High school sports roundup: Brankey's pitching keys victory for Central baseball

The Central High School baseball team fought through adversity Thursday, but a big-time pitching performance by Seth Brankey ended up being the difference between winning and losing for the Falcons.

Central and Waterford were tied at 5-5 after three innings, but persistence paid off for the Falcons as they scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings, and Brankey kept the Wolverines at bay on the mound, for a 7-5 victory at Waterford to earn a split of a two-game Southern Lakes Conference series this week.

Central (6-1, 4-1 SLC), which took its first loss of the season Tuesday at the hands of Waterford (3-2, 2-2), opened the game with three runs in the first inning. The Wolverines answered with three runs of their own.

After the Falcons scored one in the top of the second, Waterford took a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the inning. Central tied the game in the top of the third.

That’s where is stayed until the top of the sixth, when the Falcons took a 6-5 lead. They added a run in the seventh to ahead by two runs, but the Wolverines were unable to respond.

That’s because of Brankey, who relieved starter Adam Switalski (five hits, four walks, four strikeouts) after two innings and took command of the game, Central coach Jake Morman said. Brankey allowed just two hits, walked two and struck out seven over the final five innings, throwing 43 of 67 pitches for strikes.

“Seth was outstanding on the mound and in complete control of the game,” Morman said. “I can’t say enough about how big of a performance that was for him to come into that game and just calm things down and deliver quality pitch after quality pitch.”

Nick Argersinger led the Falcons’ offense, going 2 for 4 with a double, two walks and two RBIs. Switalski overcame his troubles on the mound by going 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and a run scored, and Keegan Kearby had one hit and scored two runs. Brankey and Switalski each had a stolen base.

“I’m really proud of our guys and how they battled through some adversity in this game, kept their heads, and found a way to get a win,” Morman said.

TREMPER 2, BURLINGTON 0: It was a day for the pitchers Thursday, but the Trojans needed just one good hit to win a nonconference game at Beaumont Field in Burlington.

Senior left fielder Jalani Hudnall hit a two-run triple in the top of the third inning for the only runs of the game. Junior second baseman Ryne Lesnik walked and senior first baseman Ivan Jake singled ahead of Hudnall’s big hit.

Tremper pitchers Wyatt Modory and Richie Dibble were nearly unhittable, allowing just two hits and striking out a combined 17 Demons batters.

Modory, a senior, went the first 3 2/3 innings and didn’t allow a hit, struck out nine and walked four. Dibble, a junior, went the final 3 1/3 innings and allowed two hits, two walks and struck out eight.

Cam Prickett had the only other hit for the Trojans. Five Demons pitchers combined on the three-hitter, but Burlington left eight runners on base.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 5, RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 1: The Pacers had eight hits and took advantage of six walks and two hit batters Thursday to win a Metro Classic Conference game at Horlick Field in Racine.

Shoreland (2-3, 2-2 MCC) scored two runs in the top of the second inning and added two more in the top of the fifth to take a 4-1 lead. The Pacers added an insurance run in the top of the sixth.

Senior first baseman Tyler Walker went 2 for 2 with two walks, two runs scored and an RBI for Shoreland. Junior pitcher David Ripke allowed six hits over the first six innings.

SAINT FRANCIS 20, CHRISTIAN LIFE 4: The Eagles were grounded Thursday in a Midwest Classic Conference loss at Sheridan Park in Cudahy.

No further information was available about Christian Life (0-5 overall and MCC) or Saint Francis (3-0, 3-0).

INDIAN TRAIL 5, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 2: The Hawks were outhit 6-4, but their aggressive base running and nine walks issued by the Badgers helped Indian Trail win a nonconference game Wednesday at Indian Trail.

The Hawks (2-3) got a complete-game pitching performance from Tanner Johnson, who allowed six hits, struck out six and walked three.

Indian Trail scored in each of the first two innings for a 2-0 lead and made it 3-2 after five innings. After the Badgers (1-6) scored in the top of the sixth, the Hawks got two insurance runs in the bottom of the inning.

Center fielder Jackson Wilhelmson went 2 for 3 and first baseman James Walkanoff hit an RBI double and scored a run. Indian Trail had four stolen bases.

“Our base running has been our saving grace and the kids have had fun being aggressive on the bases,” Hawks coach Marty Pitts said.

Gage Finch and Johnson each walked twice and Finch had an RBI.

Softball

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 8, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Lady Pacers completed a two-game Metro Classic Conference sweep of the Crusaders Thursday by shutting them out at Island Park in Racine.

Shoreland (3-1, 2-1 MCC) was outhit 6-3, but took advantage of three Racine Lutheran errors and five walks by Crusaders pitcher Lindsey Thoennes to score in each of the first five innings to take an 8-0 lead.

The Lady Pacers also made several strong defensive plays to keep Racine Lutheran (2-4, 1-3) off the scoreboard.

Shoreland pitcher Erin Borchardt scattered six hits and struck out four to earn the victory.

MARTIN LUTHER 8, ST. JOSEPH 6: The Lancers spotted the Spartans an eight-run lead, but St. Joseph almost came back in a Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at The Rock Sports Complex in Franklin.

The Lancers (3-4, 2-2 MCC) fell behind 4-0 after five innings, then Martin Luther (4-0, 4-0) scored four runs in the top of the sixth to take an 8-0 lead.

St. Joseph started its comeback attempt with three runs in the bottom of the sixth on a pair of Spartans errors (they had six on the day) and a double by starting pitcher Cami Nyara.

After Nyara held Martin Luther scoreless in the top of the seventh, the Lancers score three runs on home runs by Payton Hasselbrink and Ellie Schuler, but that was all they could get.

Schuler and Alyssa Huble each went 2 for 4 with Schuler adding two RBIs and two runs scored.

Nyara allowed 10 hits, four earned runs and struck out 10 Spartans.

WATERFORD 4, CENTRAL 3: The Falcons had 15 hits against Wolverines pitcher Shawna Kiser, but left 10 runners on base and lost their first Southern Lakes Conference game of the season Thursday at Sorensen Fields in Paddock Lake.

Central (3-2, 3-1 SLC) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, then Waterford (2-4, 2-4) tied the game with single runs in the top of the fourth and fifth innings.

The Falcons took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth, but that was all they would get.

The Wolverines went ahead 4-3 in the top of the sixth when Saydie Evjen hit a two-run triple off Central starter Meg Lampos.

Lila McNeill pitched a perfect top of the seventh, but the Falcons couldn’t get anything in the bottom of the inning off Kiser.

McNeill had a good night offensively, going 3 for 4 with two doubles. Rubie Steinmetz went 2 for 3 and Carlie Diggs and Brooke Schumaker had one RBI each for Central. Laney Koltanowski (double) and Ashlyn Edgerist (triple) each had an extra-base hit.

Kiser struck out four and allowed two earned runs for Waterford, which had three players with two hits each.

ELKHORN 9, WILMOT 4: The Elks remained unbeaten in the Southern Lakes Conference Thursday with a victory over the Panthers at Elkhorn.

Wilmot (5-2, 3-2 SLC) fell behind 8-1 after four innings, the only run coming on a solo home run to center field by Sophie Schmidt in the top of the second inning.

Katie Beagle hit a two-run home run to center in the top of the fifth after Kelsey Smyk singled to right, but the Elks (6-2, 6-0) added a run in the bottom of the fifth to go ahead 9-3. Smyk hit the first of three straight Panthers singles in the top of the seventh and scored the final run of the game on Summer Bewick’s single.

Elkhorn first baseman Ariana Schliepp hit two home runs and left fielder Kenzie Calvillo hit one homer, and each finished with three RBIs.

Girls soccer

CHRISTIAN LIFE 4, CRISTO REY-ST. MARTIN 2: The Eagles scored three goals in the first 12 minutes, then held on in the second half for a nonconference victory over the Lady Knights Thursday at Christian Life.

Aliya Doerr scored the first goal for Christian Life (2-2) on a breakaway in the fifth minute, Audrey Heiring scored from just outside the box in the ninth minute and Doerr scored again in the 12th minute on a corner kick she hooked into the goal.

Cristo Rey, from Waukegan, Illinois, scored on a corner kick in the 30th minute and the score was 3-1 at the half.

The Lady Knights scored on a free kick in the 60th minute to get within 3-2, but the Eagles got an insurance goal shortly thereafter when Sofia Davis crossed the ball to Heiring for the fourth goal.

Melany Smith and Sara Barbaro split time in goal and combined for six saves.

Christian Life coach Alan Krass said defenders Maddie Andersen and Rachel Sheppard played strong defense in the match.

Boys tennis

CENTRAL 7, WILMOT 0: The Falcons did not lose a single game in the five contested matches of a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Thursday at Paddock Lake.

Christos Dovas, at No. 1 singles, started the singles sweep for Central with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Ray Dippold. Austin Dority (No. 2), Reid Glassen (No. 3) and Brett Hanke (No. 4) also won 6-0, 6-0.

In the only contested doubles match (Wilmot does not have players at No. 2 or 3 doubles), Ben Marecek and John Kinzler beat Connor Jackson and Malachi Keen 6-0, 6-0.

