The Central High School baseball team had a big offensive outburst early in its nonconference game against Tremper Wednesday, then the Falcons had to hang on for dear life.

Central led 10-1 after its at-bat in the top of the sixth inning, but the Trojans kept up the pressure and had the tying run coming to the plate in the bottom of the seventh before the Falcons pulled out a 10-7 victory at Tremper’s Andy Smith Field.

Central (4-1) jumped on Trojans starter Rory Dutton in the top of the second inning with six runs, although none of them were earned. The Falcons had two hits, walked four times and Dutton had a wild pitch and hit two batters in his 1 2/3 innings. None of Central’s 10 runs were earned.

Meanwhile, sophomore pitcher Joe Suokko, in his first varsity start for Central, allowed just one run through the first five innings, then ran into trouble in the bottom of the sixth as the Trojans scored four runs to close the gap to 10-5. Suokko went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five hits, allowing five runs, striking out three and walking three.

“Joe Suokko was awesome,” Central coach Jacob Morman said. “I loved his demeanor on the mound all game long. Tremper has a good lineup and I thought he did a good job attacking the zone.”

Tremper scored twice in the bottom of the seventh and sophomore shortstop Ethan Bauerschmidt came to the plate as the tying run with two runners on base, but junior reliever Carson Schultz came into the game and got him out on three pitches.

“I’m proud of how our team rebounded from a rough start,” Trojans coach John Matera said. “By chipping away at the deficit, we got to a point in the seventh inning where we had the winning run at the plate.

“We hit the ball well tonight. The kids looked comfortable at the plate, limited strikeouts and made hard contact.”

Bauerschmidt went 2 for 5, Dutton went 2 for 4 with a double and senior Tanner White went 2 for 4 and scored twice for Tremper.

The Falcons had just five hits and Schultz had two RBIs.

Girls soccer

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 6, SAINT THOMAS MORE 0: Alianna Herrera and Kalyssa Carter each scored two goals for the Pacers in their Metro Classic Conference victory over the Cavaliers Wednesday at Somers.

Shoreland (2-2-1, 1-1-0 MCC), ranked sixth in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, scored four goals in the first 18 minutes of the match to take control early.

Herrera, a senior defender, scored in the 18th minute, assisted by Maren Fitzpatrick, then scored unassisted in the 34th minute.

Carter, a freshman forward, opened the scoring in the sixth minute, assisted by junior Belle Zarling, then scored unassisted the 13th minute with her seventh goal of the season as the Pacers built a 5-0 lead at the half.

Senior Julia Heathcock (senior Kaylee Carter assist) had a goal in the 10th minute and Zarling (unassisted) finished the scoring in the 70th minute.

Sophomore goalkeeper Ella Malliet earned her first shutout of the season, making six saves.

“Herrera played all over the field and scored two goals from her fullback position,” Shoreland coach Matthew Grow said. “Senior defenders Kylah Diagne and Megan Grow played very well.”

Softball

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 15, LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 0: The Pacers (2-1) dominated a nonconference game Wednesday against the Timberwolves (0-2) at Somers.