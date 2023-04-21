The Bradford/Reuther High School girls soccer team battled through the elements on Thursday.

The nonconference match against St. Joseph was played with a mixture of thunderstorms, sunshine and rain at Bradford Stadium. The contest opened with a weather delay because of lightning in the area and then the officials ended the match after the first half with the Red Devils winning 2-1 to improve to 5-0-0.

"I want to give a good shout-out to our referee, Armand Bennage, for prioritizing safety and very quickly calling a delay to the game when thunder and lightning unexpectedly rolled in," Bradford coach David Naylor said. "He really took charge immediately and showed great care and concern for all players and fans.

"Even though it was just one lightning bolt before the game, the weather was insane and the delay was necessary."

St. Joseph (1-3-0) opened the scoring when play resumed. A challenge inside the 18-yard box by Bradford/Reuther goalkeeper Maddie Brown resulted in a penalty kick for the Lancers.

They got to the ball first when Brown challenged the play, she fouled the Lancers player to draw a yellow card and set up a penalty kick. Ava Rizzitano scored the goal in the 15th minute for a 1-0 Lancers lead.

The Red Devils were able to play with pressure and find an equalizer in the 26th minute, Naylor said. Ella Bradley delivered a pass into the middle of the box for Haley Christianson to score, making it 1-1.

The two linked up again four minutes later on a corner kick. Bradley took the corner and Christianson headed the ball into the net to give Bradford/Reuther a 2-1 lead.

"This was the first time we have had to play from behind this year and we responded well," Naylor said. "(Christianson) is so dangerous and can score so many ways. The first goal was a creative, quick moving goal where Haley took on their defense and made players miss.

"On the second goal, Haley headed the ball from our corner kick, snapping the shot from the right side of the goal all the way to the other post and in with an amazing header.

"Haley is one of the best pure scorers I have ever seen."

UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 7, CHRISTIAN LIFE 4: Wednesday, the Eagles kept things competitive, but lost a Midwest Classic Conference match at Christian Life.

The Wildcats scored the first goal of the match in the 15th minute. Christian Life junior midfielder Aliyah Doerr leveled the score in the 22nd minute, and then scored a second goal in the 27th minute to give the Eagles (0-4-1, 0-2-0 MCC) a 2-1 lead.

After USM (2-1-0, 1-0-0) scored three goals over the next five minutes, sophomore defender Naomi Miller scored in the 32nd minute for Christian Life.

Right before the end of the first half, the Wildcats intercepted an Eagles pass and scored a goal for a 5-3 lead.

“That play was frustrating,” Christian Life coach Alan Krass said. “I thought we could get to the half with momentum, and that took some of that away.”

USM scored two additional goals in the second half, then freshman midfielder Isabella Diaz gave Christian Life its final goal in the 65th minute.

Krass said that defenders Lilly Klinkner and Birhan Voight played well.

“It was an exciting game, for sure,” Krass said. “We had great chances — we hit the crossbar and post a total of four times, which is wild.”

Baseball

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 7, RACINE LUTHERAN/PRAIRIE 2: A solid pitching performance by Soren Smith guided the Pacers to victory in a Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Carthage College.

The Pacers (3-4, 3-2 MCC) led 4-0 after two innings against the LPs (2-6, 0-3). It would prove more than enough of a cushion for senior starting pitcher Smith, who threw 6⅔ innings, scattering eight hits and allowing two runs while walking two and striking out nine. Smith also went 1 for 2 with a walk and two runs scored.

Slayton Smith went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored, and Jackson Sadowski went 1 for 3 with a triple, one RBI and a run scored.

Boys golf

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Tremper finished third, Indian Trail was fourth and Bradford was sixth Thursday in the second contested Southeast Conference mini-meet of the season.

Playing at Petrifying Springs Golf Course in Somers, junior No. 1 player Owen DeRousse and senior No. 2 player Blake Callahan, both from Tremper, had the best scores among Kenosha golfers with 41s, tying for sixth, as the Trojans totaled 182.

Junior No. 1 player AJ Hamelink of Indian Trail had a 43 and senior No. 4 player Adam Hatch had a 45 as the Hawks totaled 186.

Bradford (216) was led by senior No. 2 player Alex Lopez with a 46.

Oak Creek’s No. 2 player, senior Kyle Peck, was the medalist with a 37. Franklin, with 158, edged Oak Creek (159) by one shot to win the meet.

Softball

GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 9, ST. JOSEPH 2: The Lancers outhit the Spartans Thursday, but six errors cost St. Joseph in a Metro Classic Conference game at UW-Parkside.

Payton Hasselbrink (triple), Lauren Santarelli (RBI, stolen base) and Abigail Ellingsworth (triple) each went 3 for 4 for the Lancers (0-3 overall and MCC) and Alyssa Hubli went 2 for 4.

Martin Luther (3-2, 2-0), which had eight hits, scored one run in the first inning, then scored their other eight over the final four innings, including a three-run seventh.

Hasselbrink, the starting pitcher, went the distance and allowed four earned runs, walked two and struck out four.

Boys tennis

CENTRAL 7, WILMOT 0: The Falcons swept the Panthers in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Thursday at Wilmot.

Christos Dovas, competing at No. 1 singles for Central, defeated Ray Dippold 6-1, 6-0 to begin the singles sweep. Reid Glassen (No. 2) beat Jake Keating 6-0, 6-2, Jordan Oppenneer (No. 3) beat Isaac Blount 6-1, 6-0 and Michael Webers (No. 4) beatWilliam Stalter 6-0, 6-1.

Central won both contested matches at doubles 6-0, 6-0. John Kinzler and Brett Hanke (No. 1) beat Malachi Keen and Connor Jackson, and Camden Oppenneer and Owen Sweeney (No. 2) beat Zach Walls and Riley Leahy.