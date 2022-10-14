High school sports roundup: Central boys second at SLC Cross Country Championships

The Central High School boys cross country team had the best finishes among Kenosha County teams Thursday at the Southern Lakes Conference Championships.

The Falcons totaled 84 points to finish second in the team standings to Lake Geneva Badger (33), which had five runners in the top 11. Wilmot was fifth in the eight-team field with 114.

Central’s top five runners finished in the top 30. Senior Lucas Sternberg led the way by finishing third overall in 17:33.2 and junior Travis Verhaalen was sixth in 17:52.9. The Falcons’ other three scoring runners were seniors Jack Bremer (22nd, 19:10.3), Brandon Gorsuch (26th, 19:22.8) and Connor L’Esperance (27th, 19:25.5).

Wilmot had three top-20 runners — senior Josh Melka was 10th (18:15.7) to lead the Panthers, followed by junior Cael Handorf in 13th (18:24.6) and senior Caleb Bruley in 18th (18:38.0).

In the girls race, Central finished third with 113 points and Wilmot was fourth with 133.

Leading county runners was Falcons junior Margaret Gillmore, who was seventh overall in 20:56.5. Other Central runners in the top 30 were senior Claire Fallon in 26th (22:08.5), freshman Alexis Davis in 28th (22:15.7) and freshman Sophia Melby in 30th (22:30.4).

The Panthers were led by senior Amber Blount in 21st (21:57.0) and sophomore Elyzabeth Oviedo in 27th (22:09.8).

Boys soccer

TREMPER 5, WAUWATOSA WEST 3: Conner Heath had a hat trick for the state-ranked Trojans Thursday in a nonconference match at Ameche Field, their regular-season finale.

Tremper (15-1-1), ranked 10th in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, led 3-1 at the half, but allowed two goals in the second half that helped West (4-11-3) close the gap.

In addition to his three goals, Heath had one assist. Alex Gotz and Josh Bergnach each scored a goal for the Trojans.

Matt Berman and Ben Wajerski split time in goal, with Berman making three saves in 57 minutes and Wajerski making one save in 23 minutes.

No further information was available Thursday night.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 4, WILMOT 0: The Pacers celebrated Senior Night with a shutout in their nonconference match Thursday at Somers.

Shoreland (10-8-0) scored in the third minute and added three second-half goals to pull away from Wilmot (1-16-1).

“We celebrated our six seniors in the program tonight, and it was great to get the victory for them,” Shoreland coach Dan Hahm said. “Our younger players shifted the tone of our play and the team's mentality with their second-half play.”

Wilmot opened the game with energy, creating a scoring opportunity in the first minute that it was unable to capitalize on. In the third minute, Gavin Moore put the Pacers on the board with a goal assisted by Owen Hahm.

After the halftime break, the reorganized Pacers struck again when Ethan Senkpeil scored off an assist by Riley Strassburg in the 42nd minute. Owen Hahm, a freshman, then added a pair of goals in the 72nd and 74th minutes to seal the win. Eli Lindemann was credited with the assist on Hahm’s first goal and Senkpeil had the assist on the second.

“Wilmot played with an intensity and purpose my players did not expect,” Dan Hahm said. “I credit sophomore Riley Strassburg and junior Ethan Senkpeil with creating solutions to unravel Wilmot’s well-organized backline.”

Connor Hahm earned the shutout for Shoreland, making four saves. Wilmot’s goalkeeper made eight saves.

Girls volleyball

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: The Pacers completed a perfect season in Metro Classic Conference play with a 26-24, 25-9, 25-16 victory Thursday at Somers.

The win locked up the outright MCC championship for Shoreland (19-8, 8-0 MCC), ahead of runner-up Milwaukee Saint Thomas More (7-1 MCC), which the Lady Pacers beat 3-0 on Tuesday.

“It is a great feeling to go undefeated in the Metro Classic and solidify the conference title,” Lady Pacers coach Kara Kassulke said. “We are looking forward to regionals. Our eyes are set on the road ahead of us and we plan to take this one all the way.”

Emma Schattschneider led the Pacers with 14 kills, Lilly Schattschneider had three aces and Allegra Sonntag had 14 assists.

Shoreland will host Milwaukee Juneau Complex (4-8) next Tuesday in a WIAA Division 3 quarterfinal.

Catholic Central, which won the Division 4 title in 2020, finished 17-19 (3-5 MCC).

Boys volleyball

WILMOT 3, BURLINGTON 2: The Panthers remain in a tie with Union Grove atop the Southern Lakes Conference standings after pulling out a 20-25, 25-23, 15-25, 25-16, 15-10 victory Thursday at Burlington.

Wilmot held on for a victory over.

“Wilmot had some great attacks that we couldn’t stop,” Burlington coach Mike Jones said.

No statistics were available Thursday night for the Panthers (21-8, 8-1 SLC), who are one win away from clinching at least a share of the SLC title for the first time in program history.

Burlington is 16-16 overall and 5-4 in the SLC.

UNION GROVE 3, CENTRAL 0: The Falcons lost a competitive Southern Lakes Conference match 25-22, 25-19, 29-27 Thursday at Paddock Lake.

No further information was available Thursday night for Central (14-12, 4-5 SLC).

Union Grove is 20-6 and 8-1 in the SLC.