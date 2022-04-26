High school sports roundup: Central baseball rally twice to beat Burlington

Central High School baseball found themselves needing to rally back twice to defeat Burlington in a Southern Lakes Conference game on Monday at Kenosha.

And the Falcons kept battling away to win 11-10 in walk-off fashion.

The Falcons (9-1, 5-1 SLC) trailed 7-2 to the Demons (4-4, 3-2 SLC) after three innings of play. The Falcons fought back to take a 9-8 lead into the seventh inning. But the Demons pushed across two runs in the top frame to lead 10-9. Only for the Falcons to get those two runs right back in the final frame to take the win.

"What a crazy game," Central coach Jacob Morman said. "I've got to give our guys a ton of credit for hanging in the game after a tough start, keeping their heads in the game, grinding out at bats and chipping away — giving ourselves a chance at the end.

In a game of offense — significant credit belongs to Central's relief pitcher Jack Brenton. After starting pitcher Adam Switalski exited after three innings, Brenton entered in relief and pitched three innings allowing three runs (none earned) on only two hits with one walk.

Brenton found out he was being promoted to the varsity team and pitching at 10 a.m. on gameday.

"We don't find ourselves in that position at the end to win it without Jack Brenton and what he did for us on the mound today," Morman said. "The poise he had on the mound to keep us in it in his first varsity game was incredible."

Seth Brankey led the Falcons going 3 for 4 with a double, triple, one walk, three RBIs and three runs scored. Joey Pflug went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored. And Nick Argersinger went 0 for 2 while driving in two RBIs.

Softball

BRADFORD 7, FRANKLIN 0: Brooklynn Danielson pitched a three-hit shutout for the Red Devils in a Southeast Conference game on Monday at Bullen Middle School in Kenosha.

The Red Devils (6-3, 3-2 SEC) scored four runs in the second inning and added two more in the third inning to lead the Sabers (3-4, 1-2 SEC) in the early stages. But that run support was more than enough.

Danielson pitched all seven innings for the Red Devils, allowing no runs on three hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts in the game. At the plate, Danielson also went 1 for 3 with a double.

Rachel Madsen went 1 for 2 with an inside-the-park home run for the Red Devils in the sixth inning. And Angela Parker went 1 for 3 with a double.

INDIAN TRAIL 7, SUSSEX HAMILTON 2: Emma Giese hit a home run as the Hawks won a nonconference game on Monday at Kenosha.

The Hawks (6-0) held the Chargers (4-4) scoreless through the game's opening six innings. Morgan Fuhrer struck out six and only allowed three hits for the Hawks in the win.

Giese went 1 for 4 with a home run for the Hawks. Alona Boydston went 3 for 4 with a double. Taylor Jacobson went 2 for 4 with a double. And Grace Peltier went 2 for 4 with a double.

UNION GROVE 10, CENTRAL 3: The Falcons scored three runs in the first inning but were unable to keep pace with the Broncos' offense in their Southern Lakes Conference game Monday afternoon at Sorensen Softball Fields.

Central (3-3, 3-2 SLC) opened the game with a two-run double by Sam Erber, who scored on a Rubie Steinmetz single. Union Grove (7-2, 6-1 SLC) responded with a four-run second inning and added six runs across the final four innings.

"We just didn't put anything together after the first inning,” co-head coach Tom Lampe said. “ We also have to tighten the defense."

Megan Lampos led the Falcons with two hits and struck out eight in four innings of pitching. Emily Boyle pitched a complete game to lead the Broncos.

Girls soccer

UNION GROVE 13, WILMOT 0: The Panthers were shut out in their Southern Lakes Conference game Monday night in Union Grove.

Wilmot (0-6, 0-4 SLC) fell behind 5-0 in the first 15 minutes. Paige Cotton and Julia James each scored five goals to lead Union Grove (5-2-1, 2-0-1 SLC).

RACINE PARK 2, KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE 0: The Eagles were shut out in a nonconference game Monday night in Racine.

Kenosha Christian Life (2-3) fell behind when Racine Park (2-2-3) scored on a penalty kick attempt in the 30th minute. The Panthers added a second goal five minutes later.

“Most of the game was back and forth,” coach Alan Krass said. “We had three good scoring chances but couldn’t finish.”

Krass praised the play of Aliyah Doerr, Sydney Bandholtz and Kylee Kinsman.

Boys golf

Indian Trail played host to Monday afternoon's Southeast Conference Mini-Meet at Strawberry Creek Golf Course in Kenosha.

And the Hawks finished third as a team behind a solid outing for senior Alex Martin.

Martin, playing as Indian Trail's No. 1 at the mini-meet, shot for five pars on Strawberry Creek's back-nine to finish with a 42. Martin's efforts were only bested by Sam Nolan and Jack Boscher of Racine Case who shot a 40.

The Hawks also received good performances from their sophomores competing at No. 2 and No. 3 at the meet. AJ Hamelin had two pars and finished with a 46. And Caden Jeffson finished with four pars for a 47.

Owen Derousse led Tremper at the mini-meet. The sophomore shot for two pars and ended with a 48.

Bradford didn't field a full team to compete in the team event. But their No. 2 sophomore Luis Canady provided the Red Devils with their best score of the outing with a 55.

The team event was won by Oak Creek with a 174. Indian Trail finished third (193) and Tremper finished fifth (210).

