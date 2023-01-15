High school sports roundup: Central boys basketball team pulls off upset

The Central High School boys basketball team may be on the verge of some state respect.

The Falcons hit the road for the LeRoy Young Classic at West Bend East and pulled off a big upset by beating Howards Grove 52-46.

Howards Grove (12-1) entered the game unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll and the wissports.net state coaches poll. Central (10-2) received one vote in the AP poll and were not in the coaches’ top 10.

The Falcons led 25-22 at halftime and held off the Tigers 27-24 in the second half.

Elijah Griffin had a big game for Central, scoring 20 points, including 7 of 8 shooting at the free-throw line. He was 5 of 6 in the second half. Griffin entered the game averaging around 13.8 points per game.

John Kinzler added eight points for the Falcons, who were playing games on back-to-back days. They beat Lake Geneva Badger 73-60 Friday night.

Tanner Schumacher led Howards Grove with 12 points, under his average of 18.6. Trent Gruenwald added 10 points.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 65, ST. JOSEPH 50: The Lancers tried to keep it close, but the Cavaliers pulled away for a Metro Classic Conference game Saturday at St. Joseph.

“We had an early opportunity to be in the game, but couldn’t execute and finish contested shots,” St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. “This was a loss that we can definitely learn from.”

Eric Kenesie went 6 of 15 from the field, but just 1 of 5 from 3-point range, and led the Lancers (9-4, 3-3 MCC) with 19 points and five assists. Peter Stapleton added 10 points and eight rebounds.

St. Joseph went 17 of 39 from the field.

No information was available Saturday about the Cavaliers (10-2, 5-1), ranked seventh in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll.

Wrestling

WOLVERINE DUALS: Co’Ji Campbell of St. Joseph went 5-0 with four first-period pins and was named the Wrestler of the Meet in the Wolverine Duals Saturday at Waukesha West.

Tremper had the best team finish, taking fourth place, with the Lancers taking eighth and Wilmot finishing 10th.

Campbell dominated at 120 pounds, pinning three wrestlers in less than a minute. He pinned Gavin Pardilla of Wilmette (Illinois) Loyola Academy in 57 seconds, Coen Henn of Wisconsin Lutheran in 1:37, Trevor Moss of Waukesha West in 27 seconds and Jeffery Jewell of Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir in 45 seconds.

Also for St. Joseph, Charles Anderson went 4-1 with three pins at 138, Brian Ortega went 3-1 at 182 and Marco Matteucci went 4-1 with three pins at 195. The Lancers went 1-4 in dual meets, their win coming on a tiebreaker against Wilmot and losing to Riverside/Golda Meir 54-18 in the seventh-place dual.

The Trojans went 3-2 in dual meets, beating Elkhorn 46-31, Janesville Parker 43-36 and Riverside/Golda Meir 60-24 before losing to Waukesha West 55-22 in the third-place dual.

Connor Crawford went 5-0 to lead Tremper individuals. He won two major decisions and pinned his final three opponents, beating Shawn Sobczak of parker in 1:54, Nazjae Davis of Riverside/Golda Meir in 36 seconds and Kayne Gatton of Elkhorn in 1:05.

Going 4-1 for the Trojans were Nathan Hines at 126 (three pins), Nathan Johnson at 145 (four pins) and Tyler Hansen at 220 (two pins).

Wilmot lost all five dual meets, ending with a 38-24 loss to Elkhorn in the ninth-place dual.

Zach Rohloff (132/138, two pins) and Mitch Norvall (170, three pins) each went 4-1 for the Panthers.

BADGER SCRAMBLE: Corbin Ramos won the title at 152 pounds and two others placed third for Bradford/Reuther Saturday at the Badger Scramble at Lake Geneva.

Ramos (26-1) dominated his weight class by pinning all five of his opponents in the second period or earlier.

He pinned Evan Petrick of Union Grove in 1:48, Payton Lee of Kaukauna in 1:10, Benji Gore of Sun Prairie East/West in 1:34, Haroon Ahamed of Sun Prairie East/West in 2:55 and Elijah Brummett of Badger in 3:05.

Going 3-2 and finishing third for the Red Devils were Thomas Reilly (17-4) at 195 and Ethan McClain (20-6) at 220. Reilly won his first three matches on first-period pins, two in less than a minute, and McClain got his three victories on pins, including one in 16 seconds.

The top finisher for Indian Trail was Sullivan Ramos (30-5), who was second at 138 pounds. He won three of his first four matches on pins, then was pinned in 1:31 his final match against unbeaten Greyson Clark of Kaukauna (27-0).

Bradford/Reuther finished fifth in the 12-team meet with 108 points and the Hawks were ninth with 60.5. Kaukauna won the meet with 326 points.

KEN HEINE BLACKSHIRT INVITATIONAL: Drew Dolphin of Christian Life remained unbeaten with a strong performance Saturday at the 20-team Ken Heine Blackshirt Invitational at Waukesha South.

Dolphin (30-0) opened with a bye in the 106-pound weight class, then pinned Brady Youngstrom of Mequon Homestead in 1:30 in the quarterfinals. He had his fastest pin in the semifinals, beating Jesse Reid of Milton in 1:02, then dominated Reese Moore of Sussex Hamilton in the championship match with a pin in 1:40.

Sam Wilson (18-5), took second at 195 by going 3-1. He had pins in 1:40 against Garrett Zagame of Central and 1:00 against James Justham of Wauwatosa East/West, then won a 14-11 decision over Nathan Behrndt of Hamilton in the semifinals. In the title match, he was pinned in 53 seconds by unbeaten Aeoden Sinclair of Milton (23-0).

Central’s top finisher was Mason McNeill (23-2), who was second at 285. He pinned his first three opponents, beating Dyllan Bartz of Waukesha North in 1:19, Edward Pacheco of Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon in 1:12 and Myron Holder of Marquette in 2:09. In the final, he lost a 9-3 decision to CJ Johnson of Waukesha South (31-2).

Taking third for the Falcons were Chet Pelli (28-10) at 132 and Lucas Sandrik (23-10) at 160.

Central finished seventh in the meet with 132 points and the Eagles were 10th with 99. Milton won the meet with 209.5.

WARRIOR CUP GIRLS’ INVITATIONAL: Margaret Gillmore was second and Mary Gillmore was third for Central Saturday at the Warrior Cup Girls’ Invitational at Muskego.

Margaret Gillmore (4-1) won her first two matches on pins, including one in 48 seconds, then won 6-4 in sudden victory in the third round against Lily Becker of Brookfield East. After losing to Lia Peterson of Amherst on a pin in 5:37, Gillmore wrestled back to second place by pinning Kylee Firari of Horicon in 3:50.

Mary Gillmore (2-2), a 138, pinned Makenna Vance of Eau Claire North in 1:03 in the third-place match.

Wilmot had two wrestlers in the meet and Breanna McCaulley (4-4) finished third at 185 pounds.

The Falcons were 13th in the 33-team meet with 75 points and the Panthers were 32nd with 12 points. Holmen won the meet with 195.

Boys swimming

BRADFORD TRIANGULAR: Tremper had four second-place finishes Saturday at a three-team meet at Bradford that also included the Red Devils and Indian Trail.

Matthew Springer was second in the 200-yard freestyle (2:30.38), Jasper Iwen was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.01) and the 200-yard medley relay (2:12.82) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:55.01) each finished second for the Trojans.

Iwen was third in the 50 freestyle (24.77), Springer was third in the 100 butterfly (1:21.68) and Quinn Froh was third in the 100 freestyle (1:01.56) for Tremper.

No further information was available about the meet Saturday night.

Hockey

KENOSHA THUNDER 3, KMMO 2: Lakeview senior Lucas Eltoft broke a 2-2 tie with 5:06 left in the third period to give the Thunder a Classic 8 Conference victory Saturday at the Pleasant Prairie Ice Plex.

Eltoft’s second goal of the game, assisted by Indian Trail senior Liam Von Ellm-McKenna, came just over two minutes after Kettle Moraine/Mukwonago/Oconomowoc tied the game.

Eltoft scored the first goal of the game for Kenosha (11-4, 4-3 Classic 8) at 5:11 of the first period, assisted by fellow Lakeview senior Nick Seidman.

After KMMO tied the game in the second period, Von Ellm-McKenna scored unassisted at 8:04 of the third period to put the Thunder ahead 2-1.

Indian Trail junior goaltender Logan Korhonen made 13 saves for Kenosha. The Thunder outshot KMMO 32-15.