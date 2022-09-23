High school sports roundup: Bradford's Litkey wins SEC girls golf championship

Ava Litkey was all alone for the Kenosha Bradford High School girls golf team Thursday in the Southeast Conference Tournament.

She was also all alone on top of the leaderboard.

The Red Devils senior, who has been her team's lone player all season in SEC mini-meets and tournaments, finished off a strong season by winning the individual championship in the SEC Tournament at Meadowbrook Country Club in Mount Pleasant.

Litkey shot an 87 that featured two birdies, on the first and eighth holes, and a 39 on the front nine (par-36 for women). She struggled more on the back nine, but still had the second-best score there with a 48.

Litkey was a mini-meet medalist a few times and will be in the mix for SEC Player of the Year.

Franklin senior Olivia Schueller of Franklin, another strong Player of the Year candidate, was second with 44-47—91 and the only other player to break 100 was Park senior Kiley Skenandore, who shot 48-49—97.

In the team standings, Franklin won the title at 403, with Oak Creek second at 421, Racine Case third with 426 and Racine Park fourth at 442.

Tremper and Indian Trail were in a battle for fifth and sixth, with the Trojans edging the Hawks by one stroke, 458-459.

Indian Trail had two of the next-best Kenosha County scores after Litkey, with senior No. 1 player Maddie Dahlk shooting 49-56—105 to tie for ninth with three other players. Dahlk was 12th after the first WIAA tiebreaker (back-nine score) was applied.

Junior No. 3 player Bailey Schumann shot 57-52—109 and sophomore No. 2 player Morgan Calhoun shot 55-55—110 for the Hawks.

Junior No. 3 player Rebecca Susmitch had the best score for Tremper with 54-55—109. Trojans senior No. 1 player Phina Troha shot 56-57—113 and junior No. 2 McKenna Furst had 57-58—115.

Boys volleyball

WILMOT 3, BURLINGTON 1: The Panthers defeated the Demons 25-23, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23 in a Southern Lakes Conference match Thursday at Wilmot.

No player statistics were available Thursday night for Wilmot (9-6, 3-1 SLC), which received votes in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association state poll and remained second in the SLC behind Union Grove.

UNION GROVE 3, CENTRAL 1: The Falcons kept coming at the Broncos, but they won just one set in their 25-18, 25-15, 24-26, 25-16 Southern Lakes Conference loss Thursday at Union Grove.

No player statistics were available Thursday night for Central (4-6, 2-2 SLC).

Union Grove (10-3, 4-0 SLC) remained one game ahead of second-place Wilmot (3-1 SLC) in the conference.

Cross country

SHORELAND LUTHERAN: The Lady Pacers won the Big Foot Invitational Thursday at the Duck Pond in Fontana.

Tempe Zondag led the team by finishing fifth overall (21:10.95) in the girls' race. Alianna Herrera finished seventh (21:22.54), Madelynn Sadowski finished 11th (22:23.59), Abbie Lange finished 16th (23:22.16) and Ellyn Jenks finished 18th (23:35.42) to round out Shoreland's five scoring runners.

The girls' winner was Home School Eagles (SWCHA) freshman Eliza Pfarr (19:35.53).

Shoreland won the girls race with 39 points over Rockford Christian (62).

Nathaniel Groth and Josiah Hutchinson led the Pacers boys. Groth finished 11th (18:53.15), just ahead of Hutchinson in 12th (18:55.75). Angel Ayala finished 20th (19:17.67) and teammate Zachary Haleem was 21st (19:19.87). The top time was set by Rockford Christian senior Aidan Sosnowski (16:33.51).

Rockford Christian won the boys race with 20 points over SWCHA (52) and Shoreland finished third (87).