receive game.

“When we were in system, our offense did a great job putting the ball away.”

Lindsay Piktel had 11 kills, Sydney Selburg had 16 assists and eight digs, and Maddie Mauser and Katie Polick each had three aces for the Falcons (5-9, 1-3 SLC).

RACINE CASE 3, TREMPER 0: The Trojans were swept 25-20, 25-16, 25-15 in a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Case.

No player statistics were available Tuesday night.

Girls swimming

INDIAN TRAIL 111, OAK CREEK 74: Gianna Wulterkens won in four events and Addison Busby and Kaitlyn Anderson won in three each as the Hawks won a Southeast Conference dual meet Tuesday at the YMCA Callahan Branch.

Wulterkens won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:21.98 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.34, and also swam on the winning 200 medley relay (2:03.19) and 400 freestyle relay (4:04.11).

Busby won the 100 freestyle in 1:02.94 and was on the 200 medley relay and winning 200 freestyle relay (1:53.60), and Anderson won the 100 butterfly in 1:08.70 and was on the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.

Mia Svihl won the 100 backstroke in 1:09.65 and was on the 200 freestyle relay.

RACINE UNIFIED 137, BRADFORD 46: The Red Devils lost a Southeast Conference dual meet Tuesday at Bradford.

No further details were available Tuesday night.