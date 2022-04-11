High school sports roundup: Central boys golf cleans up at Falcon Invitational

The Central boys golf team played hosts to the Southern Lakes Conference for Monday's Falcon Invitational at Strawberry Creek Golf Course in Kenosha.

And the Falcons soared in a two-man scramble format to win the eight team meet.

Central's three pairings were almost as consistent as it gets. Dylan Bruni and Tyler Shike shot for a 71. Conne L'Esperance and Evan Pelli also shot for a 71. And Bennett Gatto and Aidan Hawkins shot a 75.

Their scored added to a meet best 217 to win the event ahead of Waterford (226) and Union Grove (228).

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

Indian Trail led Kenosha County teams at the Southeast Conference mini-meet at the Rivermoor Golf Club in Waterford

Alex Martin and A.J. Hamelin each produced a 48 on the front nine for the Hawks. And junior Glen Madrigrano wasn't far off his teammates with a 50.

Blake Callahan provided Tremper its best score on the day with the junior hitting a 46. Sophomore Owen Derousse, playing at No. 1 for the Trojans, shot a 47.

Bradford did not field a complete team at the mini-meet. Junior Caden Palmen hit a 53 for the Red Devils top result.

The event was won by Oak Creek with a 164. Indian Trail finished fourth (201) ahead of Tremper (206) in fifth.

Girls soccer

CENTRAL 4, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 0

The Falcons remain undefeated after shutting out the Badgers in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Kenosha on Monday.

Senior midfielder Caroline Hill got things off to a quick start with a goal in the first minute assisted by Maddie Haubrich.

Alyssa Klementzos, a junior midfielder, scored the next goal for Central at the 9th minute mark with an assist from sophomore Ani Minic.

“We needed a solid team effort to pull off tonight’s win,” Central coach Vlatko Minic said. “Our outside midfielders made a lot of dangerous runs and created a lot of chances that our forwards were able to capitalize on.”

Central didn’t score through the rest of the first half, but its defensive efforts would prove enough to keep Badger at bay in the meantime.

Junior forward Kiley Cummings shot the first goal of the second half with an assist from Maddie Haubrich at the 58th minute mark and midfielder Alyssa Klementzos scored her second goal of the night assisted by Talie DeBartelo at the 59th.

The Falcons will next compete to maintain their undefeated record against the Whitefish Bay Blue Dukes on Thursday, April 14th.

“Hopefully now we are a battle tested team,” Minic said. “We look forward to matching up against the powerhouse that is Whitefish Bay for a really strong test.”

BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 3, ST. JOSEPH 1

St. Joseph was able to take on an early lead over the defending state champion Blue Knights but could not follow through to secure the win in Monday’s nonconference match at Brookfield.

The Blue Knights, who were ranked first in the preseason and week one Division 4 WSCA polls, shut out the Lancers to earn a sectional finals victory in their most recent match-up on June 19th, 2021.

Through the first half of the match, it appeared as though the Lancers were going reverse the outcome of that last meeting.

Senior Martina Harrington scored her eighth goal this season at the 36th minute mark with an assist coming from sophomore Ava Rizzitano, but neither team would score for the remainder of the first half.

“It was definitely a tale of two halves,” Lancers’ coach Gino Alia said. “After the first fifteen minutes, we seemed to settle in and play with a level of confidence.”

Though the Lancers held a one score lead going into halftime, the Blue Knights would not take long to find an answer and would go on to score three unanswered goals.

“With the goal advantage coming out of halftime, we fell into the trap of playing on our heels and almost too cautious,” Alia explained. “Brookfield Academy has talented players at all levels but all of our breakdowns were of our own creation.”

St. Joseph finished the game with thirteen shots on goal and the Blue Knights had nine.

Senior goalkeeper Sara Ryan had six saves.

“This was an early test and a great reminder of the importance of every possession, every opportunity, and every minute of the match,” Alia said. “It also underscored our ability to compete at a high level.”

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 11, UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 5

Junior forward Kaylee Carter paved the way for a Shoreland Lutheran victory over the University Wildcats at Milwaukee on Monday.

Carter set the school record for goals in a single game with her impressive six goal performance in Monday’s nonconference match.

Only six minutes had run off the clock when Kaylee began her hot streak –scoring her first goal then with an assist from senior forward Lauren Carter.

Sophomore midfielder Maren Fitzpatrick – also assisted by Lauren Carter - scored the next goal for Shoreland at the 11th minute of the first half, but it wouldn’t be long until Kaylee Carter made her way back to the goal.

Carter scored her first unassisted goal at the 25th minute mark, and then assisted Lauren Carter just two minutes later to find another Shoreland goal.

The junior Carter kicked a second unassisted goal at the 32nd minute mark, and then scored another goal just five minutes later assisted by Sophia Van De Water.

After taking on a 6-2 halftime lead, the Lady Pacers continued to play strong and scored their first goal of the second half at the 44th minute mark with Kaylee Carter taking the shot and Maren Fitzpatrick giving the assist.

Senior midfielder Shay Lange kicked the next goal for Shoreland at the 48th minute mark, and Carter scored her record-setting sixth and final goal at the 66th minute mark, unassisted.

The final goals of the game for either team both belong to Lady Pacers’ junior midfielder Julia Heathcock who scored her first goal at the 77th minute unassisted and her next at the 80th minute assisted by Belle Zarling.

Sophomore goalkeeper Brittany Durham had eleven saves.

