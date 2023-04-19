The Bradford/Reuther High School softball team had its nerves tested against Indian Trail Tuesday.

The Red Devils were able to carry an early lead to win 3-2 in a Southeast Conference game at Bullen Middle School.

“It was just a classic SEC softball game,” Indian Trail coach Matthew Bradley said. “Every game is a battle. Both teams left some runners on, but I give them credit — they were just one run better than us tonight.”

The Red Devils (3-2, 2-1 SEC) utilized extra-base hits from Lauren Jeanblanc and Rachael Madsen to build a 2-0 first inning lead over Indian Trail (3-2, 2-1 SEC).

The Hawks pushed across a run in the top of the second inning, but the Red Devils matched the run in the bottom of the third inning to keep a two-run lead. The Hawks tacked on another run in the fifth inning but were unable to breakthrough in the sixth or seventh inning against the Red Devils' Aubrey Strelow, who secured a 2⅔ inning save, allowing no runs on two hits, two walks and striking out four.

“Both teams played a solid defensive game,” Bradford/Reuther coach John Ruffalo said. “We felt like we wasted some opportunities to score, but we were happy to come away with an early season win against a quality opponent.”

Sophomore pitcher Brooklynn Danielson went 2 for 3 with an RBI to lead the Bradford offense. Madsen, a senior catcher, had a double and a RBI and Jeanblanc, a junior first baseman, hit a triple. Other offensive contributors were Montana Hipper and Strelow with two hits each.

Leading the way for Indian Trail was sophomore outfielder Morgan Calhoun, who went 2 for 4 with a RBI, and sophomore catcher Bella Menore, who went 2 for 3 with a RBI.

Danielson pitched four innings for Bradford with seven strikeouts, four hits and three walks. Indian Trail junior Lily Dorado pitched two innings with one strikeout and three hits and Emma Lighthizer pitched four innings with two strikeouts and eight hits.

WATERFORD 4, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0 (9 INNINGS): Falcons ace pitcher Meghan Lampos allowed just five hits and struck out 17 batters over nine innings, but the unbeaten Wolverines scored four unearned runs against her in the top of the ninth inning to win a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Paddock Lake.

Lampos had a throwing error in the top of the ninth that allowed Waterford’s leadoff hitter to reach second. A one-out infield single put runners on second and third and the next batter bunted. The runner on third was caught in a rundown, but scored on a throwing error by the shortstop.

After the second out, the Wolverines (6-0 overall and SLC) loaded the bases and the next batter doubled to center for one run. An error by Central (3-2, 3-2) allowed the other two baserunners to score.

The Falcons had four hits off Waterford freshman pitcher Jaydin Kiser — Lampos went 3 for 4 with two doubles and a triple — but they could do little else.

“Meg had an outstanding game, but give Waterford credit,” Central co-head coach Tom Lampe said. “They did what they needed to do to get the win.

“This was an old-fashioned softball game. The opportunities were few and the first team to blink was going to fall behind.”

The Falcons had a chance to score in the bottom of the fifth when leadoff hitter Delaney Koltanowski reached first on an error and she was sacrificed to third by Emma Smith. The throw got away and Koltanowski tried to score, but was thrown out at the plate.

RACINE LUTHERAN 8, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3: Mistakes added up against the Pacers during Tuesday's Metro Classic Conference game at Island Park in Racine.

The Pacers (3-2, 2-1 MCC) led 2-0 after the first inning but quickly saw the lead get chipped away. The Crusaders (4-2, 3-0 MCC) scored a run in the second inning and then plated a pair in the third to take a 3-2 lead. The Pacers finished the game with seven fielding errors and the Crusaders capitalized with a four-run fourth inning to seal the game.

Erin Borchardt started for the Pacers and allowed 10 hits and two walks while striking out four.

ELKHORN 7, WILMOT 0: The Panthers dropped a Southern Lakes Conference game to the unbeaten Elks Tuesday at Elkhorn.

Wilmot (3-3, 1-3 SLC) and Elkhorn (6-0, 5-0) each went scoreless through the first four innings, but Elkhorn capitalized off of bunts and worked through the Wilmot defense to score five runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Senior pitcher Kamryn Poepping pitched a complete game for Wilmot with three strikeouts, eight hits, two walks and four earned runs.

“Poepping gave us a great pitching effort tonight,” Wilmot coach Josh Pye said. “She did a great job of changing her speeds until the fifth inning, when Elkhorn was able to execute a few bunts and beat our defense.”

Sarah Josko and Katie Beagle each had one hit for the Panthers.

Baseball

INDIAN TRAIL 12, TREMPER 2: The Hawks scored seven runs in the first two innings and went on to beat the Trojans Tuesday in five innings at Indian Trail in an early-season showdown between two teams unbeaten in the Southeast Conference.

Indian Trail (4-1, 4-0 SEC) got its bats going early with three runs in the first inning and four in the second, and went on to score in all five innings.

Hawks coach Martin Pitts Jr. said senior Jackson Wilhelmson was an offensive spark early, stretching a single into a double that led to one of the early runs.

“I was proud of our situational hitting and base running,” Pitts said. “Offensively we got contribution from everybody in the lineup and played hard.”

Pitts also said sophomore starting pitcher Sam Callow, who allowed just five hits, two runs and struck out six, was another major factor in the win.

“Callow really competed and set the tone of the game on the mound,” Pitts said.

Sophomore Jack Zeller went 1 for 3 with three RBIs for Indian Trail, and freshman Cade Minatto (two runs scored) and junior Adrian Moyao (2 for 3, two stolen bases) each had two hits. Wilhelmson and Gage Finch also scored twice each.

Tremper (4-2, 3-1) had five players with one hit each and the Trojans hit three doubles, but also had six errors.

“ITA has a solid lineup and they swung the bats well tonight,” Tremper coach John Matera said. “Our guys are working to get better.”

This was the first of three games this week between the teams.

BRADFORD 7, RACINE CASE 6: The Red Devils erased a five run deficit and won their Southeast Conference game via a walk-off in extra innings Tuesday afternoon at Bradford.

Case (2-5, 0-4 SEC) jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the first three innings, but Bradford (3-1, 2-1 SEC) scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game.

After two scoreless innings, the Red Devils won via a walk-off with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

“Bradford survived some early inning mistakes only to battle back late in the game to take advantage of their own big inning,” Bradford coach Matt LaBuda said.

Santino Pinotti-Wojtak, Max Strash, Jackson LaBuda, Daniel Kleutsch and Colin Freitas each drove in runs for the Red Devils. Freitas also earned his first varsity win with two strikeouts in one inning of relief. Strash pitched the first seven innings, striking out eight.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 15, LUTHERAN/PRAIRIE 12 (9 INNINGS): The Pacers came up big late to win in extra innings Tuesday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Horlick Field in Racine.

The LPs (2-5, 0-2 MCC) scored four runs in the first inning and led 5-3 through five innings. The sixth inning saw a combined 15 runs scored with the Pacers (2-2, 2-1 MCC) recording eight runs in the top of the frame and following with a run in the top of the seventh to force extra innings.

David Ripke opened the ninth inning with a triple for the Pacers. Hits by Jackson Sadowski, Jon Zirbel and Slayton Smith capped off a three-run ninth inning that sealed the win.

ST. JOSEPH 7, MARTIN LUTHER 2: The Lancers had two players with two RBIs each and they stole six bases Tuesday in their Metro Classic Conference victory at Greendale.

St. Joseph (2-1, 2-0 MCC) opened the game with three runs in the top of the first and never trailed. The big hit was a two-run single by freshman Dominic Santarelli.

Senior Jack McTernan went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Santarelli went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and junior Tommy Santarelli was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Senior Joey Beirne pitched four innings in relief of junior starter Dylan Love, allowing just one earned run on five hits and striking out seven.

The Spartans (0-2, 0-2) scored in the first and fifth innings.

WATERFORD 2, CENTRAL 0: Falcons starting pitcher was perfect for three innings, but Wolverines’ pitchers Dylan Questad and Ricky Maerzke combined on a no-hitter for the state-ranked Wolverines in a Southern Lakes Conference pitchers’ duel Tuesday at Waterford.

Questad, a top-100 pro baseball prospect according to mlb.com, struck out 11 Central (5-3, 2-3 SLC) batters and walked one in his five innings for Waterford (6-1, 3-1), facing just two batters over the minimum. Maerzke finished the job with two perfect innings, striking out two.

Falcons starter Adam Switalski went toe-to-toe with Questad over the first three innings, not allowing a hit, facing the minimum nine batters and striking out three. In the bottom of the fourth, Central reliever Brody Schulte allowed two runs on a pair of doubles, one with two outs, but pitched well beyond that, allowing just three hits, two walks and striking out six.

“Central's pitchers threw fantastic as well,” Waterford coach Matt Read said. “We were swinging hot bats and they kept us off balance all day.

Waterford is ranked 10th in the www.maxpreps.com all-division Wisconsin poll.

Girls soccer

BRADFORD/REUTHER 4, RACINE CASE 2: The unbeaten Red Devils got three goals from Haley Christianson and the defense survived some struggles in the second half in a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Bradford Stadium.

Bradford/Reuther (4-0-0, 1-0-0 SEC), coming off a 2-1 victory over state-ranked Green Bay Notre Dame Saturday, got on the scoreboard first just 50 seconds into the match when Christianson split three defenders and scored on a breakaway.

“Haley is so dynamic with the ball,” Bradford/Reuther coach David Naylor said.

Christianson added her second goal in the 28th minute and the Red Devils’ other goal in the first half came two minutes later. Megan McNeely ran through on a fake shot, Christianson took a shot that hit the crossbar and sophomore Hanah DeLuca put in the rebound.

Case (0-3-0, 0-2-0 SEC) got within 3-1 in the final minute of the first half.

Christianson’s third goal came in the 56th minute to finish off her hat trick, and the Eagles scored their other goal in the 73rd minute.

Red Devils goalkeeper Madeline Brown made two saves on just four Case shots and Naylor wasn’t pleased with his team’s play in the second half.

“We played a bit flat today,” he said. “We made lots of mistakes all around the pitch and Case, to their credit, took advantage of a few mistakes to score a couple.”

CENTRAL 2, DELAVAN-DARIEN 1: Junior midfielder Ani Minic led the Falcons to victory over the previously unbeaten Comets Tuesday in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Paddock Lake.

Minic scored both goals for Central (3-3-0, 2-0-0 SLC), scoring first in the 20th minute, unassisted, and next in the 78th minute, assisted by junior forward Talia DeBartelo. Delavan-Darien (3-1-0, 0-1-0) scored its goal in the second half.

“We had to dig deep tonight and I was pleased with how the team stepped up,” Falcons coach Vlatko Minic said. “The defense played and definitely showed growth from our last week. From front to back, this was truly a team win.”

CHRISTIAN LIFE 2, RACINE LUTHERAN 2: The Eagles clawed back to earn a draw Tuesday in a nonconference match at Pritchard Park in Racine.

Christian Life (0-3-1) junior midfielder Aliyah Doerr scored the first goal of the match in the 25th minute, giving her team a lead which would hold up throughout the entire first half. Racine Lutheran (2-0-1) equalized in the 55th minute, and then took the lead with a second goal in the 70th minute. Freshman midfielder Isabella Diaz tied the score in the 72nd minute, and Christian Life coach Alan Krass said that she “beat numerous players” to do so.

“It was an incredible individual effort,” Krass said. “She took on so many defenders and just would not be denied.”

Krass also commended the play of sophomores Naomi Miller and Sydney Bandholtz, saying "they had great games in the midfield and played well.”

WATERFORD 16, WILMOT 0: The Panthers were shut out in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Waterford.

The Wolverines (4-0, 2-0 SLC) scored five goals in the first five minutes. Wilmot (0-3, 0-2 SLC) did not get a shot on goal in the match.

Boys golf

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE MAJOR MEET: Central senior Dylan Bruni had three birdies on the front nine and five bogeys on the back nine Tuesday on the way to a 2-over-par 74 at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville that led the Falcons to the title of the first Southern Lakes Conference major meet of the season.

Bruni began on the fifth hole of the White course and had two birdies in his first five holes. After moving to the Blue course, he had his bogeys, then came back to the White course and finished his round with a birdie on White No. 4.

Bruni finished three shots behind Union Grove’s Jacob Brown, who was the medalist on his home course with a 1-under-par 71. The two players were in the same group Tuesday.

All four of the Falcons’ top four players finished in the top 10. Freshman Matthew Martin and senior Bennett Gatto each shot an 83 to tie for sixth and senior Connor L’Esperance was 10th with an 85.

Central totaled 325 to win by 13 shots over the Broncos (338).

Wilmot was seventh (369) and was led by juniors Adam Cole and Dane Turner, who each shot an 87.

METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Shoreland Lutheran’s Bryce Pfeilstifter shot a 38 at Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington Tuesday to lead the Pacers to second place at the first Metro Classic Conference mini-meet of the season.

Pfeilstifter finished one shot behind medalist Danny Brooks of Milwaukee Saint Thomas More (37). Mason Gill finished 10th among individuals with a 47 for Shoreland, which was third in the team standings at 198.

Whitefish Bay Dominican was the top team at 179.

St. Joseph, which finished sixth (227), was led by Jack Zematis with a 54.

Boys tennis

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 5, BURLINGTON 2: The Falcons used strong performances from both singles and doubles to win their Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Tuesday at Paddock Lake.

At No. 1 Singles, Christo Dovas won 6-0, 6-0 over Ian Nie. Reid Glassen and Brett Hanke won their matches at 2 and 3 singles, with Glassen winning 6-2, 6-2 and Hanke winning 6-1, 6-0.

At 1 doubles, Jordan Oppenneer and Owen Sweeney defeated Jaxon Grant and Patrick Savaglia 6-1, 6-0. Camden Oppenneer and Michael Webers won at 2 doubles 6-3, 6-0.