High school sports roundup: Central boys soccer celebrates seniors in style

The Central High School boys soccer team honored its seniors Tuesday in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Paddock Lake.

And honor them the Falcons did as they took a big lead at the half and beat Wilmot 8-0 in an SLC match stopped after 60 minutes on the mercy rule.

Central (10-3-4, 5-1-1 SLC), ranked eighth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, scored six goals in the first half.

Wilmot (1-15-1, 0-7-0) has struggled to generate offense this season and has been shutout in seven matches.

Falcons co-coach Jon Kao said that the team is normally all about their expectations to win, but with the match against Wilmot being their last one of the regular season, they wanted to honor the seniors for their contributions.

“They’ve led us to a historic season and we greatly appreciate them,” Kao said. “Thank you Austin Dawson, Dylan Bruni, Jacob Meredith, Chase Mosback, Kyle Martinez, Jacob Rasor and Freddie Goetz. Tonight, the win was for you.”

TREMPER 5, WAUKESHA SOUTH 3: The Trojans let a 3-0 lead slip away before halftime, but scored two goals in the second half for a nonconference victory Tuesday at Ameche Field.

Tremper (14-1-1), ranked 10th in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, scored the first three goals of the match in the first 13 minutes. However, the unranked Blackshirts (12-3-2) scored three straight goals to tie the match at 3-3.

The Trojans scored in the 50th minute to retake the lead, then added an insurance goal in the 76th minute.

Alex Gotz and Conner Heath each scored two goals for Tremper and Josiah Finkler had the other goal.

Trojans goalkeeper Ben Wajerski made five saves.

PRAIRIE 3, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 2: The Pacers had their chances, but lost to the Hawks Tuesday in a Metro Classic Conference match at Prairie.

Shoreland (9-8, 5-2 MCC) out-produced Prairie (5-6-3, 3-2-2) offensively with 19 shots on goal, and scored the first points of the match on a penalty kick in the 11th minute. The Hawks were able to respond with a goal in the 27th minute, which Pacers coach Dan Hahm said was the result of a counter and a poor defensive tackle.

Prairie went up again with only seconds remaining in the first half, but Owen Hahm brought the game back into reach for Shoreland by scoring an unassisted goal just five minutes into the second half.

“When the second half began, I felt we would have difficulty creating attacking opportunities," Dan Hahm said. "However, for the greater part of the half, we found the greater share of possession and attacking chances.”

The Hawks’ leading scorer, Nick Peterson, scored the game-winning goal in the 48th minute on what Dan Hahm said was a poorly passed ball by the Pacers’ backline.

“We attacked and pressed their backline for the remainder of the game and created multiple chances, but they all came up off-target or saved,” coach Hahm said. “Ultimately, the story of the game was that Prairie finished their chances — we did not.”

Girls volleyball

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3, SAINT THOMAS MORE 0: The Lady Pacers locked up at least a share of the Metro Classic Conference title Tuesday by sweeping the Cavaliers 26-24, 27-25, 25-18 at Milwaukee.

The teams were tied for the top spot at 6-0 and the first two sets were both close, but Shoreland (18-8, 7-0 MCC), which received honorable mention in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, was able to pull out the match.

Emma Schattschneider led the offense with 16 kills and Allegra Sonntag had 15 assists. The Pacers had 11 team blocks.

“I’m so proud of our team,” Shoreland coach Kara Kassulke said.

The Pacers can lock up an undefeated MCC season by beating Catholic Central in an MCC match Thursday at Somers.

RACINE PRAIRIE 3, ST. JOSEPH 0: The Lancers were swept 23-25, 16-25, 22-25 by the Hawks in a Metro Classic Conference match Tuesday at Kenosha.

No player statistics for St. Joseph (4-15, 2-6 MCC) were available Tuesday night.

RACINE CASE 3, INDIAN TRAIL 1: The Hawks won the first set, but were defeated 25-12, 21-25, 20-25, 23-25 by the Eagles in a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Kenosha.

No further information on Indian Trail (13-8, 4-3 SEC) was available Tuesday night.

Boys volleyball

CENTRAL 3, RACINE ST. CATHERINE’S CO-OP 0: The Falcons swept the Angels 25-15, 25-16, 25-17 Tuesday in a Southern Lakes Conference match at St. Catherine’s.

No further information was available Tuesday night for Central (14-11, 4-4 SLC).

Girls swimming

RACINE UNIFIED CO-OP 100, INDIAN TRAIL 86: The Hawks won five events, two each by Bella Wulterkens and Mia Svihl, in a Southeast Conference loss Tuesday at the Racine Unified Aquatic Center.

Wulterkens won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:10.26 and the 500 freestyle in 5:41.32 for Indian Trail. Svihl won the 200 individual medley in 2:26.97 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.52.