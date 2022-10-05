High school sports roundup: Central boys soccer settles for draw with Badger

The Central High School boys soccer team had a chance to move into a tie with Union Grove for second place in the Southern Lakes Conference Tuesday.

Lake Geneva Badger had other ideas.

The Falcons, who began the match tied for second place with Union Grove in the SLC, were held to a scoreless draw Tuesday in an SLC match at Lake Geneva.

Central (8-3-4, 4-1-1 SLC) and Union Grove (5-1-0) were tied for second, but the Broncos dominated Wilmot 8-0 and have sole possession of second place behind conference leader Elkhorn (6-0-0).

The Falcons won 2-1 over the Badgers (10-7-2, 3-2-1 SLC) at the Big Foot Tournament on Sept. 3, but neither team was able to polish off a finishing blow Tuesday.

"We expected them to bring the fire tonight and they absolutely did," Central co-coach Jon Kao said. "Vuk Minic and Jacob Ludwig both got in their share of shots, but we just fell short tonight."

Kao said a key factor in the match was the play of Falcons goalkeeper Carlo Perez, who kept Badger from putting the ball in the net.

"Carlo Perez was instrumental in keeping Badger off the score sheet with two magical saves on his body of work tonight," Kao said.

UNION GROVE 8, WILMOT 0: The Panthers were unable to slow down the Broncos’ offense in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Wilmot.

Union Grove, ranked sixth in Division 2 in the latest WSCA state poll, scored two goals in the first half and then scored six more in the second half which resulted in the match coming to a close after 60 minutes on the mercy rule.

The loss for Wilmot (1-13, 0-6 SLC) came one match after the team’s first victory in three seasons. The Panthers earned their win 6-3 in a nonconference match at Christian Life Sept. 29.

Girls tennis

WIAA DIVISION 1 GREENDALE SUBSECTIONAL: At the Village Club in Greendale, Bradford, Indian Trail and Tremper combined to send 10 singles players and doubles teams to Wednesday’s Franklin Sectional, also at the Village Club.

Indian Trail had all four singles players advance, along with its No. 3 doubles team, while Tremper had two singles players and one doubles teams advance. Bradford had two doubles teams advance.

Senior Lainy Ristau (25-6) led the Hawks’ singles contingent, rolling past Racine Park’s Madhura Sathyanarayanan 6-0, 6-0 in her only match at No. 1 singles.

Also for Indian Trail, sophomore No. 2 singles player Mia Franke (28-4) beat Kayleigh Tenboer of Racine Horlick 6-0, 6-0 and Everly Squires of Union Grove 6-2, 6-0; senior No. 3 singles player Olivia Roberts (26-5) beat Horlick’s Natalie Schroeder 6-0, 6-0 and Union Grove’s Elivia Garcia 6-1, 6-1; and senior No. 4 singles player Bella Greno (16-7) beat Alle Schmidt of Union Grove 6-0, 6-0 and freshman Ella Callahan of Tremper 6-1, 6-2.

At No. 3 doubles, Hawks senior Sheyenne Kisonis and freshman Gianna Greco (12-4) won by default over Park, then beat Tremper senior Rylee Pearson and junior Matilda Petkus 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Tremper’s No. 1 and No. 3 singles players advanced, led by freshman Nicole Porut (13-10) at No. 1 singles, who beat Margarette Fischer of Racine St. Catherine’s/Lutheran 6-0, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, Tremper freshman Teagan Rowlands (17-8) beat Isabella Lillo of St. Catherine’s/Lutheran 6-0, 6-0 and Ellie Khreish of Racine Case 6-4, 6-3.

In doubles, Tremper senior Katelyn Rocha and sophomore Leah Weisinger (16-7) beat Emily Getman and Ysabel Martinez of Park 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.

For Bradford, the No. 1 doubles team of juniors Nina Lall and Ella Krauter (11-9) beat senior Annie Konicki and junior Ella Carter of Indian Trail 6-2, 6-2 to advance. At No. 2 doubles, junior Sydnee Quinn and sophomore Josephine Redig (12-4) beat junior Sona Hawkins and sophomore Riley Bloom of Indian Trail 6-0, 6-4 and junior Helen Bergeson and senior Ava Lindquist of Tremper 7-5, 6-1.

Indian Trail and Case each totaled 18 team points, with Tremper and Union Grove tied for third with 16 points and Bradford in fifth with six points. All points carry over to the sectional.

Girls volleyball

CENTRAL 3, ELKHORN 1: The Falcons grinded out a 25-21, 24-26, 25-11, 25-19 victory in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Kenosha on Tuesday.

"Elkhorn did a great job putting up a solid block on our pins in set two," Central coach Megan Awe said. "We were adjusting our set locations and then didn’t win the passing game at the end.

"We refocused and then did a much better job of being intentional with everything we were doing on our side of the net."

Lindsay Piktel led Central (9-11, 2-4 SLC) with 20 kills. Karis Bridleman had 11 kills and 11 digs, Shelby Fabbri added seven kills and seven aces, Sydney Selburg had 26 assists and Chloe Lois had 16 assists. Maddie Mauser had five aces.

Elkhorn is 9-11, 2-3 in the SLC.

WATERFORD 3, WILMOT 0: The Panthers were swept 25-20, 25-15, 25-13 in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Waterford.

No player statistics were available Tuesday night for Wilmot (1-15, 0-6 SLC).

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3, GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 0: The Pacers won 25-11, 25-10, 25-16 in a Metro Classic Conference match Tuesday at Somers.

Emma Schattschneider led the Pacers (13-8, 6-0 MCC), which received honorable mention in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, with 16 kills. Amanda Heusterberg had two aces and two blocks, and Allegra Sonntag led the team with 12 assists.

"As a whole, our team has things we need to improve upon before ending our regular season," Shoreland coach Kara Kassulke said. "With that said, I believe these Pacers are going places this year."