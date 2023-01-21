High school sports roundup: Bradford's Ramos wins 145-pound class at the Highlander Invitational

The Bradford High School wrestling team took part in a deep field at Friday's Highlander Invitational at Homestead High School in Mequon.

Corbin Ramos, competing at 145 pounds, found himself in perhaps the deepest bracket at the 30-team meet, with 24 participants.

It didn't matter who was in front of Ramos on Friday — the senior was dominant as he blitzed through the stacked bracket to win the 145-pound class with a 5-0 record.

Ramos opened with a pin over Oconomowoc's Liam Nichols (1:20), a technical fall win over Whitefish Bay's NZ Gorham (18-2, 2:00) and then successive major decisions over Kewaskum's Nic Deheck (17-7) and Germantown's Eli Rabideau (15-4).

Ramos was lined up against South Milwaukee's Connor O'Donnell in the first-place match. It came to a decision and Ramos won 7-1 to sweep the bracket.

Thomas Reilly went on a roll for Bradford at 195. Reilly pinned Grafton's Shawn Steltenpohl (0:37) and won a pair of major decisions over Oconomowoc's Samuel Ganos (11-3) and Germantown's Alex Pluta (22-8). He squared off with Kewaskum's Dylan Soyk in the semifinals and was lost on a pin (3:33) to place fourth.

Bradford finished 16th at the 30-team tournament with 159 points. Germantown (356) won ahead of Kewaskum (314).

WILMOT: The Panthers won three weight classes at Friday's Demon Invitational at Burlington.

Gianni Rebellato, competing at 120 pounds, went 3-0 with a technical fall (21-5, 5:18) over West Allis Central's Hayden Shalabi and a pin over Burlington's Landon Jacobs (1:49). Rebellato won a 29-4 decision over Big Foot/Williams Bay's Chase Rodriguez in the third-round match to secure first place.

Logan Defilippo placed first at 138, pinning Madison Memorial's Cashes Bufford (2:43) and then earning a major decision (11-3) over Lake Country Lutheran's Josh Vandre. Defilippo earned first place by pinning Burlington's Jayden Glaviano (0:28) in the third round.

Mitch Norvalls went 2-0 at 170 and won the first-place match with a pin over Madison Memorial's Anthony Watters (1:04).

The Panthers also had three second-place finishers: Zach Rohloff (132), Layne Gauger (145) and Owen Drissel (160). Wilmot finished second at the eight-team invite with 163.5 — trailing only the hosts Burlington (236).

Boys basketball

INDIAN TRAIL 86, DR. HOWARD FULLER COLLEGIATE ACADEMY 70: The Hawks had a hot start and never looked back during Friday's nonconference game at Kenosha.

The Hawks (11-4) doubled up the Lions (4-4) by halftime, leading 40-19. Manasseh Stackhouse scored 17 of his game-high 29 points in the first half and finished the night 9 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Jackson Wilhelmson added 15 points as the Hawks won their third straight game.

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 57, WILMOT 52: Jake Christiansen scored 15 points as the Panthers came up short in a Southern Lakes Conference game on Friday at Lake Geneva.

The Panthers (6-10, 1-6 SLC) trailed 24-23 after the first half, but foul trouble proved costly in the second half as the Badgers (8-8, 4-3 SLC) were able to get to the line and go 12 of 14 on free throws in the half.

Christian Irslinger hit a game-high three 3-point baskets for Wilmot and finished with 11 points. Kade Frisby added 10 points.

Brad Lyon scored a game-high 20 points for the Badgers as they ended their season-long losing streak at four games.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 51, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 32: The Pacers used a strong defensive effort to earn their first Metro Classic Conference win of the season Friday at Burlington.

Shoreland (6-7, 1-7 MCC) jumped out to an 11-2 lead and never trailed Catholic Central (3-12, 0-8 MCC).

Brayden Van De Water led the Pacers with 14 points. Sophomore guard Gavin Moore added 10 points and Connor Hahm finished with seven points and three rebounds.

The win snapped an 11-game losing streak in conference play for Shoreland.

Evan Krien led the Hilltoppers with 12 points.

RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S 69, ST. JOSEPH 50: The Lancers were unable to overcome an early deficit in their Metro Classic Conference game Friday at Racine.

St. Catherine’s (13-1, 8-0 MCC), ranked fourth in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, jumped out to a 30-18 halftime lead against St. Joseph (9-6, 3-5).

“We played hard and continued to fight,” St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. “I have to make better adjustments during the game.”

Eric Kenesie led the Lancers with 21 points and nine assists, and Jack McTernan added 11 points.

Evan Moherek led the Angels with 23 points.

Girls basketball

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 69, WILMOT 65 (OT): An all-around team performance went for naught as the Panthers lost a Southern Lakes Conference game on Friday at Lake Geneva.

The Panthers (4-13, 1-7 SLC) trailed 29-26 at halftime. The team was led by junior guard McKenna Johnson with 28 points. Johnson fouled out with 56.4 seconds remaining. At that point, the Badgers (10-5, 5-3 SLC) led 54-52.

The Panthers, down their top scorer, kept their cool with Madeline Nettis making crucial free throws to tie the game — and came through again at the line to take a 56-54 lead with just over 10 seconds remaining. Following a series of timeouts the Badgers forced overtime with Molly Deering winning a race to the paint and scoring a layup at the buzzer to force overtime. Deering finished with a team-high 22 points.

The overtime frame was frenetic but the Badgers held the edge. Natalie Porras connected on a 3-pointer with a minute remaining to take the lead at 65-64. The Panthers following possession ended with a missed shot and a ball rolling out of bounds.

The Panthers were forced into fouling and looked to have a last gasp at typing the game after Ali Beagle appeared to get a shot and the foul — only to have been called for a charge instead. The play could have tied the game. Instead, it tilted the contest to Badger — where it would stay to the final horn.

Megan Sala finished with nine points for the Panthers. Katie Beagle and Nettis added eight points each.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 43, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 38: The Pacers led 27-19 at halftime, but the Lady Toppers turned up the defensive pressure and limited Shoreland Lutheran to just 11 second-half points Friday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Burlington.

Anna Koestler had a big first half for the Pacers (4-12, 1-8 MCC), scoring 13 points, and Julia Heathcock added five to help them build the lead.

But Catholic Central (4-10, 1-8 MCC) held Koestler to just four points in the second half and Shoreland’s leading scorer, Amanda Heusterberg (19.9 points per game) scored zero points in the second half and just four in the game.

The Lady Toppers outscored the Pacers 24-11 in the second half.

The Pacers won the teams’ first meeting this season 48-36 on Dec. 2 at Somers, but Tenley Loos and Jayden Garratt made sure Catholic Central got its first MCC victory of the season.

Loos scored a game-high 18 points for the Lady Toppers, more than double her average of 7.9 points per game, and Garratt, who averages 9.4, also surpassed her average with 13 points.

UNION GROVE 62, CENTRAL 42: The Falcons gave it everything they had, but ran into an offensive wall in the second half of a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Paddock Lake.

Central (5-12, 3-5 SLC) was competitive with Union Grove (13-1, 8-0) in the first half and trailed only 36-31 at halftime, the most points the Broncos have given up in a half this season.

The Falcons went on to score the first points of the second half, but weren't able to do much more offensively once Union Grove, ranked fourth in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, went on a 15-0 run to build on their lead.

“Our girls put up a great fight,” Central coach Sarah Vozel said. “We came out and had a good offensive first half. We did what we needed to do on the defensive end to start the second half, but couldn’t capitalize on big stops and eventually Union Grove started to do what they do and we let it slip away.

“It was a tough second half for us offensively, but we managed to stay positive and continue to play a hard game. I’m really proud of the effort the girls gave tonight.”

Senior forward Reese Rynberg had 22 points to lead the Falcons. Senior forward Alyssa Klementzos had nine points and was the only other Central player to score more than six points.

Boys diving

TREMPER: Evan Arneson placed fourth Friday in the Nicolet Diving Invitational at Glendale Nicolet.

Arneson scored 389.75 points against some of the best divers in the state, Trojans diving coach Jackie Turner said. There were 23 divers competing.

“He is very happy with how he did because this is a highly competitive meet,” said Turner, Arneson’s nephew. “Evan has been working very hard to increase his difficulty on his dives and it is paying off.”

Norberto Lopez placed 12th and increased his score by 23 points from his previous meet, scoring 264.75.

Sam Aldape of Mequon Homestead won the title with a score of 496.00.

Boys hockey

THUNDER: Kenosha jumped out to a 5-1 lead after the first period, then held on to beat Arrowhead 6-4 Friday in a Classic Eight Conference game at the Mullett Ice Center in Hartland.

The victory put the Thunder (12-4-0, 5-3-0) on top of the conference standings.

Lakeview senior Lucas Eltoft scored the first four goals for the Thunder for a natural hat trick, with Arrowhead scoring one goal between the second and third goals. Fellow Lakeview senior Nick Seidman assisted on Eltoft’s last two goals of the period.

Central junior Dylan Kozak scored the fifth goal for Kenosha with just two seconds left in the first period, assisted by Tremper senior Jake Schulte and Indian Trail senior Liam Von Ellm-McKenna.

Arrowhead scored twice in the second period to get within 5-3, then Eltoft scored his fifth goal of the night early in the third period, assisted by Von Ellm-McKenna and Indian Trail junior Devlin Al Sager.

Arrowhead scored its final goal with 2:29 left in regulation.

The Thunder outshot the Warhawks 42-17 and Indian Trail junior goalie Logan Korhonen made 13 saves.

“Tonight was our third conference game in seven days,” Thunder coach Joe Trifone said. “We are battling for seeding position and needed all three. Tonight was a great game by our top guys.”