Bradford High School senior Keany Parks has always provided quite a show. Whether it be football, basketball or track & field — his raw athleticism is clear for all to see.

That remained true on Saturday at the Wisconsin Track and Field Association State Indoor Championships at UW-Whitewater. The University of Wyoming-bound Parks won the long jump with a leap of 23 feet, 7 inches.

The Bradford boys tied for 11th place in an event featuring more than 50 schools.

The Red Devils were 14th in the 4x200-meter relay (1:35.89) with Armani Chew, Alex Deluca, Jayln Green and Brandon Walton. Thomas Reilly was 23rd in the shot put (45-7¾)

Indian Trail finished 10th in the 4x400 relay (3:38.2) with the team of Connor Gilbert, Ian Hetrick, Dayton Dahlquist and Edward Jones.

Gilbert also placed 21st in the 400 meters (53.83). Jones, Hetrick and Dayton Dahlquist also were 25th in the 4x200 relay (1:36.99) with Logan Zdanowicz.

Vivian Jones had a big day for the Indian Trail girls. She finished fourth with a personal best in the 60 hurdles (9.25) and was eighth in the long jump (16-9) ahead of teammates Jayda Riley (15-11), Tiara Murray (15-9½) and Houston (14-10) in 27th, 31st and 44th.

Jones also was part of Indian Trail's sixth-place 4x200 relay (1:50.49) with Gianni Harris, Amayah Houston and Alissa Taylor. Indian Trail was 12th in the 4x400 relay (4:19.22) with Harris, Taylor, Annie Herrmann and Grace Kozel. Herrmann was 43rd with a personal best on the 400 meters (1:05.13) and Kozel was 56th in the 1,600 (5:51.67).

In the triple jump, Riley finished 15th (33-5) and Murray was 19th (33-2). Nailah Taylor was 14th in the high jump (5-0), Chloe Choi was 21st in the pole vault (10-0) and Janiyah Taylor was 67th in the 800 (2:37.45).

Wilmot sophomore Morgan Rutherford was 30th in the long jump (15-9½).

Homestead won the girls team competition with 39 points ahead of Arrowhead (36). Indian Trail tied five other schools for 22nd (8). Wilmot didn't score.

Boys golf

ELKHORN INVITATIONAL: In Central’s first tournament of the season Saturday, the Falcons’ top four golfers all finished in the top 20 and they finished second in the 16-team Elkhorn Invitational, played on the North and South courses at Evergreen Golf Club in Elkhorn.

Central totaled 337 strokes, 10 shots behind champion Cambridge (327) and eight shots ahead of third-place Kohler (345). Wilmot was fifth at 361.

Senior Dylan Bruni shot a 75 for the Falcons, one shot behind medalist Everett Schroeder of Kohler (74). Bruni, who shot a 1-under-par 35 on the back nine, started on the 18th hole and had a birdie, and he finished his round on the 17th hole with another birdie.

Freshman Matthew Martin had a strong varsity debut for Central with an 83 to finish seventh. Senior Connor L’Esperance was 16th (89) and junior Aidan Hawkins was 19th (90).

For Wilmot, junior Adam Cole was 12th with an 86 and junior Dane Turner was 18th with an 89.

Baseball

RUFUS KING 6-8, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 1-7: The Pacers opened their season Saturday by getting swept by the Generals in a nonconference doubleheader at Aaron Field in Milwaukee.

In the second game, Shoreland (0-2) rallied from a 7-2 deficit with three runs in the fifth inning and two in the sixth to tie the game at 7-7, but King (2-2) scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to win.

Each team had 10 hits in the game, with seniors David Ripke (3 for 5, double), Soren Smith (2 for 4, double, RBI) and Jonathan Zirbel (1 for 3, two RBIs) leading the Pacers. Smith and Ripke also pitched for Shoreland and combined to strike out eight.

In the first game, the Pacers had just two hits, by junior Jackson Sadowski (triple) and sophomore Michael Curran. The Generals scored five runs in the third inning and Shoreland got its only run in the seventh.

Boys tennis

TREMPER: The Trojans faced a challenging field at Saturday's Prairie quadrangular at Wind Point.

Tremper lost meets to Racine Case (5-2) and Racine Prairie (7-0).

Enzo Price, competing at No. 1 singles, defeated Racine Case's Srikar Munagavalasa 6-4, 7-5, and Price also lost a tight 7-5, 7-5 contest to Prairie's Taej Desai.

The No. 1 doubles team of David McCormick and Chris Donkor defeated Racine Case's Jaipreet Singh and Andre Cartagena Jr. 6-1, 6-1, then the Tremper duo lost 6-3, 6-1 against Calvin Sharpe and Jonathan Orth of Prairie.